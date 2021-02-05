You are here: Home / IFMSA / Access to health and guarantee of sexual and reproductive rights as a way of eradicating HIV

Access to health and guarantee of sexual and reproductive rights as a way of eradicating HIV

February 5, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Jaquelini Fernanda Gomes dos Santos, 2nd year in medical school, Ms. Jhonatan Guilherme Fernandes, 2nd year in medical school and Ms. Eloyne Sartor Holanda Moraes, 4th year in medical school. They are affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Sexual and reproductive health goes beyond counseling, reproductive assistance and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including the protection of sexual and reproductive rights and the concept of citizenship. Thus, AIDS represented a new way of thinking and building public policies, seeking its understanding as a chronic disease and its interfaces, without prejudice (VIDAL et al., 2006).

Sexual and reproductive rights are guaranteed by the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948. In addition, in recent decades, legislation has advanced in the area, as noted in the UN Millennium Development Goals in 2000, in which four of the eight objectives it is directly related to sexual and reproductive health, namely: the promotion of equality between the sexes and the autonomy of women; improving maternal health; combating HIV/AIDS, malaria and other diseases; and the reduction of infant mortality (BRASIL – MINISTÉRIO DA SAÚDE, 2013).

The right of access to information, means, methods and techniques for having or not having children and the right to exercise sexuality and reproduction free from discrimination, imposition and violence are reproductive rights. The sexual right refers to the right to live and freely express sexuality without violence, discrimination, impositions, fear and shame and the right to safe sex to prevent pregnancy, STIs and AIDS (BRASIL – MINISTÉRIO DA SAÚDE, 2013).

In Brazil, in 2018, 43,941 new HIV cases and 37,161 AIDS cases were diagnosed, with a detection rate of 17.8 / 100,000 inhabitants and 10,980 deaths from basic AIDS were recorded, with a rate of 4.4 / 100,000 population (BRASIL – MINISTÉRIO DA SAÚDE, 2019).

According to Paiva, Pupo and Barboza (2006), despite advances in legislation, there is little activism for the right to prevention, either through access to inputs, such as condoms; access to information, counseling, education and quality treatment for STIs, sexual and reproductive health or the prevention of vertical transmission.

Thus, working to prevent STIs, HIV and AIDS is to work so that people can protect themselves during sexual intercourse, using condoms. It is working to use disposable syringes and have the necessary care during pregnancy, childbirth and breastfeeding. But today we also know that in order to carry out prevention we need to work for health promotion, for increasing the capacity of people, groups and the community in general to protect themselves and work for the collective confrontation of social problems that affect our health.

Therefore, the eradication of HIV will only be achieved by ensuring access to quality health and sexual and reproductive rights. Thus, affirmative policies should be formulated, promoting permanent professional education and creating / expanding access to services that include people with HIV. (VIDAL et al., 2006).

References

VIDAL, Eglídia Carla Figueirêdo et al. Políticas públicas para pessoas com HIV: discutindo direitos sexuais e reprodutivos. Revista da Rede de Enfermagem do Nordeste, v. 10, n. 2, p. 166-174, 2009.

BRASIL – MINISTÉRIO DA SAÚDE – Secretaria de Atenção à Saúde – Departamento de Atenção Básica. Saúde sexual e saúde reprodutiva 1. ed., 1. reimpr. – Cadernos de Atenção Básica, n. 26. Brasília : Ministério da Saúde, 2013.

BRASIL – MINISTÉRIO DA SAÚDE – Secretaria de Vigilância em Saúde. Boletim epidemiológico de HIV/Aids 2019. Número Especial. Dez. 2020.

PAIVA, Vera; PUPO, Ligia Rivero; BARBOZA, Renato. O direito à prevenção e os desafios da redução da vulnerabilidade ao HIV no Brasil. Revista de saúde pública, v. 40, p. 109-119, 2006.

BRASIL – MINISTÉRIO DA SAÚDE – Secretaria de Vigilância em Saúde. Manual de prevenção das DST/HIV/AIDS em comunidades populares. 2008.

About the author

Jaquelini Fernanda Gomes dos Santos, 2nd year in medical school, member of the local committee of IFMSA Brazil-Uningá. Jhonatan Guilherme Fernandes, 2nd year in medical school, member of the local committee of IFMSA Brazil-Uningá. Eloyne Sartor Holanda Moraes, 4th year in medical school, local president of the local committee of IFMSA Brazil-Uningá. These students from different years are academics from Ingá University Center (Uningá) and articulated themselves with the objective of reporting a current problem that has occurred in their country and in the world.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Developing countries should not be liable for emissions ‘accumulated throughout history’, key UN development forum hears

COVID-19: first go-ahead given to the new Recovery and Resilience Facility

Greek-Turkish border: MEPs reject Turkey’s pressure, demand common asylum rules

More than half of EU consumers have environmental impact in mind when shopping, new survey reveals

The jobs forecast is unsettled. It’s time for a reskilling revolution

External action: more funds for human rights, development and climate change

Google’s hot summer never ends: EC to launch ANOTHER antitrust inquiry against the American giant

How global tech can drive local healthcare innovation in China

More than 750 million people around the world would migrate if they could

What we can learn from Europe’s response to the COVID-19 crisis

Parliament: Last compromise on bank single resolution mechanism

OK computer: why the machine age still needs humans

New EU visa rules – Questions and Answers

UN affirms ‘historic’ global compact to support world’s refugees

Health equity and accessibility for migrants is a peremptory demand

Brazilian healthcare and the Global Compact for safe orderly and regular migration

UN chief welcomes DR Congo President’s promise to stand down

Somalia’s population, international partners must be energized to sustain country’s ‘upward trajectory,’ says senior UN official

EP President calls for emergency assistance to migrants stranded on Open Arms boat

Jordan flash flooding: UN chief ‘saddened’ by loss of life

Workers want flexibility. After COVID, they just might get it: Poll

End Syria fighting to avoid ‘even greater humanitarian catastrophe’

UN health experts warn ‘dramatic resurgence’ of measles continues to threaten the European region

The ITU Telecom World on 14-17 November in Bangkok, Thailand

What’s going on in Chernobyl today?

We probably should go back to the therapy in Primary Healthcare

4 ways sporting events are becoming more sustainable

Blockchain can change the face of renewable energy in Africa. Here’s how

Plants, the ‘core basis for life on Earth’, under increasing threat, warns UN food agency

Talent is worldwide. Opportunity is not. How can we redistribute it?

European Commission reacts to the US restrictions on steel and aluminium affecting the EU

In Pakistan, Guterres urges world to step up climate action, praises support to Afghan refugees

The ECB again takes care of the bankers not the people

UN should be ‘exemplary’ in defending judicial independence, top Judge tells Security Council

A European young student shares his thoughts on Quality Education

Blue bonds: What they are, and how they can help the oceans

More protection for our seas and oceans is needed, report finds

Mali peace process in a ‘critical phase’, says head of UN Mission

The Next Web 2014, the biggest European conference on Internet so far and the Absence of Brussels from Amsterdam

Capital transaction tax on Ecofin table

EU threatens Japan to suspend FTA negotiations if…

EU-China Leaders’ Meeting: Upholding EU values and interests at the highest level

Happy workers are more productive, research shows

UN postal agency ‘regrets’ US withdrawal

Syria: Civilians bear brunt of unilateral sanctions, exacerbating ‘unparalleled suffering, destruction,’ says UN expert

UN unveils global influenza strategy to prevent ‘real’ threat of pandemic

Why is the Strait of Hormuz so important?

New seat projections for the next European Parliament

Two out of every five American couples now meet online

Maros Sefcovic Canete European Commission Energy

Better late than never? Commission runs now to fight energy dependency on Russia with the sustainable energy security package

Chart of the day: These are the cities where the World Cup threatens productivity the most

A world first: Women at the helm of every UN Regional Commission

More refugees being helped by family, work and study permits, finds OECD and UNHCR study

UN working to prevent attacks on civilians in eastern DR Congo

UN committed to helping Haiti build better future, says Guterres, marking 10-year anniversary of devastating earthquake

3 ways India can tackle its human-waste problem

Greece leaves EU aid program, gets last 15 billion euro

These are the world’s best universities for recycling and sustainability

Deaths from far-right terrorism have more than tripled in the West

Migration: Commission steps up emergency assistance to Spain and Greece

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s