You are here: Home / European Union News / Carbon levy on EU imports needed to raise global climate ambition

Carbon levy on EU imports needed to raise global climate ambition

February 5, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Marcin Jozwiak, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

To raise global climate ambition and prevent ‘carbon leakage’, the EU must place a carbon price on imports from less climate-ambitious countries, say Environment MEPs.

On Friday, the Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety adopted a resolution on a WTO-compatible EU carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) with 58 votes for, 8 against and 10 abstentions.

The resolution underlines that the EU’s increased ambition on climate change must not lead to ‘carbon leakage’ as global climate efforts will not benefit if EU production is just moved to non-EU countries that have less ambitious emissions rules.

MEPs therefore support the introduction of a WTO-compatible CBAM to place a carbon price on imports of certain goods from outside the EU, if these countries are not ambitious enough about climate change. This would create an incentive for EU and non-EU trade industries to decarbonize in line with the Paris Agreement objectives.

MEPs underline that it should be designed with the sole aim of pursuing climate objectives and a global level playing field, and not be misused as a tool to enhance protectionism.

CBAM must be linked to a reformed EU Emissions Trading System (ETS)

The CBAM should be part of a broader EU industrial strategy and cover all imports of products and commodities under the EU ETS. MEPs add that by 2023, and following an impact assessment, it should cover the power sector and energy-intensive industrial sectors like cement, steel, aluminium, oil refinery, paper, glass, chemicals and fertilisers, which continue to receive substantial free allocations, and still represent 94 % of EU industrial emissions.

To prevent carbon leakage, carbon pricing under the CBAM should be linked to the price of EU allowances under the EU ETS, they add.

Quote

After the vote, Parliament rapporteur Yannick Jadot (Greens, FR) said:

“The CBAM is a great opportunity to reconcile climate, industry, employment, resilience, sovereignty and relocation issues. It is a major political and democratic test for the EU, which must stop being naïve and impose the same carbon price on products, whether they are produced in or outside the EU, to ensure the most polluting sectors also take part in fighting climate change and innovate towards zero carbon. This will give us the best chance of remaining below the 1.5°C warming limit, whilst also pushing our trading partners to be equally ambitious in order to enter the EU market. Parliament is leading the way and we expect the same level of ambition from the Commission and member states.”

Next steps

Plenary is set to vote on the resolution in its session 8-11 March 2021. The Commission is expected to present a proposal in the second quarter of 2021.

Background

While the EU has already substantially reduced its domestic greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), those from imports have been rising, thereby undermining the EU’s efforts to reduce its global GHG footprint.

Parliament has played an important role in pushing for more ambitious EU climate legislation and declared a climate emergency on 28 November 2019.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Developing countries should not be liable for emissions ‘accumulated throughout history’, key UN development forum hears

COVID-19: first go-ahead given to the new Recovery and Resilience Facility

Greek-Turkish border: MEPs reject Turkey’s pressure, demand common asylum rules

More than half of EU consumers have environmental impact in mind when shopping, new survey reveals

The jobs forecast is unsettled. It’s time for a reskilling revolution

External action: more funds for human rights, development and climate change

Google’s hot summer never ends: EC to launch ANOTHER antitrust inquiry against the American giant

How global tech can drive local healthcare innovation in China

More than 750 million people around the world would migrate if they could

What we can learn from Europe’s response to the COVID-19 crisis

Parliament: Last compromise on bank single resolution mechanism

OK computer: why the machine age still needs humans

New EU visa rules – Questions and Answers

UN affirms ‘historic’ global compact to support world’s refugees

Health equity and accessibility for migrants is a peremptory demand

Brazilian healthcare and the Global Compact for safe orderly and regular migration

UN chief welcomes DR Congo President’s promise to stand down

Somalia’s population, international partners must be energized to sustain country’s ‘upward trajectory,’ says senior UN official

EP President calls for emergency assistance to migrants stranded on Open Arms boat

Jordan flash flooding: UN chief ‘saddened’ by loss of life

Workers want flexibility. After COVID, they just might get it: Poll

End Syria fighting to avoid ‘even greater humanitarian catastrophe’

UN health experts warn ‘dramatic resurgence’ of measles continues to threaten the European region

The ITU Telecom World on 14-17 November in Bangkok, Thailand

What’s going on in Chernobyl today?

We probably should go back to the therapy in Primary Healthcare

4 ways sporting events are becoming more sustainable

Blockchain can change the face of renewable energy in Africa. Here’s how

Plants, the ‘core basis for life on Earth’, under increasing threat, warns UN food agency

Talent is worldwide. Opportunity is not. How can we redistribute it?

European Commission reacts to the US restrictions on steel and aluminium affecting the EU

In Pakistan, Guterres urges world to step up climate action, praises support to Afghan refugees

The ECB again takes care of the bankers not the people

UN should be ‘exemplary’ in defending judicial independence, top Judge tells Security Council

A European young student shares his thoughts on Quality Education

Blue bonds: What they are, and how they can help the oceans

More protection for our seas and oceans is needed, report finds

Mali peace process in a ‘critical phase’, says head of UN Mission

The Next Web 2014, the biggest European conference on Internet so far and the Absence of Brussels from Amsterdam

Capital transaction tax on Ecofin table

EU threatens Japan to suspend FTA negotiations if…

EU-China Leaders’ Meeting: Upholding EU values and interests at the highest level

Happy workers are more productive, research shows

UN postal agency ‘regrets’ US withdrawal

Syria: Civilians bear brunt of unilateral sanctions, exacerbating ‘unparalleled suffering, destruction,’ says UN expert

UN unveils global influenza strategy to prevent ‘real’ threat of pandemic

Why is the Strait of Hormuz so important?

New seat projections for the next European Parliament

Two out of every five American couples now meet online

Maros Sefcovic Canete European Commission Energy

Better late than never? Commission runs now to fight energy dependency on Russia with the sustainable energy security package

Chart of the day: These are the cities where the World Cup threatens productivity the most

A world first: Women at the helm of every UN Regional Commission

More refugees being helped by family, work and study permits, finds OECD and UNHCR study

UN working to prevent attacks on civilians in eastern DR Congo

UN committed to helping Haiti build better future, says Guterres, marking 10-year anniversary of devastating earthquake

3 ways India can tackle its human-waste problem

Greece leaves EU aid program, gets last 15 billion euro

These are the world’s best universities for recycling and sustainability

Deaths from far-right terrorism have more than tripled in the West

Migration: Commission steps up emergency assistance to Spain and Greece

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s