You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights: The role of medical students

Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights: The role of medical students

January 3, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Tishtar Chindhy, a final year student (MBBS) at RCSM GMC Kolhapur, Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The first step to closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights is listening to women. As Arundhati Roy remarked, “There’s really no such thing as the ‘voiceless’. There are only the deliberately silenced, or the preferably unheard.” In a patriarchal world where women are silenced and unheard by most, medical students can play a crucial role.

We’re required to listen attentively and empathetically to our patients. Most medical students today are millennials and Gen Z’ers who are politically aware and active. We’re aware of issues faced by women- lack of agency, female genital mutilation, economic dependence, early arranged marriages, young motherhood, pressure to have a male child, intimate partner violence, lack of access to menstrual hygiene products, contraception, safe abortion services, etc. While studying public health, we learn about indicators like sex ratio, literacy rates, nutritional status, morbidity rates, etc., that reflect these issues. Thus, we exist at an intersection of micro and macro perspectives. If we are to heal the women in our hospitals, we must dismantle the patriarchy that is killing them.

Sexism is alive within medicine- lack of representation, glass ceiling, gender pay gap, etc. In response to this, female medical students are being sold the idea of a “girl boss”- a rich and powerful female doctor who has it all- she has conquered the OR and is a wonderful wife and mother. This is not a complete solution. We cannot dismantle sexism in medicine without dismantling sexism as a whole. While it is not wrong to think of one’s personal income and career trajectory, we must shed our hyperindividualised aspirations and not chase this capitalist dream. We must remember that women can practice medicine today due to the collective effort of feminists who came before us.

So, what can medical students do? As a first step, students should organize a feminist collective at their respective medical colleges. These collectives must facilitate discussions that raise class consciousness. Students should listen to human rights activists, writers, lawyers, etc. who are tackling women’s issues. This will help them develop a well-rounded perspective and gain insight as to how they fit into this movement. The voices of women from marginalized backgrounds should be amplified within these collectives and elitism of any kind should be curbed.

Students can become educators who provide Comprehensive Sexual Education (CSE) with a focus on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI), tackle taboos and stigma around menstruation and breastfeeding, and expand contraceptive education and method choice. It is important to educate boys and men on toxic masculinity and engage them in the feminist movement. Students can conduct research pertaining to Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and advocate for better national health programs and their proper implementation.

I hope medical students will rise to the challenge and remain defiant in the face of adversity posed by the patriarchy. Working for women’s rights is no doubt an uphill task; but it is vital that we do so and what better time to start than now?

About the author

Tishtar Chindhy is a final year student (MBBS) at RCSM GMC Kolhapur, Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

VAT Gap: EU countries lost €137 billion in VAT revenues in 2017

Scientists studied microbes feeding on Antarctica’s first methane leak – here’s what they found

UPDATED: Thousands flee fighting around Libyan capital as Guterres condemns escalation, urges ‘immediate halt’ to all military operations

UN working ‘intensively’ to stop Ebola in eastern DR Congo, following second case in major border town

The importance of collaboration in the digital economy

Mergers: Commission waives the commitments made by Takeda to obtain clearance of its acquisition of Shire

How will the NATO-EU competition evolve in the post Brexit era?

3 steps to boost your digital safety while working from home

Kids who live in the countryside have better motor skills, a study in Finland has found

Want a Sustainable Earth? Bring on the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Remarks by President Juncker at the joint press conference with President Tusk ahead of the G20 Summit

A silent killer: the impact of a changing climate on health

Trees in ‘green’ Cameroon refugee camp, bring shade and relief from ‘helter-skelter’ of life

Rehn very reserved about growth in Eurozone

These entrepreneurs are turning discarded fishing nets into surfboards and swimwear

Business is a crucial partner in solving the mental health challenge

Technology can help us save the planet. But more than anything, we must learn to value nature

‘Concerted effort’ must be made to help 600 million-plus adolescent girls realize full potential: Guterres

These are the countries best prepared for the fight against cancer

More bank bailouts at taxpayers’ expenses

Overcoming the paralysis of trust management across a fractured IT landscape

EU to lead one more fight against climate change at G7 summit

Fairer food supply chain: Agriculture MEPs clamp down on unfair trading

EU budget 2021: An annual budget focused on European recovery

EU trade agreements: delivering for Europe’s businesses

European Commission and International Monetary Fund strengthen cooperation to support sustainable development

We need better alignment between climate and trade. Here’s a roadmap

The banks want now free capital from taxpayers

Agreement on linking the emissions trading systems of the EU and Switzerland

Migration: Commission steps up emergency assistance to Spain and Greece

The future of energy is being shaped in Asia

Chauvinism and xenophobia will lead to global assertiveness and more wars

In Bali, UN chief Guterres outlines importance of international financial cooperation for sustainable development

Concorde is a reminder that the only way for innovation is up

Upgraded EU visa information database to increase security at external borders

How impact finance can alleviate COVID-19’s economic symptoms

5 key concepts for blockchain newbies

What the Corn Laws tell us about Brexit Britain

It’s time for global businesses to accept local responsibility

Cyber attacks are shutting down countries, cities and companies. Here’s how to stop them

EU and China in search of a win-win agreement through strategic cooperation ahead of the EU-China summit

Charlotte in Ghana

Turkey to let EU alone struggle with the migrant crisis while enhancing its economic ties with Russia instead?

Is corporation tax good or bad for growth?

5 unexpected ways bicycles have made the world a better place

Tobacco in Pakistan: is it worth to burn your money?

Want more climate action? Let’s show how good a planet-friendly life can be

German Presidency outlines priorities to EP committees

Two-thirds of employees would trust a robot boss more than a real one

Young students envision turning Europe into an Entrepreneurial Society

Innovation can transform the way we solve the world’s water challenges

Military Medicine and its Relationship with Antibiotic Therapy

Why David Cameron’s large victory in UK elections will not pursue a ‘Brexit’

What the Women’s World Cup can teach us about capitalism

LGBTQI+ and medicine, in the Land of the Pure

EU approves disbursement of €500 million in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

Sustainable investment is on the rise – here’s how to connect the dots

MEPs back EU partnership agreement with Armenia

Sahel crisis reaching unprecedented levels, warn top UN humanitarian officials

Nearly half a billion people can’t find decent work; unemployment set to rise: new UN labour report

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s