You are here: Home / Policy / Coronavirus and sourdough – this is what we searched for online in 2020

Coronavirus and sourdough – this is what we searched for online in 2020

January 2, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Edwin Hooper: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Victoria Masterson, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Billions of Google searches show some topics had a surge of interest in 2020.
  • Many searches reflect global impact of the COVID pandemic.
  • Kobe Bryant, Joe Biden, Zoom, dalgona coffee and fostering a dog are among the most Googled terms.

When times are uncertain, people look for answers. Once our ancestors sought out seers, prophets and mystics. Now we type our queries into search engines.

Google’s Year in Search 2020 provides a snapshot of the fears, anxieties, distractions and obsessions of an extraordinary year. Some of our questions are reassuringly similar wherever we are in the world; others illuminate our cultural quirks and differences. https://www.youtube.com/embed/rokGy0huYEA?enablejsapi=1&wmode=transparent

Google has analyzed the billions of search requests it processes every day, and identified the terms that have had the highest spike this year compared to 2019. Unsurprisingly, “coronavirus” topped the overall list.

a list showing the top ten google searches of the year.
Coronavirus dominated this year’s top searches. Image: Google

ABCs to Zoom

The search trends show the impact of the COVID pandemic on so many aspects of life. Relatively obscure teleconferencing company Zoom became a household name (and highly profitable business) as employees adapted to working from home, and friends and families turned to video calls instead of meeting in person.

Google Classroom was one of several online resources that provided education to millions of children affected by school closures. Searches for “how to foster a dog” reached an all-time high as social distancing triggered a yearning for the companionship of a pet.

a chart showing how the number of searches for fostering a dog have risen dramatically this year.
2020 has been a good year for dogs. Image: Google

Bread dominated the top trending recipes as people trapped indoors during lockdowns became keen amateur bakers – although even sourdough, banana bread and naan couldn’t keep up with the booming popularity of Korean dalgona coffee and Greek dessert ekmek kataifi.

Most Googled people

Tom Hanks and Amitabh Bachchan were among the most Googled movie stars not because of their work in 2020, but as high-profile sufferers of the virus. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1282002456063295490&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2020%2F12%2Fgoogle-most-popular-search-2020%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

There were other major news stories that drove big spikes in search traffic. The US elections prompted a flood of queries, with Joe Biden the most trending person (his running mate Kamala Harris also featuring high on the list). Fans reacted in droves to the deaths of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, actor Chadwick Boseman, and Bollywood heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput.


The death of George Floyd drew attention to racial injustice. In the US, there was a huge spike in searches asking how to help or donate to Black Lives Matter. The term “how to be an ally” even outstripped the ever popular search “how to be an influencer”.

a chart from google searches on how to be a racial ally
The death of George Floyd drew attention to racial injustice and prompted the Black Lives Matter movement. Image: Google

The growing availability of internet access in India was apparent, with searches for the IPL (Indian Premier League) cricket league, “India vs New Zealand” and the election in the Indian state of Bihar all high on global lists.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about ensuring access to the internet for all?

In 2018, internet connectivity finally reached over half the world’s population. Yet some 3.4 billion people – about 50% of the world’s population – are still not online.

Although much progress has been made in closing this digital divide, the challenge remains overwhelming, complex and multidimensional. It requires a collaborative, multistakeholder approach to overcome four key barriers to internet inclusion: infrastructure; affordability; skills, awareness and cultural acceptance; and relevant content.

The World Economic Forum launched Internet for All in 2016 to provide a platform where leaders from government, private-sector, international organizations, non-profit organizations, academia and civil society could come together and develop models of public-private collaboration for internet inclusion globally.Achieving Internet for All

Since its launch, Internet for All has achieved significant on-the-ground results globally – including launching four operational country programmes in Rwanda, South Africa, Argentina and Jordan.

Read more about our results, and ongoing efforts to ensure access to the internet for all in our impact story.

Contact us to partner with the Forum and shape the future of our digital economy.

Our soft spot for an against-the-odds survival story was clearly demonstrated by the huge spike in searches for NASCAR driver Ryan Newman, who walked out of hospital just days after a horrific crash during a race at Daytona.

In a year where entertainment has been at a premium, Oscar-winning Korean film Parasite, Netflix documentary Tiger King, Cardi B’s song WAP, and online multiplayer game Among Us all piqued our interest.

DIY trends

And when the businesses we rely on were forced to shut their doors, we looked up how to do things ourselves, from making our own hand sanitizer and face masks, to cutting hair. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1337486131336777734&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2020%2F12%2Fgoogle-most-popular-search-2020%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

The trends also offer a unique insight into our national tastes. Along with the ubiquitous bread recipes, Britons wanted to cook up a beef bourguignon, Americans were pining for Disney churros, Germans were curious about cornflakes, while in Nigeria it was something that packed more of a punch – the pornstar martini.

But sometimes it is the simplest of answers that we need. April saw a record spike in people asking “what day is it?” In a year when even that is uncertain, we are fortunate that so much knowledge is just a click away.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How Japan became the world leader in floating solar power

The UK referendum has already damaged Europe: even a ‘remain’ result is not without cost to Britain and the EU

3 things to know about women in STEM

Why it’s good to turn your colleagues into friends

Syria: UN chief warns Idlib offensive may set off ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

On Google antitrust case: “Let’s face it, some companies want to hurt Google and it goes as simple as that”

6 steps every country must take now to prevent coronavirus deaths: WHO Director-General

34 million Americans know someone who died after being unable to pay for medical treatment

JADE May Meeting last call for participants – join us in Zagreb

Nuclear weapons in Lithuania: defence against Russia or target for terrorists?

COVID-19 could widen the digital gap. Here’s what’s needed now.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is redefining the economy as we know it

Commission proposes to top up support for refugees in Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey

People are scared of artificial intelligence – here’s why we should embrace it instead

10 things you – and your government – should know about competitiveness in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Parliament calls on member states to fully exploit the European Youth Guarantee

Here are five things to know about the future of being human

UN chief laments ending of Cold War-era disarmament treaty

How blockchain is addressing key problem patterns in the financial services sector

How Finland is fighting fake news – in the classroom

Overcoming the paralysis of trust management across a fractured IT landscape

Altruism can be good for business, as these companies show

From diamonds to recycling: how blockchain can drive responsible and ethical businesses

Alarming number of women mistreated during childbirth, new UN health agency figures show

Sustainable Finance: Commission welcomes the adoption by the European Parliament of the Taxonomy Regulation

Coronavirus: Commission issues guidelines on testing

More ‘political commitment’ needed urgently for HIV prevention: UNAIDS chief

An open letter to Europe’s leaders

COP21 Breaking News_07 December: “The world is expecting more from you than half-measures”, UN Secretary General Bank Ki-moon cries out from Paris

COVID-19: A new drug is tested, and other top science stories of the week

Over 1 million health consultations provided in Yemen in 2019: UN migration agency

Ukraine takes EU money and runs to sign with Russia

The online junk information grows, but so we shall

A healthy human future depends on healthy oceans. Here’s why

Rule of Law: European Commission refers Poland to the Court of Justice to protect judges from political control

Can I still send mail in the time of coronavirus?

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Lake Chad trees keep deadly drought at bay

So different, so close – for two twinning cities

Investment Plan for Europe: European Investment Bank to provide BioNTech with up to €100 million in debt financing for COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing

This research can help organizations plan for different COVID-19 scenarios

Austria’s EU Presidency: Chancellor Sebastian Kurz aims to “build bridges”

New Zealand Prime Minister opens door to 4-day working week

WHO reports ‘very strong progress’ in battling DR Congo Ebola outbreak

EU invests more than €100 million in new LIFE Programme projects to promote a green and climate-neutral Europe

COVID-19 shows we need a broader definition of safe mobility

Fight against money laundering and terrorist financing: Commission assesses risks and calls for better implementation of the rules

One Hundred Years of Qipao History: from Shanghai to EU

28 million elective surgeries may be cancelled worldwide: how non-COVID-19 medical care is suffering

Resilience and efficient doctor-patient relationship nowadays

European Solidarity Corps: three years on

Reforms in Lithuania are reinforcing economic growth but boosting productivity is still a challenge

The Ecofin Council creates officially the clan of ‘undead’ banks

Poor Greeks, Irish and Spaniards still pay for the faults of German and French banks

Commission welcomes political agreement on EU4Health

“Joining forces to #BeatPollution”, a Sting Exclusive by the Head of UNEP in Brussels

EU Youth Conference in Amsterdam: enabling young people to engage in a diverse, connected and inclusive Europe

This new initiative aims to make cybercrime harder – and riskier – to commit

Green economy ‘not to be feared, but an opportunity to be embraced’ says UN chief as COP25 gets underway

Concorde is a reminder that the only way for innovation is up

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into the proposed acquisition of Fitbit by Google

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Policy, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s