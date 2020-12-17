You are here: Home / European Union News / Climate change adaptation: MEPs want the EU to be better prepared

Climate change adaptation: MEPs want the EU to be better prepared

December 17, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Building climate-resilient societies in line with the forthcoming EU adaptation strategy is vital, says Parliament in a resolution voted on Thursday.

The resolution on adaptation to climate change will provide input on a new adaptation strategy, expected from the Commission in 2021 as part of the European Green Deal, and was approved with 550 votes to 80 and 59 abstentions.

In order to minimise the adverse impact of climate change, the resolution calls for a renewed focus on adaptation. The new strategy must include binding and quantifiable goals both at EU and member state level to ensure that EU countries are on track to meet the adaptation goals in the Paris Agreement. It must also show EU global leadership in building global climate resilience and promote EU science, services, technologies and practices for adaptation.

As the adverse impacts of climate change will disproportionately affect some regions as well as poor and disadvantaged groups, the resolution stresses that the EU must be ready for climate “refugees”, and that the human rights of populations under threat from the effects of climate change must be protected.

How to help the EU adapt to climate change

The resolution urges member states to develop prevention and rapid response plans for climate disasters such as heatwaves, floods, and droughts, and include mechanisms for cross-border action and solidarity.

MEPs also call for increased funding at global, EU, national, and regional levels, and for public and private investments in adaptation. The new 30% climate-related spending target for EU funds should contribute to both climate mitigation and adaptation, they say, recalling that the cost of inaction would be far greater.

The resolution also underlines that only climate-proofed infrastructure should receive EU funding. The Commission must also ensure that costs arising from a failure to take adaptation measures are not passed on to citizens and enforce the “polluter pays” principle, making the polluter take responsibility for adaptation, MEPs say.

As climate change is currently the third driver of biodiversity loss worldwide, the resolution calls for greater coherence between adaptation and biodiversity conservation efforts. It also stresses the need to ensure and promote healthy and resilient seas and oceans as they play a vital role in adapting to climate change.

You can watch a recording of the debate here.

Background

The European Environment Agency (EEA) has estimated that weather and climate-related extremes accounted for EUR 426 billion in monetary losses in the period 1980-2017 in the EU-28.

Adaptation means anticipating the adverse effects of climate change and taking appropriate action to prevent or minimise the damage. Well-planned adaptation through early action is proven to save money and lives in the long-term. As the ability to adapt differs across populations, economic sectors and regions, the EU can ensure that disadvantaged regions and those most affected by climate change are capable of taking the necessary measures to adapt. The EU also has a special role to play when the impact of climate change transcends the borders of member states, e.g. rivers.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Antitrust: Commission consults stakeholders on guidance for national courts when handling disclosure information

World Retail Congress announces Dubai 2016 Hall of Fame Inductees

Want to cut greenhouse gas emissions? Look to digital technologies

10 things Europe does better than the rest of the world

UN condemns attack on Ebola treatment centre in DR Congo which left doctor dead, two others injured

The Brexit factor in the US-China trade war and other conflicts

European Border and Coast Guard: 10 000-strong standing corps by 2027

We need to talk about how we define responsibility online – and how we enforce it

Remarks by Commissioner Lenarčič on the deployment of EU Medical Teams to Italy

FROM THE FIELD: Gaza men advocate for an end to early marriage

These are the world’s least – and most – corrupt countries

Education expenditure in the EU not hurt much by crisis

EU to Telcos: Stop Mergers and Acquisitions but please help me urgently with 5G development

4 ways 3D printing can revolutionize manufacturing

E-Governance: A powerful tool to combat, mitigate and sustainably manage disaster risks

“Beyond the beach: tackling plastic pollution upstream”, a Sting Exclusive by Erik Solheim, Head of UN Environment

What do the economic woes of Turkey, Argentina and Indonesia have in common?

Capital Markets Union: Making it easier for insurers to invest in the real economy

It’s time to ‘eliminate the scourge of conflict-related sexual violence’, urges UN chief

EU and Japan select first Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Programmes

France pushes UK to stay and Germany to pay

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Ebola in DR Congo, malnutrition in Laos, baby health, support for Sahel force, #ClimateAction

The EU cuts roaming charges further while the UK weighs Brexit impact

Ecuador: UN ‘stands ready’ to support talks, in bid to end political turmoil

Mental health: a medical school’s demand

Why today’s leaders need to know about the power of narratives

Germany is turning its old mines into tourist hotspots

‘Stealing’ food from hungry Yemenis ‘must stop immediately’, says UN agency

The ECB tells Berlin that a Germanic Eurozone is unacceptable and doesn’t work

To all far-right partisans who exploit Charlie Hebdo atrocity: a peaceful reply given by a peaceful student

Stronger partnerships with post-conflict countries needed to ensure ‘path towards durable peace’: UN chief

The new ethical dilemmas in medicine of the 21st century

European Commission requests that Italy presents a revised draft budgetary plan for 2019

UN and African Union in ‘common battle’ for development and climate change financing

From Hangzhou to Rwanda: how Jack Ma brought Chinese e-commerce to Africa

Continue reforms to make growth work for all in Spain

Hackers can use public USB chargers to steal personal data. Here’s what you need to know about ‘juice jacking’

UN rights chief ‘deeply concerned’ over Jehovah’s Witness sentencing in Russia

Rebuilding after COVID-19 shouldn’t mean going back to how things were

A Sting Exclusive: “Leading by example! EU must push for UN deal to avoid dangerous climate change”, European Parliament Vice-President Ulrike Lunacek cries out from Brussels

Visa-free access to the EU for UK nationals and to the UK for EU nationals

This app lets you order leftovers to help fight food waste

Aung San Suu Kyi defends Myanmar from accusations of genocide, at top UN court

EU should set goal to end homelessness by 2030

Donald Tusk presents EU summit conclusions for last time

UN agencies call for more resettlement and end to detention of asylum seekers in Libya

MEPs want ambitious funding for cross-border projects to connect people

How much is nature worth? $125 trillion, according to this report

What does Tsipras have to offer to the rest of Europe? Is it worth an early advance of €10 billion? Berlin sturdily denies it

MEPs demand unprecedented support measures for EU firms and workers

‘Historic’ new Syria talks should focus on relief for war-weary civilians, says UN negotiator

SMEs are the most valuable partners. Here’s why

UN human rights chief denounces grave ‘assaults’ on fundamental rights of Palestinian people

Protection of workers from biological agents: how to classify COVID-19

An expert explains: how to help older people through the COVID-19 pandemic

Gender minority and health sector: promoting mental health with better medical education

Khashoggi case highlights ‘very worrying practice’ of overseas abductions, says UN expert

‘Forgotten crisis’ in Cameroon, with attacks on the rise, millions in need of ‘lifesaving assistance’

Humanitarian aid convoy to Syria’s Rukban camp: Mission Accomplished

Here are 6 big ideas to help the environment

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s