You are here: Home / Policy / This is how good governance can make sure technology works for everyone

This is how good governance can make sure technology works for everyone

December 3, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Harry Kretchmer, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Emerging technologies will have a vital role in the recovery from the pandemic and avoiding future crises.
  • But regulation is not keeping pace with innovation in fast-moving areas such as fintech and facial recognition.
  • Collaborative and innovative regulation can help close this gap, the World Economic Forum’s Global Technology Governance Report 2021 says.
  • Japan’s collaboration with the cryptocurrency industry and Finland’s open-data approach to transport show how governance can stimulate innovation and increase public trust.

From robots that minimize human contact to data analytics that can predict infection risks, technology has saved lives and livelihoods during the pandemic.

But as the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) gains pace, are we also prepared for the challenges? The pandemic has seen a surge of phishing attacks as cybercriminals prey on our increased digital dependence.

From artificial intelligence (AI) to blockchain and drones, the coming wave of innovations could help build a fairer society – but without the right governance, these new technologies could pose risks too.

To stimulate this debate, the Forum has partnered with Deloitte to produce the Global Technology Governance Report 2021 – a survey of the most pressing gaps in technology governance and how to solve them.

This chart shows the governance gaps in technology.
The growing power of technology poses a number of concerns. Image: Deloitte analysis/World Economic Forum

What’s the problem?

Take cryptocurrencies: they could be gamechanger for financial services. But estimates suggest that Bitcoin now accounts for more than 90% of ransomware payments. This illustrates what can happen when a promising technology expands with inadequate scrutiny.

Misuse and abuse of technologies can thrive in conditions including insufficient regulation, inconsistencies in the treatment of data across jurisdictions, and shortcomings in privacy and accountability.

So how can the global community address the technology governance deficit? Here are six ways we can make a start.

1. Ethical governance

In recent months, a backlash has grown against facial recognition software after it developed faster than regulators could address privacy concerns. This illustrates how tackling ethical issues has a crucial role in maximizing the benefits of technology.

With this in mind, the UK government has set up a facial recognition working group, examining issues including the use of real-time facial recognition for policing. In time, it’s hoped the move will yield benefits for both public and private stakeholders.

Stronger technology governance can help boost the fourth industrial revolution.
Strong, agile, governance can help realize the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Image: Deloitte analysis/World Economic Forum

2. Public-private coordination

Cryptocurrencies have become a popular way to move illegal money, in part because they lack regulatory scrutiny. In response, Japan’s financial regulator, the Financial Services Agency (FSA), is co-creating regulation with the private cryptocurrency sector.

The result is a set of rules that protect the public while encouraging companies to take more responsibility. For example, the FSA has granted Japan’s cryptocurrency industry official status to self-regulate and police domestic exchanges. In return, it is required to release data on measures including trading volumes and currency values.

3. Agile, responsive regulation

Too often, there is a mismatch between the cadence of governance and innovation. Regulations can take years to develop, but 4IR technologies often emerge from agile sprints.

The approach taken by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to the development of autonomous vehicles shows how these twin tracks can be better synchronized. In 2016, the NHTSA issued its guidelines for the emerging technology. Since then, as AV technology has evolved, it has revised and iterated its guidelines four times based on feedback from industry partners.

4. Experimental: sandboxes and accelerators

“Over the heads of people, beyond the line of sight and at night.” That’s how unmanned aerial systems were tested in the US – despite these conditions being forbidden at the time. The method was a regulatory “sandbox” – a closed, safe environment where proofs of concept can be tested while regulators watch.

Done right, sandboxes can accelerate innovation and generate real-time governance lessons. In the US, 10 public-private partnerships came together to use the unmanned aerial systems sandbox, accelerating the pace of drone innovation – safely. https://www.youtube.com/embed/iDlbj9xcZ58?enablejsapi=1&wmode=transparent

5. Data sharing/interoperability

In Finland, commuters in cities such as Helsinki can plan, book and pay for trips across multiple transport modes using a single app called Whim. This innovation was unlocked by a revision to the country’s Transport Code. It required public transport operators to make key data, such as timetables, routes and ticket prices, available via open application programming interfaces (APIs).

Given that 4IR technologies can produce vast amounts of data, if it can be pooled and made available there are greater opportunities to leverage its benefits for everyone.

“A data-driven economy is needed now more than ever. The full value of data is essential to driving an economic rebound in the wake of Covid-19. People across the world, along with governments, civil society and the private sector want to use data for public good.” —Alice Gast, President, Imperial College London

6. Regulatory collaboration

It’s not enough for a country’s regulators to work with its technology entrepreneurs: regulators also need to work with each other. There are already encouraging templates for how this can work well.

The United Nations’ Economic Commission for Europe has facilitated a forum in which China, the EU, Japan and the US have come together to help harmonize autonomous vehicle regulations.

The result is a set of binding rules that more than 50 countries have now signed up to, creating a more productive environment for innovation.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

CO2 can be a valuable raw material, not just a climate killer. Here’s how

COVID-19: More new virus cases outside China than in, ‘no time for complacency’, says UN health agency

Cyclone Idai: UNICEF warns of ‘race against time’ to protect children, prevent spread of disease in flood-ravaged Mozambique

Europe turns out more jobs this summer

The Internet of Bodies is here. This is how it could change our lives.

UN forum to bring ‘big space data’ benefits to disaster response in Africa

UN report on Syria conflict highlights inhumane detention of women and children

Young migrants: Is Europe creating a lost generation?

This lethal fungus is threatening to wipe out the world’s bananas

A money laundering case on Vatican Bank’s road to renovation

‘Collective amnesia’ over causes of global financial crash – human rights expert

‘Provocative actions and inflammatory rhetoric’ destabilizing Middle East, warns top UN official

How technology is leading us to new climate change solutions

Corporations must help shape a better world – or risk being left behind

Eurozone: The crisis hit countries are again subsidizing the German and French banks

Menu for change: why we have to go towards a Common Food Policy

Ahead of State of the Union the European Youth Forum highlights lack of action on youth employment

Ebola Outbreak in Democratic Republic Congo is ‘largely contained’: WHO

Here’s how tech is revolutionising transport for low-income communities in urban Africa

Tigray conflict: EU humanitarian support to Ethiopian refugees reaching Sudan

How data can help mining companies tackle their trust deficit

Peace dividend palpable in South Sudan, but ‘grassroots’ are moving faster than elites, says Shearer

What can be done to avoid the risk of being among the 7 million that will be killed by air pollution in 2020?

Germany is trying to rescue its fabled forests from climate change

ECB will be the catalyst of Eurozone’s reunification

‘Negative developments’ undermining two-State solution in Middle East

UN ready to rise above political fray and help Venezuelans based ‘on need, and need alone’

The European Commission, European Investment Bank and Breakthrough Energy Ventures establish a new €100 million fund to support clean energy investments

What the Corn Laws tell us about Brexit Britain

Why businesses are nothing without strong human rights

More billions needed to help Eurozone recover; ECB sidesteps German objections about QE

UN refugee agency ‘deeply shocked’ at stabbing death of ‘deeply courageous’ Polish mayor

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: hate speech, dementia, Libya and Yemen, human rights in Brazil and Lebanon

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: EUR 400 million Special Measure on education adopted

Myanmar: New UN envoy offers to serve ‘as a bridge’, recognizes ‘positive steps’ over Rakhine state

Trump beats Clinton but Americans will learn the hard way that the US can’t change with an election

Building a stronger Europe: new initiatives to further boost role of youth, education and culture policies

UN human rights chief denounces grave ‘assaults’ on fundamental rights of Palestinian people

African migration: what the numbers really tell us

Diversity training doesn’t change people’s behaviour. We need to find out what does

Syria: At least seven children killed in yet another airstrike

To protect trust in the 4IR, we need to become experts in distrust

UN sees progress in fight against tobacco, warns more action needed to help people quit deadly product

A brief history of vaccines and how they changed the world

Yemen hospital airstrike under investigation amid resurgence of deadly cholera

No better year for the EU’s weak chain links

Personalized healthcare and better population health? Here’s how digital can help achieve that

Why patients need access to global data: a patient’s view

Rural Bangladesh has already embraced renewable energy. Here’s what the rest of the world can learn

Palestine refugee agency chief resigns amidst mismanagement probe

This is our chance to completely redefine the meaning of work

COVID-19’s isolated world is the norm for people for disabilities

End racist discrimination against Afro-European people in the EU

UN chief welcomes South Sudan’s Unity government, lauds parties for ‘significant achievement’

Some Prevailing Arguments and Perceptions over the South China Sea Issue Are Simply Wrong

Guterres expresses ‘grave concern’ following explosion at large political rally for reform-minded Ethiopian Prime Minister

Should Europe be afraid of the developing world?

Student Tutor Ratio: at a glance

Samsung’s profits fall as cheaper smartphones gain market share

UN chief hails ‘very important role’ of Human Rights Council, as US withdraws, citing alleged bias

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Policy, Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s