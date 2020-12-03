You are here: Home / European Union News / College read-out by HR/VP Josep Borrell on the New Transatlantic Agenda for Global Change

College read-out by HR/VP Josep Borrell on the New Transatlantic Agenda for Global Change

December 3, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Josep Borrell Fontelles,Vice-President of the European Commission, Co-operators:
Photographer: Aurore Martignoni
European Union, 2020
Source: EC – Audiovisual Service)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Good afternoon,

We have just finished our weekly College [of Commissioners] meeting. I will give you a brief overview of the points we discussed. The College adopted an EU Strategy for continued COVID-19 control measures, which is our contribution to next week’s European Council meeting on that subject. The Strategy sets out recommendations to ensure the pandemic stays under control across Europe for the next few months – and in Christmas times – and until vaccination can begin on a large scale.

It covers a wide scope of areas: from physical distancing to testing, from the protection of healthcare staff to ensuring safe travel, our strategy recommends concrete actions to Member States. My colleague Stella Kyriakides, [Commissioner for Health and Food Safety,] will present this in detail during the press conference that will follow today’s videoconference of Health Ministers.

The College also discussed the European Democracy Action Plan. We have experienced increasing threats and challenges to our democracy in recent years. Now we are taking action to uphold our democratic values and make the EU more resilient to such threats. We also discussed the Strategy to strengthen the application of the Charter of Fundamental Rights in the European Union. We want to make sure the Charter is being applied to its full potential. Vice-President [for Values and Transparency, Věra] Jourová will give a press conference tomorrow to present the details of both these files.

Then, we also adopted an Action Plan to support the recovery and transformation of the media and audiovisual sectors, which are particularly hit by the coronavirus crisis, and they are essential for our democracy, our cultural diversity and also for our digital autonomy. This Action Plan puts forward 10 key actions, in three areas: how to recover the media sector from the crisis; how to support [its] digital and green transformation by stimulating the necessary investments; and how to empower European citizens and companies.

Furthermore, the College, in a very busy day, also adopted a package of measures to modernise European Union justice systems. This package has two main pillars. A Communication on the Digitalisation of justice in the European Union and a new strategy on European judicial training. This will improve our cross-border judicial cooperation and better equip judges and prosecutors for the challenges of this century. We want to make access to justice an integral part of Europe’s Digital Decade, grasping the opportunities of the digital age and at the same time to have safe and ethical boundaries.

At the end of the college President von der Leyen also informed the college for preparation for a budget based on provisions over twelve [..inaudible…] just in case there is no agreement on the next Multiannual Financial Framework and NextGenerationEU. This readout will be followed by a technical briefing on this topic. It is just an information about preparation measures just in case there is no agreement on these two important tools.

The President also gave us a short debrief of the current state of play of negotiations with the United Kingdom.

With this, let me move to what I am here to present today, because it is mainly related to activities of High Representative, the Joint Communication of the Commission and the High Representative, on the new European Union – US Agenda for Global Change.

It is the first formalised institutional message to our partners in the US. About the importance we are putting into our transatlantic relationship and about our suggestions where and how we could move together to make the world a better place. This Communication will feed into discussions by Ministers at the Foreign Affairs Council next Monday and then by European Union Leaders at the European Council later next week.

Everybody knows that the European Union and the US are the two closest partners and allies, bound by values, historical links and shared objectives. There is no more important and more strategic partner for the European Union than the US.

The Agenda formulates priorities for a revamped transatlantic partnership from our perspective and [focuses on] on several areas. Areas where our interest converge, areas where our collective leverage can best be used, and areas where our global leadership is required.

At the core of this Agenda is a united, capable and self-reliant European Union, which is good for Europe, good for the transatlantic partnership and for the multilateral system.

Now, more in detail:

On coronavirus response [we want] to work together for a healthier world. It is an invitation to the US to join the European Union global leadership role in promoting cooperation in response to the coronavirus, reopening our economies and societies as fast as possible, and jointly reinforce and reform the World Health Organization.

Second, Climate leadership. This means working together to protect our planet and prosperity. We want to focus on climate change and loss of biodiversity as the defining challenges of our time.

It is clear that we need a shared commitment to a net-zero emissions pathway by 2050 prior to COP26 next year, and we need to collaborate with the US to propose a climate initiative within the World Trade Organization.

Third, Trade and technology. This is about working together on technology, trade and standards. It is very much needed that we join forces as tech-allies to shape technologies, to set-up norms and to use our regulatory environment.

And finally Global action. Here the focus is on working together towards a safer, more prosperous and more democratic world. It reaffirms the objective of a geopolitical Commission, reflects aspirations to greater strategic autonomy – which is not contradictory to having a strong transatlantic partnership – while strengthening relation with our key world partner. These are the three objectives: geopolitical commission, aspirations to greater strategic autonomy and strengthening relation with our key world partner.

The US demand for the European Union to take more responsibility for its own matters and this is what we want to do. We need to continue working on our capabilities to enable the European Union to become a stronger global partner, in particular for the European Union-US relations and in complementarity to NATO. We want more cooperation on external affairs, we want to restore and strengthen the global rules based system and multilateralism. We want to make multilateralism great again. And also, to deal with conflicts and challenges all around the world. 

We will now invite the European Council to endorse this Agenda for Global Change and it could be then launched at the European Union-US Summit in the first half of next year. This is going to be discussed at the Foreign Affairs Council next week.

Thank you!

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

CO2 can be a valuable raw material, not just a climate killer. Here’s how

COVID-19: More new virus cases outside China than in, ‘no time for complacency’, says UN health agency

Cyclone Idai: UNICEF warns of ‘race against time’ to protect children, prevent spread of disease in flood-ravaged Mozambique

Europe turns out more jobs this summer

The Internet of Bodies is here. This is how it could change our lives.

UN forum to bring ‘big space data’ benefits to disaster response in Africa

UN report on Syria conflict highlights inhumane detention of women and children

Young migrants: Is Europe creating a lost generation?

This lethal fungus is threatening to wipe out the world’s bananas

A money laundering case on Vatican Bank’s road to renovation

‘Collective amnesia’ over causes of global financial crash – human rights expert

‘Provocative actions and inflammatory rhetoric’ destabilizing Middle East, warns top UN official

How technology is leading us to new climate change solutions

Corporations must help shape a better world – or risk being left behind

Eurozone: The crisis hit countries are again subsidizing the German and French banks

Menu for change: why we have to go towards a Common Food Policy

Ahead of State of the Union the European Youth Forum highlights lack of action on youth employment

Ebola Outbreak in Democratic Republic Congo is ‘largely contained’: WHO

Here’s how tech is revolutionising transport for low-income communities in urban Africa

Tigray conflict: EU humanitarian support to Ethiopian refugees reaching Sudan

How data can help mining companies tackle their trust deficit

Peace dividend palpable in South Sudan, but ‘grassroots’ are moving faster than elites, says Shearer

What can be done to avoid the risk of being among the 7 million that will be killed by air pollution in 2020?

Germany is trying to rescue its fabled forests from climate change

ECB will be the catalyst of Eurozone’s reunification

‘Negative developments’ undermining two-State solution in Middle East

UN ready to rise above political fray and help Venezuelans based ‘on need, and need alone’

The European Commission, European Investment Bank and Breakthrough Energy Ventures establish a new €100 million fund to support clean energy investments

What the Corn Laws tell us about Brexit Britain

Why businesses are nothing without strong human rights

More billions needed to help Eurozone recover; ECB sidesteps German objections about QE

UN refugee agency ‘deeply shocked’ at stabbing death of ‘deeply courageous’ Polish mayor

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: hate speech, dementia, Libya and Yemen, human rights in Brazil and Lebanon

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: EUR 400 million Special Measure on education adopted

Myanmar: New UN envoy offers to serve ‘as a bridge’, recognizes ‘positive steps’ over Rakhine state

Trump beats Clinton but Americans will learn the hard way that the US can’t change with an election

Building a stronger Europe: new initiatives to further boost role of youth, education and culture policies

UN human rights chief denounces grave ‘assaults’ on fundamental rights of Palestinian people

African migration: what the numbers really tell us

Diversity training doesn’t change people’s behaviour. We need to find out what does

Syria: At least seven children killed in yet another airstrike

To protect trust in the 4IR, we need to become experts in distrust

UN sees progress in fight against tobacco, warns more action needed to help people quit deadly product

A brief history of vaccines and how they changed the world

Yemen hospital airstrike under investigation amid resurgence of deadly cholera

No better year for the EU’s weak chain links

Personalized healthcare and better population health? Here’s how digital can help achieve that

Why patients need access to global data: a patient’s view

Rural Bangladesh has already embraced renewable energy. Here’s what the rest of the world can learn

Palestine refugee agency chief resigns amidst mismanagement probe

This is our chance to completely redefine the meaning of work

COVID-19’s isolated world is the norm for people for disabilities

End racist discrimination against Afro-European people in the EU

UN chief welcomes South Sudan’s Unity government, lauds parties for ‘significant achievement’

Some Prevailing Arguments and Perceptions over the South China Sea Issue Are Simply Wrong

Guterres expresses ‘grave concern’ following explosion at large political rally for reform-minded Ethiopian Prime Minister

Should Europe be afraid of the developing world?

Student Tutor Ratio: at a glance

Samsung’s profits fall as cheaper smartphones gain market share

UN chief hails ‘very important role’ of Human Rights Council, as US withdraws, citing alleged bias

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s