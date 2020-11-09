You are here: Home / European Union News / Boeing WTO case: The EU puts in place countermeasures against U.S. exports

Boeing WTO case: The EU puts in place countermeasures against U.S. exports

November 9, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission’s regulation increasing tariffs on U.S. exports into the EU worth $4 billion will be published in the Official Journal of the EU. The countermeasures have been agreed by EU Member States since the U.S. has not yet provided the basis for a negotiated settlement, which would include an immediate removal of U.S. tariffs on EU exports in the Airbus WTO case. The World Trade Organization (WTO) formally authorised the EU on 26 October to take such countermeasures against illegal U.S. subsidies to aircraft maker Boeing. The measures will take effect as from tomorrow. The European Commission stands ready to work with the U.S. to settle this dispute and also to agree on long-term disciplines on aircraft subsidies.

Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People and Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, said: “We have made clear all along that we want to settle this long-running issue. Regrettably, due to lack of progress with the U.S., we had no other choice but to impose these countermeasures. The EU is consequently exercising its legal rights under the WTO’s recent decision. We call on the U.S. to agree to both sides dropping existing countermeasures with immediate effect, so we can quickly put this behind us. Removing these tariffs is a win-win for both sides, especially with the pandemic wreaking havoc on our economies. We now have an opportunity to reboot our transatlantic cooperation and work together towards our shared goals.”

The countermeasures bring the EU equal footing with the U.S., with sizeable tariffs on each side based on two WTO decisions related to aircraft subsidies. They include additional tariffs of 15% on aircraft as well as additional tariffs of 25% on a range of agricultural and industrial products imported from the U.S., thereby strictly mirroring the countermeasures imposed by the United States in the context of the WTO case on subsidies to Airbus.

Background

In March 2019, the Appellate Body, the highest WTO instance, confirmed that the U.S. had not taken appropriate action to comply with WTO rules on subsidies, despite the previous rulings. Instead, it continued its illegal support of its aircraft manufacturer Boeing to the detriment of Airbus, the European aerospace industry and its many workers. In its ruling, the Appellate Body:

  • confirmed the Washington State tax programme continues to be a central part of the U.S. unlawful subsidisation of Boeing;
  • found that a number of ongoing instruments, including certain NASA and U.S. Department of Defence procurement contracts constitute subsidies that may cause economic harm to Airbus;
  • confirmed that Boeing continues to benefit from an illegal U.S. tax concession that supports exports (the Foreign Sales Corporation and Extraterritorial Income Exclusion).

Today’s decision confirming the EU right to retaliate stems directly from that previous decision.

In a parallel case on Airbus, the WTO allowed the United States in October 2019 to take countermeasures against European exports worth up to $7.5 billion. This award was based on an Appellate Body decision of 2018 that had found that the EU and its Member States had not fully complied with the previous WTO rulings with regard to Repayable Launch Investment for the A350 and A380 programmes. The U.S. imposed these additional tariffs on 18 October 2019. The EU Member States concerned have taken in the meantime all necessary steps to ensure full compliance.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

An enlightened response to COVID-19 can avert the climate emergency

Six children among 53 confirmed fatalities after Libya detention centre airstrikes: Security Council condemns attack

UN experts decry torture of Rakhine men and boys held incommunicado by Myanmar’s military

6 ways countries can prepare for the next infectious disease pandemic

Commission presents EU-Vietnam trade and investment agreements for signature and conclusion

Parliament asks for the termination of EU-US bank data deal

Why strive for Industry 4.0

EU and Overseas Countries and Territories boost cooperation at annual Forum with €44 million

Financial system risk is elevated and global standards are essential in managing cross-border infrastructure investment

UN ‘stands in solidarity’ with cyclone-hit India – Secretary-General Guterres

How the Middle East is suffering on the front lines of climate change

These photos show the world of science in stunning detail

Scientists now think air pollution is fuelling violent crime

Depression is the no. 1 cause of ill health and disability worldwide

Car rentals: EU action leads to clearer and more transparent pricing

EU-Turkey relations: Will Turkey manage to revive the EU accession process talks?

UN rights chief slams ‘unconscionable’ US border policy of separating migrant children from parents

To meet development goals, UN agriculture agency ‘cannot only focus on tackling hunger anymore’

Protecting Health Workers’ Safety Around the World

5 times people predicted the future and got it really wrong

Largest joint UN humanitarian convoy of the war, reaches remote Syrian settlement

EU to fail 2050 Green targets due to lack of European citizens’ engagement

The EU Commission lets money market funds continue the unholy game of banks

FROM THE FIELD: Turning waste into a business in the slums of Yaoundé, Cameroon

US, Russia oblige each other in Syria and Ukraine selling off allies

Hungary: Commission takes next step in the infringement procedure for non-provision of food in transit zones

Why Indian students are going abroad to become Doctors?

Banks and businesses must step up and work together to fight climate change

‘Critical moment’ for sustainable development, UN chief tells major financing forum

3 ways firms can master the digital challenges of the 4IR

Fragile countries risk being ‘stuck in a cycle of conflict and climate disaster,’ Security Council told

The road ahead to building a more sustainable world

Growing a future free of terrorism: UN News special report from Cameroon

The importance of exchanges for the medical students of the world

Progress toward sustainable development is seriously off-track

“Is Europe innovative? Oh, Yes we are very innovative!”, Director General of the European Commission Mr Robert-Jan Smits on another Sting Exclusive

UN Member States overwhelmingly support end of US embargo against Cuba

Protection of transported animals: Parliament establishes inquiry committee

Quarantine: A mental health guide for every mood

How to plan your company’s future during the pandemic

This US city put an algorithm in charge of its school bus routes and saved $5 million

Why do medical students have to emigrate to become doctors in 2017?

Children are forgetting the names for plants and animals

It is now the era to evolve mutually as the bacteria do

UN chief ‘following very closely’ reports of chemical weapons use in Syria’s Aleppo

Parliament seals 2014 EU budget and the spending ceiling until 2020

MWC 2016 LIVE: Freemium MVNO model a success, claims FreedomPop head

4 ways to keep the momentum rolling on mental health

These countries are pioneering hydrogen power

Chart of the day: This is what violence does to a nation’s GDP

External action: more funds for human rights, development and climate change

State aid: Commission approves €30 million Estonian measure to support Nordica in the context of the coronavirus outbreak

Music is a vital urban resource. How do we plan for it?

DRC ‘calm but tense’ as country awaits presidential election result

Across the world, women outlive men. This is why

G7 summit: Trump Vs. G6 leaders on trade and climate change

It’s time to gang up: a personal conflict on discrepancies in the medical community

Europe bows to Turkey’s rulers, sends Syrian refugees back to chaos

Towards a seamless internal EU market for industrial goods

Girls hold the key to Zambia’s future

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s