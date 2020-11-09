You are here: Home / European Union News / European Vocational Skills Week: ‘VET for Green and Digital Transitions’

European Vocational Skills Week: ‘VET for Green and Digital Transitions’

November 9, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Vocational Skills Week 2020 will take place digitally across the European Union from 9 to 13 November 2020. It is organised by the European Commission in partnership with the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, as part of the German Presidency of the Council of the EU. This fifth edition encourages people of all ages to discover their talent and develop their skills in line with labour market needs through vocational education and training (VET), an important sector for economic and social recovery in the COVID-19 context.

The focus of the 2020 edition will be on higher VET (post-upper secondary school level) and VET skills for green and digital transitions. Promoting digital learning platforms, establishing a culture of lifelong and continuous education and implementing sustainable VET structures are key issues for the Commission and the German Presidency.

Nicolas Schmit, Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, said: “Labour markets need creative brains, and skilled hands to master the digital and green transitions. What Vocational Education and Training (VET) does is train talents. Talents that can make a career for themselves in our societies and contribute to our economies. It has never been more important for VET providers, companies, trade unions, governments and other partners to deliver relevant skills for lifelong learning. I am convinced that VET can play a crucial role in the recovery.”

“Excellent vocational education and training plays a significant role in both Germany and Europe in terms of continuing to ensure our prosperity in the future,” highlights Anja Karliczek, German Federal Minister of Education and Research. “We want to strengthen VET cooperation in Europe, learn from one another and make VET fit for the future. We took the first steps towards achieving this goal at the Informal Meeting of Education Ministers in Osnabrück together with the EU member states, the European Commission and European social partners. I am delighted that we are opening the European Vocational Skills Week today. This year’s event has been organized by the European Commission in cooperation with my ministry, the German Federal Education Ministry. We want to make the most of this opportunity to shine a spotlight on the benefits of vocational education and training in Europe.”

As part of the European Vocational Skills Week 2020, local, regional and national organisations from the EU and beyond are hosting virtual events and activities, emphasising the benefits of VET and its crucial role in lifelong learning. They are providing young learners with the initial skills they need for a fulfilling career and creating the means for adults to build on existing skills (upskill) and develop new skills (reskill) throughout their lives. Over 781 associated events and activities have already been registered in 38 countries, reaching more than 1.6 million people.

European Vocational Skills Week Ambassadors and Awards for VET Excellence 2020

This year, 28 Ambassadors representing 25 countries are supporting the European Vocational Skills Week campaign by spreading the word about vocational skills. Nominated by the European Commission, they are inspiring examples of the benefits of VET. Their remarkable achievements demonstrate the advantages VET can offer not only to young people but to anyone considering new learning opportunities.

Background

What is the European Vocational Skills Week?

The European Vocational Skills Week presents an annual week of activities and events during which local, regional or national organisations showcase the very best of vocational education and training (VET)[1] – a sector capable of empowering all people with the skills they need for a fulfilling personal and professional life. It is accompanied by a several months-long communication campaign to promote local outreach.

The initiative was launched in 2016 by the European Commission, in the context of the New Skills Agenda for Europe and has since become a platform for VET stakeholders all around Europe and beyond to exchange ideas and good practice. The overall objectives of the Week are to showcase the many ways VET can help young people and adults to ‘discover their talent’ and prepare today for Europe’s economy of the future; and to demonstrate to employers the enormous benefits of investing in human resources by supporting the initial training of young people, as well as the upskilling and reskilling of adults.

How does the EU promote VET?

The Commission is actively promoting vocational education and training as part of its work to implement the European Pillar of Social Rights, and specifically the right to education, training and lifelong learning. On 1 July 2020, the Commission proposed a Council Recommendation on vocational education and training, to make VET more modern, attractive, flexible and fit for the digital age and the green transition. This proposal is embedded in other Commission initiatives, such as the European Skills Agenda for sustainable competitiveness, social fairness and resilience and the Communication on Youth Employment Support – A Bridge to Jobs for the next generation.

The European Commission also supports vocational education and training through its funds. Beyond EU funds for the 2021-2027 period such as the European Social Fund Plus and Erasmus, up- and reskilling is a flagship investment area of the Recovery and Resilience Facility, powered by €672.5 billion in grants and loans.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Autumn 2020 Economic Forecast: Rebound interrupted as resurgence of pandemic deepens uncertainty

Healing of ozone layer gives hope for climate action: UN report

France breaks budget promises once again and the EU’s finance offices are shaking

UN working to prevent attacks on civilians in eastern DR Congo

Future Africa-Caribbean-Pacific States/EU Partnership: “Post-Cotonou” negotiations resume at ministerial level

5 lessons from China on how to drive sustainable growth

Walk, cycle, dance and play – UN health agency recommends new action plan for good health

Global ageing is a challenge – and an opportunity

Why are the Balkans’ political leaders meeting in Geneva this week?

Property regimes for international couples in Europe: new rules apply in 18 Member States as of today

Australia wants to build a giant underground ‘battery’ to help power the nation

The built environment has a huge role to play in improving health and wellbeing

More than half of the global population is now online

rescEU: EU establishes initial firefighting fleet for next forest fire season

Burkina Faso : The EU reaffirms its support during this humanitarian and security crisis

Why this city is paying people to move there

Why we need artists who strive for social change

Portugal wants its emigrants back – so it’s paying them to return

The green hydrogen revolution has started, and it won’t be stopped

Work to make the world a better place: 5 things you need to know about ‘green jobs’

There’s a global learning crisis and it’s leaving millions without basic skills

A Sting Exclusive: “The challenge of Society’s digital transformation”, Spanish Minister of Spain for Industry, Energy and Tourism José Manuel Soria live from European Business Summit 2015

Commission steps up EU action to protect and restore the world’s forests

Data show EU Economy in a stubbornly subdued state

Coronavirus response: Team Europe support to Sudan through EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight

Villages ‘reduced to ash’ amid ‘barbaric violence’ in DR Congo, reports UN refugee agency

What changes in the EU as from today

Forty-two countries adopt new OECD Principles on Artificial Intelligence

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief warns on International Youth Day

MEPs urge the EU to lead the way to net-zero emissions by 2050

Top UN court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from genocide

‘Laser-sharp focus’ needed to achieve Global Goals by 2030, UN political forum told

Making the most of the Sustainable Development Goal 3: its overlooked role in medical education

2019 EU Budget: Commission proposes a budget focused on continuity and delivery – for growth, solidarity, security

Germany rules the banking industry of Eurozone

These 4 trends are shaping the future of your job

‘Beyond reasonable doubt’, international court convicts notorious DR Congo rebel leader of war crimes

What if the doctor become a patient?

Resettlement: EU Member States’ pledges exceed 30,000 places for 2020

COVID-19: MEPs call for measures to close the digital gap in education

3 ways to use digital identity systems in global supply chains

These are the top risks for doing business around the world

Britain offers more money for an orderly Brexit but the Irish question resurges

Facility for Refugees in Turkey: €127 million to boost EU’s largest ever humanitarian programme

UN human rights office urges Egypt to immediately release detained protestors

Renewal of cross-border aid operation critical to northern Syria: UN relief chief

‘Collective endeavour’ needed to strengthen peacekeeping further, says top UN official

The EU parliamentary elections, explained

A guide to thriving in the post-COVID-19 workplace

Yoga as medicined for the mental distress amidst the COVID-19 pandemic: integrative and complementary practices

Pakistan: a long road ahead

How bad could British healthcare get for its citizens abroad post-Brexit?

Preparing Africa for ravages of climate change ‘cannot be an afterthought’ – COP24

Green Deal: Commission adopts new Chemicals Strategy towards a toxic-free environment

Entrepreneur India Convention 2016: Bringing together Entrepreneurs, Investors, Startups and SMEs

Eurozone: Economic sentiment-business climate to collapse without support from exports

Energy security: The synchronisation of the Baltic States’ electricity networks – European solidarity in action

Fighting Depression In the Isolation of COVID-19

EU finally to extend sanctions on Russia despite arguments; Greece again in Europe’s spotlight

Coronavirus is officially a pandemic – but we can change its course: Today’s WHO briefing

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s