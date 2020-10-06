You are here: Home / European Union News / Focus on EU’s external action and building our stronger inner core: von der Leyen at the Special European Council

Focus on EU’s external action and building our stronger inner core: von der Leyen at the Special European Council

October 6, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: European Union)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

On 1 and 2 October, EU leaders met in Brussels to discuss foreign affairs and the EU’s economic base.

They reiterated full solidarity with Greece and Cyprus ‘whose sovereignty and sovereign rights must be respected’. “The EU has a strategic interest in a stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean and the development of a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Turkey”, the leaders stressed in the Council conclusions.

“We are convinced that differences must be resolved through peaceful dialogue and in accordance with international law”, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said after the first day of exchanges. “We want a positive and a constructive relationship with Turkey and this would also be very much in Ankara’s interest.” She highlighted that the EU would prefer to work on a new long-term EU Turkey relationship: a positive agenda that would include the modernisation of our customs union and a stronger cooperation on migration.

Leaders also discussed the situation in Belarus, condemning the unacceptable violence by Belarusian authorities against peaceful protesters, and have agreed on imposing restrictive measures. “There will be no impunity for those who are responsible for the crackdown on demonstrators and opposition politicians”, von der Leyen said at the press conference following the first day of the Council.

The Council also adopted conclusions on China, Nagorno-Karabakh and the case of Alexei Navalny.

On the second day, the leaders discussed the EU’s single market, industrial policy and digital transformation. President von der Leyen spoke about improving the single market, in particular with regard to remaining barriers and problems with implementation that can deprive companies from the benefits of a large market.

“To accelerate the pace in this area, the Commission will present a first monitoring report early next year. We will then build on this to work concretely with Member States and stakeholders to resolve the problems companies face on a daily basis”, the President said. She also announced that the Commission would update the Industrial Strategy in the first half of next year to ‘take stock of where we are with industrial alliances for key technologies, and with efforts to improve our resilience such as on raw materials’.

“On the digital transition, Europe clearly needs to ‘up its game’”, von der Leyen said reminding of the three priorities – data, artificial intelligence and infrastructure – critical to making this Europe’s Digital Decade. She concluded that the Commission would push forward the Digital Decade, while investing 20 % of NextGenerationEU in the digital.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Can India reduce deaths on one hazardous road to zero? This group is trying

It’s ‘time for concrete action’ says UN chief, welcoming inter-Korean agreement

Ebola in DR Congo: conflict zones could constitute ‘hiding places’ for the deadly virus – WHO chief

The first new university in the UK for 40 years is taking a very different approach to education

Better housing means better health and well-being, stress new WHO guidelines

Britain aligns with EU rivaling US on trade and Iran, abandons bilateral ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

UN chief condemns suspected Boko Haram attacks targeting Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Nigeria

The Italian crisis may act as a catalyst for less austerity

Here’s how to make ‘value-based healthcare’ a reality

High-technology manufacturing saves the EU industry

Monday’s Daily Brief: global homicide figures, neo-Nazi recruitment, Kashmir, and migrants’ plight in USA

Teachers launch a free ebook to help children cope with the pandemic

Roma integration: fight social exclusion, poverty and anti-gypsyism, MEPs demand

European Parliament the most trusted EU institution

Greece: The new government of Alexis Tsipras shows its colors

OECD: Rising employment overshadowed by unprecedented wage stagnation

We have solutions to crime. We just need to scale them

European Commission: the LED lights of your Audi A6 shall save our planet

UN Mission, community leaders, condemn South Sudan violence which left two dead at camp

Here’s how to achieve growth in the Middle East and North Africa

Stricter rules and tougher sanctions for market manipulation and financial fraud

Few countries are pricing carbon high enough to meet climate targets

Draghi: Germany has to spend if Eurozone is to exit recession

Burundi: Inclusive dialogue ‘only viable option’ for resolving country’s political crisis says, UN envoy

The ECB again takes care of the bankers not the people

Act now to prevent Desert Locust catastrophe in Horn of Africa: UN agencies

Professional practices of primary health care for Brazilian health and gender inequality

Antitrust: Commission consults stakeholders on a possible new competition tool

The Eurogroup+ is born to govern the EU Banking Union

How has tech been used for good in civil society? We asked the experts

UN must bring more women police officers into the fold to be effective – UN peacekeeping official

Jakarta is one of the world’s fastest disappearing cities

We need to talk: UN gears up for 75th anniversary with Global Conversations

Localized microfactories – the new face of globalized manufacturing

Terror attacks strike people ‘from all walks of life, the UN included’

Empathy and human connection: how businesses can respond to COVID-19

Varna (Bulgaria) awarded European Youth Capital 2017

On our way to China

Working Muslim women are a trillion-dollar market

Murder of Brazilian indigenous leader a ‘worrying symptom’ of land invasion

Brexit effect: Public opinion survey shows that EU is more appreciated than ever

They won this year’s Nobel for economics. Here’s why their work matters

Why poorer people suffer more from climate change

The company of the future must do well by doing good

How to turn a traditional business into a platform-based success

Estonia is making public transport free

Sudan: UN chief deplores excessive force used against pro-democracy protesters, calls on military and civilian leaders to ‘stay the course’ in negotiations

What lies ahead for the Korean Peninsula?

Smart cities must pay more attention to the people who live in them

Coronavirus Global Response: Commission joins the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX)

To improve women’s access to finance, stop asking them for collateral

European Young Innovators Forum @ European Business Summit 2014: Europe for StartUps, vision 2020

‘Pioneering’ former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet officially appointed new UN human rights chief

GSMA Reveals Shortlist For 2019 Asia Mobile Awards

November infringements package: key decisions

The dirty secret of electric vehicles

Thought AIs could never replace human imagination? Think again

Celebrities are helping the UK’s schoolchildren learn during lockdown

Teen activist Greta Thunberg arrives in New York by boat, putting ‘climate crisis’ in spotlight

How the Great Famine inspired Irish people to help Native Americans in the fight against COVID-19

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s