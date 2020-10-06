You are here: Home / European Union News / Antitrust: Commission sends Statement of Objections to Conserve Italia for participation in canned vegetables cartel

Antitrust: Commission sends Statement of Objections to Conserve Italia for participation in canned vegetables cartel

October 6, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has informed Conserve Italia Soc. coop. Agricola and its subsidiary Conserves France SA (together referred to as Conserve Italia) of its preliminary view that they have breached EU antitrust rules by colluding to distort competition in the market for canned vegetables in the European Economic Area (EEA).

Conserve Italia is an Italian agricultural cooperative producing amongst other products canned vegetables. The Commission has concerns that Conserve Italia may have colluded with other market participants within the EEA to fix selling prices, share markets and allocate customers for the supply of certain types of canned vegetables (under own brands or under private labels) to retailers and/or food service companies. In particular, the Commission suspects that Conserve Italia has participated in horizontal price fixing and market sharing agreements, through which they coordinated their commercial conduct with other market participants, for several consecutive years.

If the Commission’s preliminary view were confirmed, such behaviour would violate EU rules that prohibit anti-competitive business practices such as collusion on prices and market sharing (Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and Article 53 of the EEA Agreement).

The sending of a Statement of Objections does not prejudge the outcome of an investigation.

Background

In September 2019, the Commission adopted a settlement decision against Bonduelle, Coroos and Groupe CECAB, finding that the three companies participated for more than 13 years in a cartel for the supply of certain types of canned vegetables to retailers and/or food service companies in the EEA. The Commission’s investigation had started with unannounced inspections in October 2013. The three companies admitted their involvement in the cartel and total fines of €31.6 million were imposed.

In the context of the same investigation, the Commission opened proceedings against a fourth company, Conserve Italia. Conserve Italia was not covered by the September 2019 settlement decision and therefore, the investigation concerning this company continued under the standard (non-settlement) cartel procedure.

A Statement of Objections is a formal step in Commission investigations into suspected violations of EU rules on restrictive business practices. The Commission informs the parties concerned in writing of the objections raised against them. The parties can then examine the documents in the Commission’s investigation file, reply in writing and request an oral hearing to present their comments on the case before representatives of the Commission and national competition authorities.

If, after the parties have exercised their rights of defence, the Commission concludes that there is sufficient evidence of an infringement, it can adopt a decision prohibiting the conduct and imposing a fine of up to 10% of a company’s annual worldwide turnover.

There is no legal deadline for the Commission to complete antitrust inquiries into anticompetitive conduct. The duration of an antitrust investigation depends on a number of factors, including the complexity of the case, the extent to which the undertaking concerned cooperates with the Commission and the exercise of the rights of defence.

More information is available under the case number AT.40127 in the public case register on the Commission’s competition website.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Can India reduce deaths on one hazardous road to zero? This group is trying

It’s ‘time for concrete action’ says UN chief, welcoming inter-Korean agreement

Ebola in DR Congo: conflict zones could constitute ‘hiding places’ for the deadly virus – WHO chief

The first new university in the UK for 40 years is taking a very different approach to education

Better housing means better health and well-being, stress new WHO guidelines

Britain aligns with EU rivaling US on trade and Iran, abandons bilateral ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

UN chief condemns suspected Boko Haram attacks targeting Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Nigeria

The Italian crisis may act as a catalyst for less austerity

Here’s how to make ‘value-based healthcare’ a reality

High-technology manufacturing saves the EU industry

Monday’s Daily Brief: global homicide figures, neo-Nazi recruitment, Kashmir, and migrants’ plight in USA

Teachers launch a free ebook to help children cope with the pandemic

Roma integration: fight social exclusion, poverty and anti-gypsyism, MEPs demand

European Parliament the most trusted EU institution

Greece: The new government of Alexis Tsipras shows its colors

OECD: Rising employment overshadowed by unprecedented wage stagnation

We have solutions to crime. We just need to scale them

European Commission: the LED lights of your Audi A6 shall save our planet

UN Mission, community leaders, condemn South Sudan violence which left two dead at camp

Here’s how to achieve growth in the Middle East and North Africa

Stricter rules and tougher sanctions for market manipulation and financial fraud

Few countries are pricing carbon high enough to meet climate targets

Draghi: Germany has to spend if Eurozone is to exit recession

Burundi: Inclusive dialogue ‘only viable option’ for resolving country’s political crisis says, UN envoy

The ECB again takes care of the bankers not the people

Act now to prevent Desert Locust catastrophe in Horn of Africa: UN agencies

Professional practices of primary health care for Brazilian health and gender inequality

Antitrust: Commission consults stakeholders on a possible new competition tool

The Eurogroup+ is born to govern the EU Banking Union

How has tech been used for good in civil society? We asked the experts

UN must bring more women police officers into the fold to be effective – UN peacekeeping official

Jakarta is one of the world’s fastest disappearing cities

We need to talk: UN gears up for 75th anniversary with Global Conversations

Localized microfactories – the new face of globalized manufacturing

Terror attacks strike people ‘from all walks of life, the UN included’

Empathy and human connection: how businesses can respond to COVID-19

Varna (Bulgaria) awarded European Youth Capital 2017

On our way to China

Working Muslim women are a trillion-dollar market

Murder of Brazilian indigenous leader a ‘worrying symptom’ of land invasion

Brexit effect: Public opinion survey shows that EU is more appreciated than ever

They won this year’s Nobel for economics. Here’s why their work matters

Why poorer people suffer more from climate change

The company of the future must do well by doing good

How to turn a traditional business into a platform-based success

Estonia is making public transport free

Sudan: UN chief deplores excessive force used against pro-democracy protesters, calls on military and civilian leaders to ‘stay the course’ in negotiations

What lies ahead for the Korean Peninsula?

Smart cities must pay more attention to the people who live in them

Coronavirus Global Response: Commission joins the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX)

To improve women’s access to finance, stop asking them for collateral

European Young Innovators Forum @ European Business Summit 2014: Europe for StartUps, vision 2020

‘Pioneering’ former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet officially appointed new UN human rights chief

GSMA Reveals Shortlist For 2019 Asia Mobile Awards

November infringements package: key decisions

The dirty secret of electric vehicles

Thought AIs could never replace human imagination? Think again

Celebrities are helping the UK’s schoolchildren learn during lockdown

Teen activist Greta Thunberg arrives in New York by boat, putting ‘climate crisis’ in spotlight

How the Great Famine inspired Irish people to help Native Americans in the fight against COVID-19

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s