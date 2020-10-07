You are here: Home / Business / Digital / Mobile technology saving lives: Changing healthcare systems with simple technology solutions

Mobile technology saving lives: Changing healthcare systems with simple technology solutions

October 7, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Mia Baker, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Shubham Gupta, medical student at D.Y Patil Medical College, Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

As the years go by technology improves more and more. From making life easier to making life safer. As the population increases, so does the number of health issues. Against an increasing backdrop of health care reform and controversies, more companies are looking to develop technologies that can deliver quick results, with more time for the patients suffering from chronic illnesses.

Saving lives is something that relies on technology – learn how and why here. There are various Mobile technologies which are Changing healthcare systems with simple technology solutions, Recently, it has been reported that drones delivering medical supplies are saving lives in countries with poor access to hospitals, lack of roads and medicine. Medical surgery is tipped as one of the more promising areas for augmented reality. Touch Surgery is one of the latest pioneers of the AR trend, developing Go Surgery – designed to provide medical professions with step by step guides to the particular surgery procedure, holographically projected onto a screen.

The augmented reality tool will train medics on the detailed aspects of surgery, and the guides will show how the procedures must be performed. 3D printing is used today for various medical reasons, and the industry is experiencing tremendous growth. Applied VR is the first platform for healthcare, offering patients an escape from the stress of chronic pain and the recovery of surgical procedures. Robots & Digital stethoscopes have proved an enormous invention for GPs around the country, offering features such as audio recording and the amplification of sound to improve the accuracy of diagnosis. In some cases, nanorobots present in the bloodstream may be able to intervene long before the disease appears. With their presence, it would be possible to keep tissues oxygenate after you suffer and heart attack, work to target cancer cells or to remove platelets. More and more technology is being developed, making the era of wearable medical devices a reality. Injectable Medical Sponges for use on Battlefied and clinical skills app has achieved milestones.

As you can see, the reach of technology is far. It can help protect and save lives in many ways and thus we can Change healthcare systems with simple technology solutions. What’s even more amazing is that there are research teams and individuals out there right now who are still taking steps to develop even more amazing life-saving tools and techniques that will help people live healthier and happier lives in the future.

With all this fantastic technology, some people believe the presence of all diseases and acute illnesses will be eliminated – for good – across the globe. While this may seem like wishful thinking, it is something that is a viable future and one that many people today may have the opportunity to see in their lifetime. Technology and saving lives go hand in hand. This is something that is only going to be more apparent as more and more products and life-saving tools are created.

About the author

He is dedicated, hardworking and approachable with a passion of doing something great and helping people succeed. He is highly enthusiastic and focused with great work of ethic and strong communication skills. He has the right attitude, a relevant academic background. He is a creative and strategic thinker with a solid ability in developing innovative strategies to generate new ideas. He has worked on the topic COLOUR & COGNITION (Indian Council of Medical Research (Short term student fellowship program), 3T-IBHSc (Train, teach and transfer program)-Integrated Bioethics for Health Sciences, International Course in Bioethics for Medical, Dental & Health Sciences, Teaching faculties of Health Sciences University at Kolhapur& India. Working on Sex and Reproductive Health including HIV & AIDS and Human Public Rights, MSAI (Medical Students’ Associations India), Presently conducting research on drug Dependence in adults, Environment health, Antimicrobial Resistance, Member of Steering Committee of India Bioethics Unit, UNESCO Haifa & Head of “KOLHAPUR INDIA – BIOETHICS UNIT, UNESCO Haifa ”. Was Student Reporter at The Times of India ( NIE), Mumbai.Recently completed courses from WHO, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Harvard Medical School Master of Medical Sciences in Global Health Delivery, Coventry University & Accenture

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN refugee agency ‘deeply shocked’ at stabbing death of ‘deeply courageous’ Polish mayor

Chernobyl nuclear disaster-affected areas spring to life, 33 years on

$683 million appeal to deliver reproductive health services, where they’re most needed

The European Parliament double-checks the EU 2014-2020 budget

Why are the financial markets shivering again?

The key takeaways of G7 Summit in Canada

Putin becomes the ‘perfect enemy” for the West

One billion people have preventable eye conditions, increasingly linked to lifestyle choices: UN health agency

EU Migrant Crisis: Italian Coast Guard Headquarters and Italian Navy to give host national opening addresses at Border Security 2016 in Rome

UN News Daily #UNGA Guide: Mandela Peace Summit, Global Goals, Youth and Yemen

An economist explains how to go carbon neutral in our lifetime

Trade Barriers Report: EU continues to open up markets outside Europe in midst of rising protectionism

COVID-19: What the evidence so far means for containment

DR Congo: ‘No time to lose’ says newly appointed UN Ebola response coordinator

AI can be a game-changer for the world’s forests. Here’s how

Coronavirus: Commission issues guidance to ensure essential freight keeps moving by air

Crimean crisis: not enough to slow down European indices

The European Brain Drain: a truth or a myth?

New VAT rules in the EU: how a digital sea could have become an ocean

How tech can lead reskilling in the age of automation

What the next 20 years will mean for jobs – and how to prepare

We can save the Earth. Here’s how

Future-proofing the European banking market – removing the obstacles to exit

Nearly $4 billion needed to protect 41 million children from conflict and disaster

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: €5.6 billion out of €6 billion now allocated in support of refugees

‘We need to do more’ to transform the world, deputy UN chief tells African audiences

Artificial intelligence summit focuses on fighting hunger, climate crisis and transition to ‘smart sustainable cities’

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2014: European Youth, Change Now Patiently

UN mobilizes in Rohingya camps to support babies born of rape; young mothers face stigma

Circular Plastics Alliance: 100+ signatories commit to use 10 million tons of recycled plastic in new products by 2025

Commission launches new tool to support digital teaching and learning in schools

Is poor generational intelligence holding you back at work?

7 surprising and outrageous stats about gender inequality

Do not take the EP’s consent on MFF for granted, says Budget Committee Chair

Australian homes are turning to solar power in record numbers

6th Edition of India m2m + iot Forum 2019 concluded, in association with The European Sting

What the Fifth Industrial Revolution is and why it matters

Negative inflation hits Eurozone, ECB to print and distribute one trillion euro earlier than expected

Larger species are more at risk of extinction than smaller ones – here’s why

UK: Crawley group wins European Citizens’ Prize

Can big events really go plastic-free? A water capsule made from seaweed may be the answer

Preparing for developing countries the ‘Greek cure’

Mobile 360 Series – Russia & CIS: Empowering the Digital Economy

‘True’ peace, requires standing up for human rights, says UN chief Guterres

Financial services: Commission sets out its equivalence policy with non-EU countries

Coronavirus: ‘An emergency in China, but not yet a global health emergency’

Turkey: Commission continues humanitarian support for refugees

ISIS fighters fleeing Mosul for Syria can topple Assad. Why did the US now decide to uproot them from Iraq?

Will Europe be able to deal with the migration crisis alone if Turkey quits the pact?

Draghi strives to control the unruly exploitation of financial markets by banking leviathans

Lies and reality about incomes and wealth in the EU

St. Vincent and the Grenadines breaks a record, as smallest ever Security Council seat holder

Terrorists potentially target millions in makeshift biological weapons ‘laboratories’, UN forum hears

Boat made of recycled plastic and flip-flops inspires fight for cleaner seas along African coast

UN rights chief ‘deeply concerned’ over Jehovah’s Witness sentencing in Russia

External action: more funds for human rights, development and climate change

“Fortress Europe”, “Pegida” and its laughing stocks

This new form of currency could transform the way we see money

How carbon-smart farming can feed us and fight climate change at the same time

Climate change: new rules agreed to determine which investments are green

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Digital, Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s