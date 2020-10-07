Mobile technology saving lives: Changing healthcare systems with simple technology solutions

by

(Mia Baker, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Shubham Gupta, medical student at D.Y Patil Medical College, Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

As the years go by technology improves more and more. From making life easier to making life safer. As the population increases, so does the number of health issues. Against an increasing backdrop of health care reform and controversies, more companies are looking to develop technologies that can deliver quick results, with more time for the patients suffering from chronic illnesses.

Saving lives is something that relies on technology – learn how and why here. There are various Mobile technologies which are Changing healthcare systems with simple technology solutions, Recently, it has been reported that drones delivering medical supplies are saving lives in countries with poor access to hospitals, lack of roads and medicine. Medical surgery is tipped as one of the more promising areas for augmented reality. Touch Surgery is one of the latest pioneers of the AR trend, developing Go Surgery – designed to provide medical professions with step by step guides to the particular surgery procedure, holographically projected onto a screen.

The augmented reality tool will train medics on the detailed aspects of surgery, and the guides will show how the procedures must be performed. 3D printing is used today for various medical reasons, and the industry is experiencing tremendous growth. Applied VR is the first platform for healthcare, offering patients an escape from the stress of chronic pain and the recovery of surgical procedures. Robots & Digital stethoscopes have proved an enormous invention for GPs around the country, offering features such as audio recording and the amplification of sound to improve the accuracy of diagnosis. In some cases, nanorobots present in the bloodstream may be able to intervene long before the disease appears. With their presence, it would be possible to keep tissues oxygenate after you suffer and heart attack, work to target cancer cells or to remove platelets. More and more technology is being developed, making the era of wearable medical devices a reality. Injectable Medical Sponges for use on Battlefied and clinical skills app has achieved milestones.

As you can see, the reach of technology is far. It can help protect and save lives in many ways and thus we can Change healthcare systems with simple technology solutions. What’s even more amazing is that there are research teams and individuals out there right now who are still taking steps to develop even more amazing life-saving tools and techniques that will help people live healthier and happier lives in the future.

With all this fantastic technology, some people believe the presence of all diseases and acute illnesses will be eliminated – for good – across the globe. While this may seem like wishful thinking, it is something that is a viable future and one that many people today may have the opportunity to see in their lifetime. Technology and saving lives go hand in hand. This is something that is only going to be more apparent as more and more products and life-saving tools are created.

