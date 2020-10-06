LGBTQ+ inclusion on the other side of the screen

by

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Sadi Bruno Freitas Santin, a student of the fourth period of Medicine in

Universidade do Estado do Rio Grande do Norte-UERN. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Cellular devices have revolutionized all forms of communication, changing not only how we see society, but also how we see ourselves. The technology and usability for different purposes, from applications for mobile devices (Apps), already very popular in the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transsexuals, Transvestites and Queer (LGBTQ+) world, with relationship apps, have given way to a new form of political engagement and struggle for health knowledge

In fact, Brazil is one of the countries at the top of the ranking in murder of transvestites and transsexuals, according to data published by the non-governmental organization (NGO) Transgender Europe (TGEu), in November 2016. This violence not only affects the social sectors, but specifically health, since most doctors are not prepared to deal with this population, since the literature itself corroborates the prejudice against LGBTQ+ in medical schools, based on the unicausal health-disease process, representative of conservatism (MORETTI-PIRES, 2020).

Applications such as Portal Lacrei, an app based in São Paulo, in southeast of Brazil, which includes medical, social and legal inclusion of LGBTQ+ people, bringing in its “guide” professionals who can serve the queer public without judgments and prejudices. Offered to all parts of country and developed by Daniel Dutra, generate not only the view on the importance of collective and inclusive health, but guarantee this right in an intuitive and welcoming way to lgbt people.The appearance of these apps, opens not only the questioning of the importance of a service like this, but also of its need.

In addition, the technology applied to this process already exists in several other niches, working efficiently, including in health, in the search for professionals online and in telemedicine. Once the process and technology become available, it must be applied, in order to guarantee basic rights to individuals in non-gender match with biological sex or to non-heteronormative sexual identity, often attacked in the search for the system health, for not respecting or not guaranteeing their freedom and knowledge about sexual health, being in a situation of vulnerability (CARDOSO, 2012)

As the search for qualified professionals and LGBTQ + health information becomes increasingly difficult, especially sexual, it is evident how the creation of these mechanisms that seek, specifically, trained doctors, are beginning to shape the way not only how health knowledge it is sought, but they also question the entire public health profile, applied in Brazil’s Sistema Único da Saúde (SUS) and taught in universities.

