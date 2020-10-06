You are here: Home / Policy / Health / LGBTQ+ inclusion on the other side of the screen

LGBTQ+ inclusion on the other side of the screen

October 6, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Sadi Bruno Freitas Santin, a student of the fourth period of Medicine in
Universidade do Estado do Rio Grande do Norte-UERN. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Cellular devices have revolutionized all forms of communication, changing not only how we see society, but also how we see ourselves. The technology and usability for different purposes, from applications for mobile devices (Apps), already very popular in the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transsexuals, Transvestites and Queer (LGBTQ+) world, with relationship apps, have given way to a new form of political engagement and struggle for health knowledge

In fact, Brazil is one of the countries at the top of the ranking in murder of transvestites and transsexuals, according to data published by the non-governmental organization (NGO) Transgender Europe (TGEu), in November 2016. This violence not only affects the social sectors, but specifically health, since most doctors are not prepared to deal with this population, since the literature itself corroborates the prejudice against LGBTQ+ in medical schools, based on the unicausal health-disease process, representative of conservatism (MORETTI-PIRES, 2020).

Applications such as Portal Lacrei, an app based in São Paulo, in southeast of Brazil, which includes medical, social and legal inclusion of LGBTQ+ people, bringing in its “guide” professionals who can serve the queer public without judgments and prejudices. Offered to all parts of country and developed by Daniel Dutra, generate not only the view on the importance of collective and inclusive health, but guarantee this right in an intuitive and welcoming way to lgbt people.The appearance of these apps, opens not only the questioning of the importance of a service like this, but also of its need.

In addition, the technology applied to this process already exists in several other niches, working efficiently, including in health, in the search for professionals online and in telemedicine. Once the process and technology become available, it must be applied, in order to guarantee basic rights to individuals in non-gender match with biological sex or to non-heteronormative sexual identity, often attacked in the search for the system health, for not respecting or not guaranteeing their freedom and knowledge about sexual health, being in a situation of vulnerability (CARDOSO, 2012)

As the search for qualified professionals and LGBTQ + health information becomes increasingly difficult, especially sexual, it is evident how the creation of these mechanisms that seek, specifically, trained doctors, are beginning to shape the way not only how health knowledge it is sought, but they also question the entire public health profile, applied in Brazil’s Sistema Único da Saúde (SUS) and taught in universities.

References:

CARDOSO, Michelle Rodrigues; FERRO, Luís Felipe. Saúde e população LGBT: demandas e especificidades em questão. Psicol. cienc. prof.,  Brasília ,  v. 32, n. 3, p. 552-563,    2012 .   Available from <http://www.scielo.br/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1414-98932012000300003&lng=en&nrm=iso&gt;. access on  25  July  2020.  http://dx.doi.org/10.1590/S1414-98932012000300003.

Carsten Balzer/ Carla LaGata and Lukas Berredo. 2,190 murders are only the tip of the iceberg – An introduction to the Trans Murder Monitoring project. TMM annual report 2016. TvT Publication Series. v.14. October 2016. Transgender Europe (TGEU). Available from <https://transrespect.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/TvT-PS-Vol14-2016.pdf>. Access on  25  July  2020.

Lacrei. A plataforma de inclusão social e jurídica LGBTQIA+. 2019. Available from <https://www.portallacrei.com.br/#sobre>. Access on  25  July  2020.

MORETTI-PIRES, Rodrigo Otávio et al . Preconceito contra Diversidade Sexual e de Gênero entre Estudantes de Medicina de 1º ao 8º Semestre de um Curso da Região Sul do Brasil. Rev. bras. educ. med.,  Brasília ,  v. 43, n. 1, supl. 1, p. 557-567,    2019 Available from <http://www.scielo.br/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0100-55022019000500557&lng=en&nrm=iso&gt;. Access on  25  July  2020.  Epub Jan 13, 2020.  http://dx.doi.org/10.1590/1981-5271v43suplemento1-20190076.ing.

About the author

Sadi Bruno Freitas Santin is a student of the fourth period of Medicine in
Universidade do Estado do Rio Grande do Norte-UERN. Teaching Director of
the academic league of pathophysiology of clinical emergencies. Event Director at Destemida Athletic. Trainee of the IFMSA Brazil-UERN. “Freedom isn’t enough. What I desire doesn’t have a name yet” – Clarice Lispector

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The EU threatens to occupy Libya militarily; is another colonial war brewing?

David Attenborough’s worried about this ocean threat – and it’s not plastic

Is this really it for the gig economy? Read on

How young entrepreneurs should be supported: what assistance should governments provide?

The EU’s trading partners: US, China and the rest

This is how people in Europe are helping lead the energy charge

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: prizewinning journalists freed in Myanmar, new tracking tool for suspected terrorists, and a global bid to stop snakebite deaths

These are the world’s 20 most dynamic cities

ECOFIN: Choosing between the re-unification of Eurozone and a stalemate

Afghan refugees: €21 million in humanitarian aid for host communities and vulnerable populations in Pakistan and Iran

Banks, insurance giants are free again to abuse the real economy

AI will drive the societies of the future. Will the governed consent?

Parliament cuts own spending to facilitate agreement on EU budget

EU-U.S. Privacy Shield: Second review shows improvements but a permanent Ombudsperson should be nominated by 28 February 2019

These are the 10 most in-demand skills of 2019, according to LinkedIn

Draghi cuts the Gordian knot of the Banking Union

Parliament to ask for the suspension of EU-US deal on bank data

Last year, this coral reef was teeming with life. Now it’s dying – and it’s up to us to save it

5 ways you can protect insects if you live in a city

European Youth Forum @ European Business Summit 2015: Why interns should matter to business

Brexit mission impossible: Theresa May was so desperate that had to appoint Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary

COVID-19: Save European culture and values, MEPs tell Commission

EU and China discuss economic and trade relations at the 7th High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue

Massive cholera vaccine campaign planned for cyclone-ravaged Mozambique, as UN calls for ‘urgent’ step-up in support

The Liquefaction of Healthcare Services: Consequences and Possible Solutions

Oxford Dictionaries’ word of the year for 2019 is ‘climate emergency’

Clean energy will do to gas what gas has done to coal

“At the Environment Assembly citizens expect clean, not hot air”, the Head of UN Environment in Europe underscores in a Sting Exclusive

The EU and North Korea: A Story of Underestimation

New UN-Syrian Action Plan signals an ‘important day’ for child protection, says UN envoy

Will COVID-19 change how we think about migration and migrant workers?

UN chief calls for Security Council to work with Myanmar to end ‘horrendous suffering’ of Rohingya refugees

To retire at 65, American millennials need to save almost half their paycheck

MEPs list conditions for new EU-Azerbaijan deal

How the world can ‘reset’ itself after COVID-19 – according to these experts

EU and 15 World Trade Organization members establish contingency appeal arrangement for trade disputes

More capital and liquidity for the banks

FROM THE FIELD: Chad returnees’ reluctant homecoming

UN spotlights wellbeing of seafarers on International Day

Thousands of health professionals call on world leaders to prioritize a greener future, post-pandemic

Jo Cox’s murderer believed the ‘leave’ campaign leaders that the ‘remain’ vote is treason

Education and Training: where do we stand in 2014?

INTERVIEW: Poverty, education and inclusion top new General Assembly President’s priority list

A Sting Exclusive: “There can be no global deal on emissions without China and the USA”, Conservative MEP Ian Duncan stresses from Brussels

The West definitively cuts Russia off from the developed world

Australian solar could power Singapore within a decade

Lack of involvement, or lack of opportunities?

Agriculture and Fisheries Council

Are the G20 leaders ready to curb corporate tax-avoidance?

3 ways governments can address cybersecurity in the post-pandemic world

On their epic journeys, migratory birds connect nations and inspire people, UN says on World Day

Amazon on fire: the interference in global health

Powering a climate-neutral economy: Commission sets out plans for the energy system of the future and clean hydrogen

Ukraine undecided over a strategic partnership with the EU

How many more financial crises in the West can the world stand?

Visiting North Korea, UN relief chief spotlights funding shortfall to meet humanitarian needs

On sidelines of UN climate summit, US President calls for protection of religious freedom

‘Protracted crisis’ in Venezuela leads to ‘alarming escalation of tensions’: UN political chief

Berlin repels proposal for cheaper euro

BRICS’ New Development Bank turns four: what has it achieved?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s