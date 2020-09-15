The technological revolution has changed the way of saving lives

by

Credit: Unsplash

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Hyale Melo Lima, fourth period student of medicine at UNICEPLAC-Centro Universitário do Planalto Central Apparecido dos Santos, Brazil. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

It is undeniable that the vast majority of medical advances come from moments of great global calamity, be it war, pandemic or genocide. We are currently experiencing a technological revolution that is encompassing all areas of activity of a health professional and also of patients, making them, through these technologies, participate in their healing and illness processes. Because of this, the way in which it is diagnosed and also how it is treated has changed, so now, patient-participate. In this way, technology has changed the way of seeing the patient and therefore the way of saving lives.



Along this path, technology has brought about two major changes, the first, without a doubt, was information, because technology transformed access to knowledge. Thus, patients obtain a greater wisdom of the evil that plagues them and also, after being diagnosed by a doctor, they gain greater access to their treatment options, which gives them the option of choice and a more active voice over their body, once that as important as the doctor’s opinion is, the patient has control over everything that may or may not happen in his body, technology gives him that option of choice, of discussing treatment with his doctor and also brings him more information about what can happen to your body from that chosen treatment. Second, more not less important, Muggle technology not only a greater number, greater agility and greater practicality in sharing information among doctors, but also greater specificity and more options for exams and sources of searches for the various pathologies that can affect human beings, which gives patients / participants greater chances of cure and treatment for the various diseases that can affect them.



Given the above, it is undeniable that technology has brought health professionals a new way of seeing the patient and has also opened up a range of possibilities for exams and possible better choices for the management of various diseases. Therefore, it is essential for health professionals to adapt as quickly as possible to these changes, through greater adherence to these innovations and also by teaching their patients to use it in a way that favors the doctor-patient relationship and also in a way to add beneficial information to your healing or treatment process. In this way, history reinvents itself once again and shows us that it does not take a moment of deep world suffering for health to advance, because moments of revolution and innovation as it is now in the technological age, can also bring immeasurable benefits for those who need new discoveries in the medical field.

References:

About the author

Hyale Melo Lima, fourth period of medicine at UNICEPLAC-Centro Universitário do Planalto Central Apparecido dos Santos, director of publication and research at IFMSA BRAZIL UNICEPLAC, director of extension of the general surgery league of the Federal District, member of the medical students association of the Distrito Federal, organizer of two Brazilian academic congresses. Passionate about medicine and everything she does for the world, she invests her free time in perfecting herself in her field, but she also loves going to the movies and traveling to see the world.