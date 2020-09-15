You are here: Home / Business / Digital / The technological revolution has changed the way of saving lives

The technological revolution has changed the way of saving lives

September 15, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Credit: Unsplash

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Hyale Melo Lima, fourth period student of medicine at UNICEPLAC-Centro Universitário do Planalto Central Apparecido dos Santos, Brazil. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

It is undeniable that the vast majority of medical advances come from moments of great global calamity, be it war, pandemic or genocide. We are currently experiencing a technological revolution that is encompassing all areas of activity of a health professional and also of patients, making them, through these technologies, participate in their healing and illness processes. Because of this, the way in which it is diagnosed and also how it is treated has changed, so now, patient-participate. In this way, technology has changed the way of seeing the patient and therefore the way of saving lives.


Along this path, technology has brought about two major changes, the first, without a doubt, was information, because technology transformed access to knowledge. Thus, patients obtain a greater wisdom of the evil that plagues them and also, after being diagnosed by a doctor, they gain greater access to their treatment options, which gives them the option of choice and a more active voice over their body, once that as important as the doctor’s opinion is, the patient has control over everything that may or may not happen in his body, technology gives him that option of choice, of discussing treatment with his doctor and also brings him more information about what can happen to your body from that chosen treatment. Second, more not less important, Muggle technology not only a greater number, greater agility and greater practicality in sharing information among doctors, but also greater specificity and more options for exams and sources of searches for the various pathologies that can affect human beings, which gives patients / participants greater chances of cure and treatment for the various diseases that can affect them.


Given the above, it is undeniable that technology has brought health professionals a new way of seeing the patient and has also opened up a range of possibilities for exams and possible better choices for the management of various diseases. Therefore, it is essential for health professionals to adapt as quickly as possible to these changes, through greater adherence to these innovations and also by teaching their patients to use it in a way that favors the doctor-patient relationship and also in a way to add beneficial information to your healing or treatment process. In this way, history reinvents itself once again and shows us that it does not take a moment of deep world suffering for health to advance, because moments of revolution and innovation as it is now in the technological age, can also bring immeasurable benefits for those who need new discoveries in the medical field.

References:

  1. Paim JS. Vigilância da saúde: tendências de reorientação de modelos assistenciais para a promoção da saúde. In: Czeresnia D, Freitas CM. Promoção da saúde: conceitos, reflexões, tendências. Rio de Janeiro (RJ): Fiocruz; 2005. p.519-30.
  2. Gonçalves RBM.Tecnologia e organização social das práticas de saúde. São Paulo (SP): Hucitec/ Abrasco;
  3. Cupani A. A tecnologia como problema filosófico: três enfoques. Scientiae Zudia. 2004 Dez; 2(4):493- 518.

About the author

Hyale Melo Lima, fourth period of medicine at UNICEPLAC-Centro Universitário do Planalto Central Apparecido dos Santos, director of publication and research at IFMSA BRAZIL UNICEPLAC, director of extension of the general surgery league of the Federal District, member of the medical students association of the Distrito Federal, organizer of two Brazilian academic congresses. Passionate about medicine and everything she does for the world, she invests her free time in perfecting herself in her field, but she also loves going to the movies and traveling to see the world.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN chief sends condolences to families of Malawi flood victims

Whale populations are slowly recovering – this is why

We’re all in the same boat on the SDGs. Here’s how we steer a course

These countries are the most peaceful – in 3 charts

Trump goes ahead with plan to undo globalization; targets China and EU

Here are three technology trends changing the way you travel

Technology as an inclusion method while facing the COVID-19 pandemic: the “Coronavirus-SUS” app

UN ready to rise above political fray and help Venezuelans based ‘on need, and need alone’

From landlocked to land-linked: how the UN is helping some of the world’s poorest countries

Have Europe’s Ukrainian wounds begun to heal?

This electric plane has flown successfully for 30 minutes – is this the future of flying?

‘Global care crisis’ set to affect 2.3 billion people warns UN labour agency

Business leaders join UN to rev up sustainable development investments

Hungary’s laws on helping vulnerable foreigners are ‘blatantly xenophobic’: UN rights chief

Rules of origin: EU to enhance preferential trade with Pan-Euro-Mediterranean (PEM) countries

Parliamentary bid to democratize Myanmar constitution a ‘positive development’ says UN rights expert

MEPs reject making EU regional funding dependent on economic targets

Further reforms needed for a stronger and more inclusive Argentine economy

Global hunger is on the rise. These simple steps could help eradicate it

Listen to the future – how 26 youth-led organizations are supercharging the UN’s Global Goals

‘Regional security and integration’ in Central Africa under threat, Security Council warned

FROM THE FIELD: Sourcing clean water in Ghana

Saudi Arabia: UN experts push for prompt release of women human rights defenders

EU Commission draws the wrong conclusions

Spending another 3 billion euros on Turkey feels better than admitting EU’s failure

You can live up to 10 years longer by doing these 5 things

EU Copyright Directive: Will US tech giants comply or ditch the EU market?

Nicaragua ‘crisis’ still cause for concern amid murder, torture allegations: Bachelet

MEPs demand an end to migrant deaths across the Mediterranean Sea

The growing cyber-risk to our electricity grids – and what to do about it

Invisibility outside the closet: health as a right for all

These countries are pioneering hydrogen power

Blockchain is not a magic bullet for security. Can it be trusted?

Coronavirus emergency: here’s what we know so far

To build cities fit for the future, we need to think differently

The missiles fired against Damascus, Syria divided Europe deeply

COVID-19: EU co-finances the delivery of more protective equipment to China

A brief history of cryptography and why it matters

EU Commission: Growth first then fiscal consolidation

A Sting Exclusive: “One year on from the VW scandal and EU consumers are still in the dark”, BEUC’s Head highlights from Brussels

How digital remittances can help drive sustainable development

Three trends shaping the future of mobility in 2020

This team of Saudi women designed an award-winning app to make the Hajj safer

Libya: EU efforts should focus on protecting migrants, MEPs say

Where do Americans stand on immigration? They’re not as divided as you might think

Globalization 4.0 means harnessing the power of the group

A Sting Exclusive: “The challenge of Society’s digital transformation”, Spanish Minister of Spain for Industry, Energy and Tourism José Manuel Soria live from European Business Summit 2015

Chinese tech investors are turning towards MENA. Here’s why

10 technology trends to watch in the COVID-19 pandemic

The race for Driverless vehicles: where is the industry heading?

The brain amidst COVID-19 pandemic

An American duel in Brussels: Salesforce against Microsoft over Linkedin deal

Corruption thwarts attempts to build a better world and ‘must be fought by all, for all’

How is COVID-19 affecting claims handling for hurricane damage?

Why city residents should have a say in what their cities look like

The role companies play in boosting growth in emerging markets

Joint U.S.-EU Statement following President Juncker’s visit to the White House

Vĕra Jourová, European Commissioner in charge of Justice

The New EU-US “Shield” for data privacy is full of holes

Human rights breaches in Iran, Egypt and Tanzania

Can the EU assume the mantle of global leadership?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Digital, Health, IFMSA, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s