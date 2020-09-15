You are here: Home / European Union News / EU-China Leaders’ Meeting: Upholding EU values and interests at the highest level

EU-China Leaders’ Meeting: Upholding EU values and interests at the highest level

September 15, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, participates via videoconference in the EU-China Leaders‘ Meeting together with Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, Charles Michel, President of the European Council and Angela Merkel, German Federal Chancellor and President in office of the Council. European Union, 2020
Source: EC – Audiovisual Service

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Joint press release by President Michel, President von der Leyen and Chancellor Merkel

The European Union and China held a Leaders’ Meeting via videoconference on 14 September 2020. An EU-China Leaders’ meeting with the participation of leaders of all EU member states was initially scheduled to take place on this date. President of the European Council, Charles Michel, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, for the Council Presidency, conducted the videoconference with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting provided an opportunity to follow up on discussions at the 22nd EU-China Summit (22 June). The meeting was important to maintain the momentum of EU-China high-level exchanges in order to achieve concrete results in line with EU interests and values.

The comprehensive agenda of the Leaders’ meeting covered trade and investment, climate change and biodiversity, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as international affairs and other issues.

With regard to the negotiations for an ambitious EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI), while both sides registered progress on the rules regulating the behaviour of State-owned-enterprises, on forced technology transfer and on transparency of subsidies, the EU emphasised that more work was urgently needed on the issues of rebalancing market access and on sustainable development. The EU called on China to step up its ambition on these issues. The two sides reaffirmed their objective of closing the remaining gaps before the end of the year. The EU side emphasised that high-level political engagement would be required within the Chinese system to achieve a meaningful agreement.

On other trade and economic issues, the EU reiterated its call on China to engage in future negotiations on industrial subsidies in the WTO. The EU stressed that, in line with China’s stated commitment to open up and ensure that EU producers are fairly treated on the Chinese market, more needed to be done to improve market access in the agri-food trade, financial services and the digital sector. The EU also again made clear its concerns on overcapacity, both in traditional sectors such as steel and aluminium as well as in high tech.

The two sides welcomed the signature of the EU-China Agreement on Geographical Indications which will improve access to the Chinese market especially for high-quality European agricultural products.

The EU underlined the need for reciprocity and a level playing field in the area of science and technology, underpinned by high ethical and integrity standards. Leaders welcomed and agreed to continue the high level digital dialogue. They looked forward to concrete progress on ICT standards, product safety and research and innovation.

On climate change and biodiversity, the EU encouraged China to strengthen its climate commitments in terms of peaking carbon dioxide emissions and setting the goal of climate neutrality domestically. The EU also stressed the importance of a moratorium in China of building coal-fired power plants and financing their construction abroad, at least as part of a global initiative. The EU also encouraged China to launch its national emission trading system soon. The two sides agreed to establish a High-Level Environment and Climate Dialogue to pursue ambitious joint commitments on these issues.

The EU noted that joint commitments by both sides on biodiversity could be a game-changer at global level and China has a key role to play as host of the Conference of the Parties next year. An ambitious global agreement would be a major achievement.

On the COVID-19 response, the EU emphasised the shared responsibility to participate in global efforts to stop the spread of the virus, boost research on treatments and vaccines, and strengthen the role of the World Health Organisation, including through the full implementation of the World Health Assembly resolution of May 2020. The EU also underlined that the recovery measures should support the transition to a greener and more sustainable economy. China’s full engagement in G20 efforts to support low-income countries and effectively implement the G20 – Paris Club Debt Service Suspension Initiative will also be essential.

With regard to Hong Kong, EU Leaders voiced their grave concerns about the erosion of the fundamental rights and freedoms following the imposition of the national security law on Hong Kong on 30 June, which is contrary to China’s international commitments. They also reiterated the EU’s concerns at the postponement of the Legislative Council election and the disqualification of candidates.

The EU reiterated its serious concerns about the treatment of ethnic and religious minorities, the situation of human rights defenders, as well as the limitations to freedom of expression and access to information. The two sides agreed that the Human Rights Dialogue will take place as a physical meeting in China later this year.

On regional and international issues, the EU referred to the escalating tensions in the South China Sea, urging for self-restraint and a peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law. Leaders welcomed the start of the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha. They also confirmed their commitment to upholding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (the Iran nuclear deal).

The EU also expressed readiness to continue to discuss the Strategic Agenda for Cooperation 2025, which can only be concluded once significant progress has been made in the negotiations on the Comprehensive Investment Agreement.

An EU-China Leaders’ Meeting with the participation of the Heads of State and Government of the EU member states and President Xi is foreseen to be held in 2021.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN chief sends condolences to families of Malawi flood victims

Whale populations are slowly recovering – this is why

We’re all in the same boat on the SDGs. Here’s how we steer a course

These countries are the most peaceful – in 3 charts

Trump goes ahead with plan to undo globalization; targets China and EU

Here are three technology trends changing the way you travel

Technology as an inclusion method while facing the COVID-19 pandemic: the “Coronavirus-SUS” app

UN ready to rise above political fray and help Venezuelans based ‘on need, and need alone’

From landlocked to land-linked: how the UN is helping some of the world’s poorest countries

Have Europe’s Ukrainian wounds begun to heal?

This electric plane has flown successfully for 30 minutes – is this the future of flying?

‘Global care crisis’ set to affect 2.3 billion people warns UN labour agency

Business leaders join UN to rev up sustainable development investments

Hungary’s laws on helping vulnerable foreigners are ‘blatantly xenophobic’: UN rights chief

Rules of origin: EU to enhance preferential trade with Pan-Euro-Mediterranean (PEM) countries

Parliamentary bid to democratize Myanmar constitution a ‘positive development’ says UN rights expert

MEPs reject making EU regional funding dependent on economic targets

Further reforms needed for a stronger and more inclusive Argentine economy

Global hunger is on the rise. These simple steps could help eradicate it

Listen to the future – how 26 youth-led organizations are supercharging the UN’s Global Goals

‘Regional security and integration’ in Central Africa under threat, Security Council warned

FROM THE FIELD: Sourcing clean water in Ghana

Saudi Arabia: UN experts push for prompt release of women human rights defenders

EU Commission draws the wrong conclusions

Spending another 3 billion euros on Turkey feels better than admitting EU’s failure

You can live up to 10 years longer by doing these 5 things

EU Copyright Directive: Will US tech giants comply or ditch the EU market?

Nicaragua ‘crisis’ still cause for concern amid murder, torture allegations: Bachelet

MEPs demand an end to migrant deaths across the Mediterranean Sea

The growing cyber-risk to our electricity grids – and what to do about it

Invisibility outside the closet: health as a right for all

These countries are pioneering hydrogen power

Blockchain is not a magic bullet for security. Can it be trusted?

Coronavirus emergency: here’s what we know so far

To build cities fit for the future, we need to think differently

The missiles fired against Damascus, Syria divided Europe deeply

COVID-19: EU co-finances the delivery of more protective equipment to China

A brief history of cryptography and why it matters

EU Commission: Growth first then fiscal consolidation

A Sting Exclusive: “One year on from the VW scandal and EU consumers are still in the dark”, BEUC’s Head highlights from Brussels

How digital remittances can help drive sustainable development

Three trends shaping the future of mobility in 2020

This team of Saudi women designed an award-winning app to make the Hajj safer

Libya: EU efforts should focus on protecting migrants, MEPs say

Where do Americans stand on immigration? They’re not as divided as you might think

Globalization 4.0 means harnessing the power of the group

A Sting Exclusive: “The challenge of Society’s digital transformation”, Spanish Minister of Spain for Industry, Energy and Tourism José Manuel Soria live from European Business Summit 2015

Chinese tech investors are turning towards MENA. Here’s why

10 technology trends to watch in the COVID-19 pandemic

The race for Driverless vehicles: where is the industry heading?

The brain amidst COVID-19 pandemic

An American duel in Brussels: Salesforce against Microsoft over Linkedin deal

Corruption thwarts attempts to build a better world and ‘must be fought by all, for all’

How is COVID-19 affecting claims handling for hurricane damage?

Why city residents should have a say in what their cities look like

The role companies play in boosting growth in emerging markets

Joint U.S.-EU Statement following President Juncker’s visit to the White House

Vĕra Jourová, European Commissioner in charge of Justice

The New EU-US “Shield” for data privacy is full of holes

Human rights breaches in Iran, Egypt and Tanzania

Can the EU assume the mantle of global leadership?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s