You are here: Home / Business / 3 trends that will transform the energy industry

3 trends that will transform the energy industry

September 14, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Credit: Unsplash

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Yasushi Fukuizumi, Vice President of Energy Systems, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

  • As energy use falls, electrification and renewable energy will keep expanding.
  • A distributed energy network will replace the traditional utility business model.
  • Digital transformation is critical to the success of this new model.

The energy transition has been talked about for many years – but now the pandemic has given the world an opportunity to make it happen more quickly than we could ever have imagined; if we make the right choices.

Have you read?

Energy demand declined by 3.8% over the first quarter of 2020 as a result of significantly reduced transportation, aviation, and general economic activity. Emissions dropped by 5%.

The risk is that, once COVID-19 is under control, demand and emissions could simply bounce back to pre-pandemic levels. There is only a small window of opportunity to prevent this from happening and set our course for the future: according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), we need to act before the end of 2020.

For the energy sector, I think this will mean accelerating a series of trends that are already underway: namely decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization.

1. A push for decarbonization

The current trend toward remote working and operations in business will likely continue to grow, not least as a way of managing the risk of future disruptions. Consequently, energy consumption can be expected to fall, supported by sustained energy conservation measures.

Alongside this, electrification and renewable energy will keep expanding. Investments in fossil fuel are already declining. This is partially in response to climate change, but also a reaction to ever smaller returns, as evidenced by the continued drop in the oil price.

From the perspective of an industrial firm like Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), however, we’ve pinpointed two key challenges faced by electrification.

The first is the intermittency of renewable energy. One approach here is the development of large-scale storage, with one of the world’s biggest schemes, Advanced Clean Energy Storage, underway in Utah in the United States. It explores different types of storage for excess renewable energy, including powering the process of electrolysis to produce hydrogen.

Hydrogen is also widely seen as a solution to the second challenge: easing the path of so-called hard-to-abate sectors. These are industries which find it difficult to electrify their operations or to reduce CO2 emissions such as heavy transport, aviation, steel making and cement production.

A wide range of government policy schemes is underway to support their move to hydrogen. For example, the European Commission (EC) has just announced its hydrogen strategy to develop what is currently a niche market to scale. But building scale means building demand – a demand that can’t currently be satisfied by electrolytic (“green”) hydrogen, which is still fledgling.

The EC has acknowledged that it will need to take a detour via “blue” hydrogen production, which reforms hydrogen from natural gas and captures CO2 emissions through Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS).

2. For the people, by the people

A key element in accelerating the energy transition is decentralization. This is a shift away from the traditional utility business model, in which monopolist power companies distribute their energy from large power plants to the end-user.

What replaces it is a distributed energy network with a democratic business model in which energy consumers manage their own energy portfolio. Such a set-up could include renewables, homes and factories, batteries, and fuel cells, to name a few.

In the centralized model, more power is generated and distributed when demand peaks. In a decentralized system, demand response is used to manage distribution and grid stability. The number of energy consumers, equipment, and demand patterns that must be orchestrated is enormous.

Several countries and energy companies have been experimenting with new market mechanisms to manage these challenges in a way that provides incentives for users − for example, Cornwall Local Energy Market or Vermont Green.

What is the World Economic Forum’s Sustainable Development Impact summit?

It’s an annual meeting featuring top examples of public-private cooperation and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies being used to develop the sustainable development agenda.

It runs alongside the United Nations General Assembly, which this year features a one-day climate summit. This is timely given rising public fears – and citizen action – over weather conditions, pollution, ocean health and dwindling wildlife. It also reflects the understanding of the growing business case for action.

The UN’s Strategic Development Goals and the Paris Agreement provide the architecture for resolving many of these challenges. But to achieve this, we need to change the patterns of production, operation and consumption.

The World Economic Forum’s work is key, with the summit offering the opportunity to debate, discuss and engage on these issues at a global policy level.

3. Digitalization drives energy transition

Critical to the success of such schemes is digital transformation, which has received a further boost in the wake of the pandemic.

A high degree of sophisticated automation and analytics is needed to manage a system powered by an increasing variety of energy sources.

Supporting technologies such as predictive artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things, and blockchain are critical to analyzing demand and adjusting how much power is drawn from where across the distributed grid.

To date, these kinds of applications have not been fully exploited in the power industry. To orchestrate the individual parts of new power ecosystems effectively, it’s critical for digitalization to move from this current “casual IT” stage – where many companies are still mainly experimenting – to a “serious IT” stage, where digital technologies become mature, fully integrated and business-critical.

Examples include virtual power plants, home energy management (such as Hive, Google Nest), cloud computing solutions, like our Energy Cloud, and digital twins like MHPS-Tomoni, which create a virtual replica of a power plant or grid.

Many still need to scale and undergo more standardization before new distributed networks can truly settle down.

Getting it right

To avert a “carbon throwback”, advancing these three trends at speed must be an immediate priority for energy companies, regulators and policymakers as we emerge from the COVID-19 downturn.

Successfully advancing decarbonization, decentralization and digitalization so that society moves forward as one on these issues – whether we are “retro-fitting” old infrastructure or designing energy systems from scratch – requires balancing environmental, economic and social priorities. Adopting econometric approaches like MHI’s QoEn Index for Energy Infrastructure can help cities around the world achieve this delicate balance.

In this way, governments and city planners can ensure that we get future energy infrastructure “just right” – both for our economic needs and for the environment.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

For small island nations, climate change is not a threat. It’s already here

Aid convoy for north-east Syria postponed over security concerns – UN relief chief

How Japan and Singapore are reinventing old age

A multipolar world brings back the national champions

8 ways ASEAN consumer habits will change by 2030 – shaped by COVID-19, tech and more

In New Zealand it takes less than a day to start a business

There are now four competing visions of the internet. How should they be governed?

Urgently address ‘defining challenges of our time’, to empower youth worldwide, top UN official tells forum

The Commission accused of tolerating corruption and fraud in taxation

The Europeans with a job diminish dangerously

Pakistan: UN strongly condemns terrorist attack that leaves scores dead and wounded at election rally

2 ways to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities

The West cannot ignore Russia; dazed Germany sitting on the fence

Companies can help solve water scarcity. Here’s how

Security Council approves ‘historic’ political Haiti mission, ending UN peacekeeping role in the country

FROM THE FIELD: Powering up health care in Sub-Saharan Africa

Prolonged economic crisis and drought demands urgent response for Zimbabwe’s ‘hardest hit’: UN relief chief

State aid: Commission opens in-depth investigation procedure into measures in favour of Béziers airport in France and Ryanair

A new Europe for people, planet and prosperity for all

Superconductors: the miracle materials powering an energy revolution

2019: A deadly year for migrants crossing the Americas

Managing mental health during coronavirus – experts around the world share insights

The company of the future must do well by doing good

Greater support needed for refugees and migrants from Venezuela – UN

Uncovered liabilities of €5 billion may render EU insolvent

5 challenges for government adoption of AI

Does hosting a World Cup make economic sense?

Asia and Pacific on course to miss all Sustainable Development Goals, says UN region chief

Increased levels of carbon dioxide could reduce brainpower, study finds

‘InvestEU’ programme: big boost for jobs, growth and investment

Big oil’s climate pledges will fail without workforce equality

UNICEF urges ‘transformative shift’ in family-friendly work policies to reap ‘huge’ benefits

EU to host international donors’ conference for Albania to help with reconstruction after earthquake

Exchanges of medical students and the true understanding of global health issues

Coronavirus: MEPs call for solidarity among EU member states

Africa-Europe Alliance: first projects kicked off just three months after launch

FROM THE FIELD: One teen’s journey from refugee camp to US school principal

How to build a model for human security in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Humanitarian aid: EU steps up support in Nigeria for conflict victims

Thousands of health professionals call on world leaders to prioritize a greener future, post-pandemic

A European student just sets the question of the day: What kind of education policies are missing in Europe?

Energy Union: EU’s effort towards a cleaner climate with integrated energy market

How cities can become more resilient to climate change

Rohingya refugee shelters ‘washed away’ in Bangladesh monsoon rains: UN agency

Our indispensable problem: the paradox of modern plastics

China and UK relations post Brexit as EU addresses Chinese takeovers

The world’s largest bus system is starting to go electric

UN ‘prioritizing needs’, ramping up aid, as Hurricane Dorian continues to batter the Bahamas

Stakeholder capitalism is urgently needed – and the COVID-19 crisis shows us why

A Sting Exclusive: “Europe needs decisive progress for stronger cybersecurity”, EU Commissioner Gabriel highlights from Brussels

Intergenerational, intercultural, interactive – The 2015 edition of JADE’s Generations Club: Transforming Europe into an entrepreneurial society

G20 LIVE: G20 Leaders’ Communiqué Antalya Summit, 15-16 November 2015

MEPs want to ensure sufficient funding for Connecting Europe’s future

A Sting Exclusive: “Our Great Awakening, Rebuilding in a Culture of Collective Trauma”, by Dr Hokemeyer

Berlin favours economic and social disintegration in certain Eurozone countries

This man ran across the USA to raise awareness of plastic pollution

INTERVIEW: Poverty, education and inclusion top new General Assembly President’s priority list

It is me

‘Severe’ new US asylum restrictions will put vulnerable families at risk, UN refugee agency says

UN commemorates International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s