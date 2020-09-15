You are here: Home / Business / Rude work emails are bad for your health and on the rise – here’s what you need to know

Rude work emails are bad for your health and on the rise – here’s what you need to know

September 15, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Credit: Unsplash

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Harry Kretchmer, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Researchers have found that rude emails can impact wellbeing, causing insomnia.
  • Increased digital communication due to COVID-19 restrictions is worsening workplace rudeness, studies suggest.
  • 98% of people say they have experienced uncivil behaviour in the workplace.
  • Managers can help lessen email incivility by setting clearer expectations of staff.

“With the caps lock key and the stroke of an exclamation point, your co-worker has just done the equivalent of shouting at you across the office,” University of Illinois academics Zhenyu Yuan and YoungAh Park, write in Scientific American.

Their research, published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology, says it’s time to start taking “email incivility” seriously. Not all rudeness is deliberate, but it can still grind you down – even affecting your sleep.

While good communication is always a challenge, the shift to homeworking and the over-reliance on written communication can make misunderstandings more likely. With emails and digital communications increasingly vital, organizations which can balance these demands with protecting employees’ work-life balance are more likely to thrive in the next normal.

emails work working employees employers office culture employment remote wfh work from home flexibility concerns managers
The share of employees who report receiving rude emails has grown. Image: McKinsey

What’s the problem?

Email rudeness comes in two flavours, the researchers say – ‘active’ and ‘passive’. Active email rudeness is perhaps the easiest to define. It could be an angry email from a disgruntled client where the recipient (often not the person who has caused the perceived problem) gets both barrels – sometimes in CAPS LOCK.

Passive rudeness is harder to define. It could be not replying to an email for days on end, or not acknowledging a part of an email. Which then leaves the other person wondering – is that person really ignoring me, or just really busy?

What is the World Economic Forum doing about mental health?

One in four people will experience mental illness in their lives, costing the global economy an estimated $6 trillion by 2030.

Mental ill-health is the leading cause of disability and poor life outcomes in young people aged 10–24 years, contributing up to 45% of the overall burden of disease in this age-group. Yet globally, young people have the worst access to youth mental health care within the lifespan and across all the stages of illness (particularly during the early stages).

In response, the Forum has launched a global dialogue series to discuss the ideas, tools and architecture in which public and private stakeholders can build an ecosystem for health promotion and disease management on mental health.

One of the current key priorities is to support global efforts toward mental health outcomes – promoting key recommendations toward achieving the global targets on mental health, such as the WHO Knowledge-Action-Portal and the Countdown Global Mental Health

Read more about the work of our Platform for Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare, and contact us to get involved.

Whether or not it’s deliberate, email rudeness can still hurt. According to the two studies that informed the paper, active incivility is more likely to heighten emotions, particularly while at work. But passive emails can cause damage, too.

This latter type of incivility is “positively associated with insomnia, which then leads to heightened negative affect at the beginning of the workday,” the researchers say. It may not be coincidental that there has been a reported rise in disturbed sleep in recent months. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1279732790049804288&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2020%2F09%2Frude-workplace-emails-covid-19-mental-health%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=219d021%3A1598982042171&width=550px

On the rise

But even before the digital deluge that has come with the global surge in remote working, a number of studies had found evidence that the workplace was getting ruder.

In 1998, one-fourth of employees polled said they were treated rudely at least once a week. By 2016 that figure had risen to 62%. Indeed, 98% have reported uncivil behaviour of some sort.

A number of factors are to blame, says Christine Porath, a leading academic in the field of workplace incivility. These include an increasing sense of isolation, as well as poor communications.

“In the digital age messages are prone to communication gaps and misunderstanding,” she writes in a McKinsey article, “and unfortunately putdowns are easier when not delivered face to face.”

And the consequences of rudeness can be severe. According to the Harvard Business Review, those who suffer it may have lower engagement with work, more mental and physical health problems, a greater likelihood of burning out and even quitting their jobs.

emails work working employees employers office culture employment remote wfh work from home flexibility concerns managers
Stress is the biggest threat to workplace health. Image: Statista

Fixing incivility

The good news is, as far as email incivility is concerned, there are ways to deal with the problem. And the secret is learning – and being enabled – to switch off.

“People may have a tendency to revisit a disturbing email or constantly check for a response that they requested, which may only aggravate the distress of email rudeness,” Zhenyu Yuan from the University of Illinois at Chicago told Phys.org. Instead, he says, the solution requires willpower. Employees need to “psychologically detach” after a day of electronic incivility. But this is not a battle workers should be fighting alone.

Managers also need to take a lead in countering email incivility – especially in a time when staff are already stressed. Flexibility and clarity around expectations is key. Avoid the temptation to send a message at 4:45pm just to test workers are still online, advises Harvard Business School professor Tsedal Neeley. And if a manager emails on a Sunday, they should make it clear that the reply can come on Monday.

Picking the right form of communication can also help, found a McKinsey study on remote working in China during the pandemic. Chats or video conferencing could help lessen the email deluge, for instance.

Because if companies, and economies, are to recover from the current crisis, they need to ensure communication is flowing – and employees can focus on big team goals, not big team rifts.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

European Border and Coast Guard: Council adopts revised regulation

To tackle climate change, we need city diplomacy

Irish Presidency: Not a euro more for EU budgets

EU-wide protection and support for whistle-blowers

Teamgum @ TheNextWeb 2014

Accountability in Sudan ‘crucial’ to avoid ‘further bloodshed’, says UN rights office

Eurozone plans return to growth

Cambodia: Giving back to UN peacekeeping

World cannot be transformed without ‘ingenuity of the countries of the South’: UN Chief

5 ways to get your business ready for AI in 2020

Innovating together: connectivity that matters at ITU Telecom World 2019 – in association with The European Sting

The ECB accuses the politicians of inaction, continues injecting billions to banks

EU citizens disenchanted with Economic and Monetary Union over rising poverty and high unemployment

The G7 should take the lead on ocean targets for 2020

The EU will always have a stable partner in Montenegro, says President Đukanović

Brussels terrorist attacks: Schengen in danger once again while leaders gather Europe’s multiple broken pieces

Regional policies slowed down by EU bureaucracy

These countries are making ‘travel bubbles’ for post-lockdown tourism

State aid: Commission approves €200 million Danish loan in support of the Travel Guarantee Fund for travel cancellations due to coronavirus outbreak

EU approves close to €240 million to strengthen resilience in neighbouring countries hosting Syrian refugees in light of the coronavirus pandemic

Inegalitarian taxation on labour haunts Europe’s social model

Why it’s time to take central banks’ digital currencies seriously

Food safety: Enhancing consumer trust in EU risk assessment and authorisation

Rehn ready to sacrifice part of the real economy

Why Sweden’s cashless society is no longer a utopia

Combatting terrorism: EP special committee calls for closer EU cooperation

EU leads the torn away South Sudan to a new bloody civil war

Make this the year of ‘transformative solutions’ to avert disastrous climate change: UN Deputy Chief

75 years after Auschwitz liberation, antisemitism still threatens ‘foundations of democratic societies’

For Africa, ‘winds of hope are blowing ever stronger,’ Guterres declares at conference on development

How each country’s share of global CO2 emissions changes over time

World’s human rights watchdog spotlights Afghanistan, Yemen and 12 others: Here’s the scoop

‘Continue working together’ UN chief urges DR Congo, as country heads to polls

Malaysia can show the way towards a holistic model for human rights

Lagarde: Keep feeding the banks cut down wages and food subsidies

High anxiety calls for innovation in digital mental health

EU on track to end use of chemicals harming the ozone layer

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Libya ‘war crime’ attack, Sudan, Myanmar rights violations continue, ‘xenophobia’ in Assam, South Sudan update

The world’s landmine stockpiles in numbers

India’s 1.3 billion residents start 21-day lockdown – Today’s coronavirus updates

The Shifting Rhythms of Harmonious China: Ancient, Modern & Eternal

Half the world’s refugee children not in school, UN agency finds

Advocate General ‘outlaws’ Data Retention Directive

‘Air bridge’ vaccination operation begins for Ebola-hit communities in DR Congo

UN genocide adviser welcomes historic conviction of former Khmer Rouge leaders

Eurozone closer to a deflation – stagnation trap

Artificial intelligence: Commission takes forward its work on ethics guidelines

Guatemala Dos Erres massacre conviction welcomed by UN human rights office

EU Trade Ministers come together in a desperate attempt to save TTIP

Coronavirus spread now a global emergency declares World Health Organization

European Youth calls on European Council for urgent action on “humanitarian crisis” and questions the EU/Turkey deal respect of human rights

UN announces roadmap to Climate Summit in 2019, a ‘critical year’ for climate action

Across Europe, people are struggling to make ends meet. We need a common response immediately.

Venezuela: ‘Shocked’ by alleged torture, death of navy captain, UN human rights chief urges ‘in-depth’ investigation

Liaison Officer – 2020

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2015: The power of an individual and how we can awaken Europe’s Youth

These airports are now opening their doors to non-fliers

Will Merkel ever steer the EU migration Titanic and restore her power in Germany?

European Commission reacts to the US restrictions on steel and aluminium affecting the EU

How much more political is the new EU leadership? Does this include personal bend?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s