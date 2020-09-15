You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / This is how you should be social distancing – depending on where you are and what you’re doing

This is how you should be social distancing – depending on where you are and what you’re doing

September 15, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Yohann Libot, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Harry Kretchmer, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Current COVID-19 social distancing rules are too rigid and need to reflect real-life risks better, say Oxford and MIT researchers.
  • They have broken-down situations into high- and low-risk categories – including speaking and singing.
  • In some situations we should probably relax restrictions, they advise, and in others, increase them.
  • The researchers say airflow is also a major factor in dispersing infectious droplets carrying the virus.

Two-metre social distancing was born in 2020, right?

Wrong. It’s more than 100 years old and was proposed by German scientist Carl Flügge in 1897. What’s more, recent research has found that droplets from sneezes can travel up to eight metres. So is standard distancing guidance out of date?

Concern about such facts has led to a new ‘traffic light’-style chart by researchers from Oxford and MIT, published in medical journal, The BMJ.

They argue that the 1-2 metre safe distancing guidance is “an oversimplification” based on “outdated science”. Instead, they favour a more nuanced model based on context and risk. Standing silently next to someone outdoors creates a much lower chance of transmission, they say. But a long time in a noisy bar is seen as riskier.

So is it time for a rethink?

The ‘traffic light’ chart

The central idea behind the chart is that “environmental influences are complex” and require different, appropriately calibrated responses.

The chart shows that the highest risk situations (in red) are where there is ‘high occupancy’ over a prolonged period. Quiet, short, ‘low occupancy’ gatherings with just a few people outdoors are the least risky (green).

The accompanying report gives the example, in recent months, of the hundreds of workers at meat processing plants around the world who have tested positive for COVID-19.

One explanation for these high transmission rates is the difficulty of workers on fast-moving production lines to stay enough apart. Other factors include the likelihood of background noise, which can lead to shouting – dispersing infectious droplets.

“Similar compound risk situations might occur in other crowded, noisy, indoor environments, such as pubs or live music venues,” the researchers say. coronavirus, health, COVID19, pandemic

What is the World Economic Forum doing to manage emerging risks from COVID-19?

The first global pandemic in more than 100 years, COVID-19 has spread throughout the world at an unprecedented speed. At the time of writing, 4.5 million cases have been confirmed and more than 300,000 people have died due to the virus.

As countries seek to recover, some of the more long-term economic, business, environmental, societal and technological challenges and opportunities are just beginning to become visible.

To help all stakeholders – communities, governments, businesses and individuals understand the emerging risks and follow-on effects generated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Economic Forum, in collaboration with Marsh and McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group, has launched its COVID-19 Risks Outlook: A Preliminary Mapping and its Implications – a companion for decision-makers, building on the Forum’s annual Global Risks Report.

Companies are invited to join the Forum’s work to help manage the identified emerging risks of COVID-19 across industries to shape a better future. Read the full COVID-19 Risks Outlook: A Preliminary Mapping and its Implications report here, and our impact story with further information.

For such environments, “physical distancing beyond two metres and minimizing occupancy time should be considered,” they add.

But opposite scenarios are considered far less risky – like quiet contact, in an outdoor environment for a short time. “Less stringent distancing is likely to be adequate in low-risk scenarios,” the team says.

Finding the right distance

But once you start breaking down risks into sub-categories, things get complicated. Exactly how far apart should people be?

A study in 1948 found that, among a group of people with haemolytic streptococci infections, some of the bacteria from sneezing managed to spread almost 2.9 metres. But most of the participants produced large droplets that struggled to get beyond two metres. In other words – we are all different.

Yet policymakers need to find a response that works in the best way for the greatest number of people. And in the past, the majority experience has prevailed. So shouldn’t we just stick with 1-2 metres?

It’s complicated

No, say the report’s authors, who think the 1-2 metre view is outdated. They cite research showing eight out of 10 recent studies into “horizontal projection of respiratory droplets” (like sneezing) have found that particles can travel more than two metres and in some cases up to eight.

At the same time, scientists are becoming increasingly aware that airflow and ventilation is also a major factor in transmission. Without much airflow, droplets tend not to get far. But airflow patterns also pose a risk.

In a restaurant in China, 10 people within three separate families were infected with COVID-19 in an hour, even though they were sat at least two metres apart. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1298573184464236544&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2020%2F09%2Fchart-covid-19-social-distancing-rules-research%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=219d021%3A1598982042171&width=550px

Complexities like this guide the report’s overall recommendation that rules on distancing should “reflect the multiple factors that affect risk, including ventilation, occupancy, and exposure time”.

As the chart shows, it isn’t really possible to create a distance that works for everyone, because every situation is different.

In low-risk scenarios, the researchers say, a little less caution is likely to be safe. But when we’re in ‘red’ high-risk territory, we probably need to raise our guard.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

‘Are we ready for the age of disruption?’, Thailand’s Foreign Minister asks UN Assembly

UN calls for shipping ‘propulsion revolution’ to avoid ‘environmental disaster’

MEPs call on EU countries to end precarious employment practices

5G will drive Industry 4.0 in the Middle East and Africa

Space science now a ‘fundamental pillar’ of 21st century human development: top UN space official

EU budget for 2019: do more for the young, SMEs and the climate, urge MEPs

The megatrend that will shape our working future

Education in Emergencies: EU announces record humanitarian funding for 2019 and launches #RaiseYourPencil Campaign

Marriage equality boosted employment of both partners in US gay and lesbian couples

It’s 100 years since US women got the right to vote, but how has gender equality changed?

Industry 4.0: Championing Europe’s fourth industrial revolution

What my transgender child can teach us about the workforce of the future

UN urges protection of indigenous peoples’ rights during migration

‘Dangerous nationalism’ seriously threatens efforts to tackle statelessness: UNHCR chief

Golden Pen of Freedom Awarded to Murdered Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi during World News Media Congress 2019

EuroLat plenary in Panama: control of trade talks and fight against crime

Final vote on European Solidarity Corps

Whale populations are slowly recovering – this is why

Britain, EU take edgy steps to unlock Brexit talks as the war of words rages

Joint advocacy letter template to sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

EU Youth Report casts stark light on life for young Europeans

Mental Health in times of a pandemic: what can each individual do to lessen the burden?

Syria: Why did the US-Russia brokered ceasefire collapse? What does the duo care for?

What will Germany look like after the next election?

Under fire, UN refugee agency evacuates 135 detained in Libya to Niger

Why enterprise risk management is the future for banks

UN rights chief ‘alarmed’ by upsurge in attacks against civilians in Syria’s Idlib

Sassoli: Meals for homeless and key workers a “good example of Parliament’s public spirit”

Quality education an ‘essential pillar’ of a better future, says UN chief

5 facts you should know about the world’s refugees

A dangerously hot climate, simmering political tensions: ‘This is not the summer of our youth,’ UN chief warns

16 foods that are good for you – and the planet

Climate negotiations on the road to a strong Paris agreement rulebook

These are New York Public Library’s 10 most borrowed books

Working from home? Here are 5 tips for a more human digital experience

EU Parliament says ‘no’ to austerity budget

UN experts voice ‘deep concern’ over Iran’s ‘consistent pattern’ of denying life-saving medical treatment to detainees

UN Security Council welcomes results of Mali’s presidential elections

Human Rights breaches in Russia, Afghanistan and Burkina Faso

VAT: EU Member States still losing almost €150 billion in revenues according to new figures

Slovakia and its failure to abide by the European law

Mental health and suicide prevention – What can be done to increase access to mental health services in my region?

COVID-19: A new drug is tested, and other top science stories of the week

Cyber attacks are shutting down countries, cities and companies. Here’s how to stop them

European Union policy for improving drought preparedness and mitigation

The European Union and the United States sign an agreement on imports of hormone-free beef

Investing in rural women and girls, ‘essential’ for everyone’s future: UN chief

The EU Parliament unanimously rejects Commission’s ideas about ‘seeds’

China will be the world’s top tourist destination by 2030

Connectivity and collaboration in the ICT industry: the key to socio-economic development

How to promote Primary Healthcare to the Young Healthcare Workforce?

India’s strategy in space is changing. Here’s why

G20 LIVE: “Re-envisioning the economy to enable women to reach their full potential” live from Antalya Turkey

Fisheries: Commission proposes measures to conserve stocks of deep-sea species in the North-East Atlantic

EU: Protecting victims’ rights from cartels and market abuses

Colombia: Rights experts condemn killing of reintegrated former rebel fighter, call for respect of peace process

This plastic drinks bottle is made from plants

The future of sustainability: recycling carbon through the power of the sun

Austerity lovers and ‘relaxationists’ fight over the EU budget

Giving humanitarian help to migrants should not be a crime, according to the EP

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s