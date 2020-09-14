You are here: Home / European Union News / International Democracy Week 2020: how democracy is dealing with COVID-19

International Democracy Week 2020: how democracy is dealing with COVID-19

September 14, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Credit: Unsplash

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

The spread of COVID-19 in 2020 has not only put people’s lives in danger, but has also transformed how they work, communicate and make political decisions.

International Democracy Week comprises a series of events and workshops on global democracy and the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held online from 14 to 17 September and is organised by the European Parliament and several non-governmental organisations (NGOs), in order to highlight the repercussions of the current crisis on democracy and fundamental freedoms.

International Democracy Day 2020

In celebration of International Democracy Day on Tuesday, 15 September, MEPs and representatives of EU institutions, governments and NGOs will come together to debate the European and international response to the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on democracy. Among the speakers will be European Commission Vice-President Věra Jourová.

The other sessions, kicking off on Monday 14 September, will range from conversations on COVID-19 and the future of international democracy support to thematic workshops on parliaments, political parties, independent media and infodemics, democratic innovations and tech policy and the latest developments in Belarus.

Prominent speakers

Among the several speakers this year: European Parliament Vice-President Heidi Hautala (The Greens/EFA, Finland), former Slovenian President Danilo Türk, Venezuelan opposition politician Julio Borges and Swedish State Secretary to the Minister for International Development Cooperation Per Olsson Fridh, as well as heads of international organisations, members of parliament, journalists, democracy and foreign policy experts and practitioners.

European Parliament President David Sassoli and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will also address the participants during the high-level meeting held on the afternoon of Tuesday 15 September.

“Global Democracy and COVID-19: Upgrading International Support”

To inspire discussions, the series will also mark the launch of the Report “Global Democracy and COVID-19: Upgrading International Support”, which examines how international democracy support organisations and donors are responding to the challenges related to the pandemic. It was drafted at the initiative of the European Endowment for Democracy and supported by 11 democracy organisations.

Check out the programme and register for the conference here.

All sessions will be streamed live on the Parliament’s website.

Also, read more here.

During the events, you can chat with the organisers on YouTube.

To submit questions to any panel before the events please contact us at EP.conferences@europarl.europa.eu or use the hashtag #DemocracyWeek2020.

Background

The COVID-19 pandemic has made 2020 a pivotal year for European and international leadership on democracy, in which the actions of today will shape the world of tomorrow. As such, this year’s International Democracy Week will focus on what we can do to strengthen democracy and foster democratic innovation.

The NGOs organising these events with the European Parliament are the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, the European Endowment for Democracy, the European Partnership for Democracy, the European Network of Political Foundations and Carnegie Europe.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

For small island nations, climate change is not a threat. It’s already here

Aid convoy for north-east Syria postponed over security concerns – UN relief chief

How Japan and Singapore are reinventing old age

A multipolar world brings back the national champions

8 ways ASEAN consumer habits will change by 2030 – shaped by COVID-19, tech and more

In New Zealand it takes less than a day to start a business

There are now four competing visions of the internet. How should they be governed?

Urgently address ‘defining challenges of our time’, to empower youth worldwide, top UN official tells forum

The Commission accused of tolerating corruption and fraud in taxation

The Europeans with a job diminish dangerously

Pakistan: UN strongly condemns terrorist attack that leaves scores dead and wounded at election rally

2 ways to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities

The West cannot ignore Russia; dazed Germany sitting on the fence

Companies can help solve water scarcity. Here’s how

Security Council approves ‘historic’ political Haiti mission, ending UN peacekeeping role in the country

FROM THE FIELD: Powering up health care in Sub-Saharan Africa

Prolonged economic crisis and drought demands urgent response for Zimbabwe’s ‘hardest hit’: UN relief chief

State aid: Commission opens in-depth investigation procedure into measures in favour of Béziers airport in France and Ryanair

A new Europe for people, planet and prosperity for all

Superconductors: the miracle materials powering an energy revolution

2019: A deadly year for migrants crossing the Americas

Managing mental health during coronavirus – experts around the world share insights

The company of the future must do well by doing good

Greater support needed for refugees and migrants from Venezuela – UN

Uncovered liabilities of €5 billion may render EU insolvent

5 challenges for government adoption of AI

Does hosting a World Cup make economic sense?

Asia and Pacific on course to miss all Sustainable Development Goals, says UN region chief

Increased levels of carbon dioxide could reduce brainpower, study finds

‘InvestEU’ programme: big boost for jobs, growth and investment

Big oil’s climate pledges will fail without workforce equality

UNICEF urges ‘transformative shift’ in family-friendly work policies to reap ‘huge’ benefits

EU to host international donors’ conference for Albania to help with reconstruction after earthquake

Exchanges of medical students and the true understanding of global health issues

Coronavirus: MEPs call for solidarity among EU member states

Africa-Europe Alliance: first projects kicked off just three months after launch

FROM THE FIELD: One teen’s journey from refugee camp to US school principal

How to build a model for human security in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Humanitarian aid: EU steps up support in Nigeria for conflict victims

Thousands of health professionals call on world leaders to prioritize a greener future, post-pandemic

A European student just sets the question of the day: What kind of education policies are missing in Europe?

Energy Union: EU’s effort towards a cleaner climate with integrated energy market

How cities can become more resilient to climate change

Rohingya refugee shelters ‘washed away’ in Bangladesh monsoon rains: UN agency

Our indispensable problem: the paradox of modern plastics

China and UK relations post Brexit as EU addresses Chinese takeovers

The world’s largest bus system is starting to go electric

UN ‘prioritizing needs’, ramping up aid, as Hurricane Dorian continues to batter the Bahamas

Stakeholder capitalism is urgently needed – and the COVID-19 crisis shows us why

A Sting Exclusive: “Europe needs decisive progress for stronger cybersecurity”, EU Commissioner Gabriel highlights from Brussels

Intergenerational, intercultural, interactive – The 2015 edition of JADE’s Generations Club: Transforming Europe into an entrepreneurial society

G20 LIVE: G20 Leaders’ Communiqué Antalya Summit, 15-16 November 2015

MEPs want to ensure sufficient funding for Connecting Europe’s future

A Sting Exclusive: “Our Great Awakening, Rebuilding in a Culture of Collective Trauma”, by Dr Hokemeyer

Berlin favours economic and social disintegration in certain Eurozone countries

This man ran across the USA to raise awareness of plastic pollution

INTERVIEW: Poverty, education and inclusion top new General Assembly President’s priority list

It is me

‘Severe’ new US asylum restrictions will put vulnerable families at risk, UN refugee agency says

UN commemorates International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s