You are here: Home / European Union News / Integration of migrants: Commission launches a public consultation and call for an expert group on the views of migrants

Integration of migrants: Commission launches a public consultation and call for an expert group on the views of migrants

July 22, 2020 by Leave a Comment
refugees UNHCR

UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Kelly T. Clements meets new arrivals at UNHCR’s transit site in the North of Lesvos Island © UNHCR/Tamara Simidrijevic

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today the Commission is launching an EU-wide public consultation to gather views on new actions that could be taken at EU level to promote the integration and social inclusion of migrants and people with a migrant background. The Commission is also launching a call for applications to set up an expert group composed of persons with a migrant background to participate in the development and implementation of migration, asylum and integration policies. Involving migrants, asylum applicants and refugees is essential to make the policies more effective and better tailored to needs on the ground.

Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, said: “When people settle in Europe it’s important that they enjoy the same rights and obligations as anybody else. Access to healthcare, housing, education and employment allows them to reach their full potential. Integration of migrants is in everyone’s interest, it promotes strong and harmonious communities and protects against the ills of isolation and segregation. With this consultation and expert group we will ask those most affected by our policies to be involved in policy-making. This is the European Way of Life.”

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, said: “The coronavirus crisis showed once again that migrants and refugees contribute in a crucial way to our societies. However, across Europe many still face challenges in finding accommodation or accessing employment, education or healthcare. We need to step up our work on integration at EU level. I invite all stakeholders, especially migrants, asylum seekers and refugees, to reply to the consultation to help us design future actions on integration that can improve quality of life and make our societies more cohesive and inclusive.”

With both the consultation and the expert group, the Commission seeks to gather input from a broad range of stakeholders including national, regional and local authorities, civil society organisations, social and economic partners, businesses, education and training providers, academia, cultural and sport organisations, migrant organisations and private individuals. The results of the consultation will contribute to the development of the Action Plan on integration and inclusion announced in the Commission’s work programme.

The public consultation will be available in all EU official languages until 21 October 2020. The call for applications to become a member of the Commission expert group on the views of migrants will be open until 21 September.

© copyright European Union, 2020

Background

Well-managed migration to Europe contributes to our societies, culture and economy. The integration and social inclusion of people with migrant background is crucial for cultural exchange and community cohesion. It also helps address skills gaps, labour shortages, and to boost economic performance overall. Currently in the EU, too many migrants face challenges in terms of unemployment, lack of educational and training opportunities, and limited social interaction within their broader communities – challenges which adequate public policies could turn into opportunities.

The responsibility for integration policies lies primarily with the Member States. However, the EU has established a large variety of measures to incentivise and support national authorities but also local and regional authorities and civil society in their efforts to promote integration. This includes dedicated funding and instruments addressing social and economic cohesion across Member States. In 2016, the Commission launched an Action Plan on the integration of third country nationals, which included fifty actions to promote integration.

The von der Leyen Commission will put forward an Action Plan on integration and inclusion, whose development will be informed by the results of both consultation and the expert group.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The EU can afford to invest trillions in support of employment

Non-performing loans: banks need to mitigate the risk of potential losses

A backbencher Tory MP threatens both EU and UK with a no-deal Brexit

New book honours UN women who made HERstory

Parliament seals 2014 EU budget and the spending ceiling until 2020

Scientists in Iceland are turning carbon dioxide into rock

EU prepares for the worst case scenario as Turkey seems to be withdrawing from the migration deal

Better housing means better health and well-being, stress new WHO guidelines

The EU threatens to occupy Libya militarily; is another colonial war brewing?

A very good morning in European markets

Human rights: breaches in Iran, Saudi Arabia and Sudan

Got the blues? Head for some green spaces

Digital business is Europe’s best hope to get back to growth

Central Asia: the European Union matches political commitment with further concrete support

Threats from mammoth banks and Brussels fuel May’s poll rates

Banking Union: Non-performing loans in the EU continue to decline

Chart of the day: This is why we need to protect nature’s pollinators

Here’s how blockchain could fight illegal fishing and help tuna stocks recover

You will be eating replacement meats within 20 years. Here’s why

With a premature death every five seconds, air pollution is violation of human rights, says UN expert

DiscoverEU: 15,000 travel passes up for grabs to explore the EU this summer

These clothes were designed by artificial intelligence

Normal reactions to the abnormality of the pandemic

Easing fears and promoting gender equality in Chad’s girls-only classrooms

The link between air pollution and COVID-19 deaths

MWC 2016 LIVE: CEOs issue rallying call to drive ‘gigabit economy’

Four key challenges for cybersecurity leaders

Ecuador: UN ‘stands ready’ to support talks, in bid to end political turmoil

Adolescent health has been overlooked for too long

Preventing the Pandemic of Mental Illness

Bold measures needed to protect cross-border and seasonal workers in EU, MEPs say

Mexico: UNICEF calls for implementation of protocol to protect migrant children

‘Act fast and do whatever it takes’ to fight the COVID-19 crisis, say leading economists

Commission’s spending totally uncontrolled

This is how we can help Australia organize the world’s generosity

Technology is a force for peace and prosperity. Don’t let its challenges obscure this

Third Facebook-Cambridge Analytica hearing: data breach prevention and cures

Commission: Do it like the Americans in the food sector

Your smartphone may know more about your mental health than you

Brexiteer May gets lip-service from Trump and Turkish promises from Erdogan

‘Deteriorating’ human rights in Belarus amounts to ‘wholescale oppression’: UN expert

International Day of Cooperatives sets stage for long-standing production and consumption

Why integrated planning is key to truly transformative electrification

Climate change is threatening Switzerland’s stunning scenery

As fighting in Libya escalates, so does number of children ‘at imminent risk of injury or death’

MWC 2016 LIVE: BT chief aims to be at UK 5G forefront

Does EURES really exist?

11,000 deaths avoided during lockdown in Europe – thanks to cleaner air

This is what has led to the George Floyd protests in the United States

Medical Devices Regulation: Commission welcomes Council support to prioritise the fight against coronavirus

How technology and play can power high-quality learning in schools

EU confronts environmental threats as global leaders attempt to revive the global sentiment at NYC climate week

State aid: Commission approves €1 billion Greek scheme providing repayable advances to support the economy in the coronavirus outbreak

Traditional finance is failing millennials. Here’s how investing needs to change

UN rights chief bemoans unilateral sanctions on Venezuela, fearing ‘far-reaching implications’

How private equity can fund the fight against climate change

Sign language protects ‘linguistic identity and cultural diversity’ of all users, says UN chief

Theresa May attempts to ease the EU stance as Britons request another EU referendum

Infrastructural and system barriers to Universal Health Coverage: get in my patient’s shoes

1.4 million refugees set to need urgent resettlement in 2020: UNHCR

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s