You are here: Home / European Union News / Von der Leyen announces Global Response and calls for united world front against coronavirus

Von der Leyen announces Global Response and calls for united world front against coronavirus

April 27, 2020 by Leave a Comment
von der leyen 2020

Co-operators: Photographer: Etienne Ansotte European Union, 2020 Source: EC – Audiovisual Service

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Union will spare no effort to help the world come together against coronavirus, said Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, at the joint press conference with a number of world leaders, which the World Health Organization hosted on 24 April.

She announced the EU was joining forces with global partners to kick-start a pledging effort – the Coronavirus Global Response – on 4 May 2020. “The aim is to raise EUR 7.5 billion to ramp up work on prevention, diagnostics and treatment. This is a first step only, but more will be needed in the future. Because beating coronavirus will require sustained actions on many fronts,” she said.

The Coronavirus Global Response has two main aims. Firstly, to rally global support and attract financial contributions to bridge the funding gap, and secondly, to secure a high-level political commitment to ensuring equitable access to therapeutics and vaccines, leaving no-one behind.

 

“We need to develop a vaccine. We need to produce it and to deploy it to every single corner of the world. And make it available at affordable prices”, von der Leyen stressed, adding that this vaccine would be ‘our universal, common good’.

She invited everyone – governments, business leaders, philanthropists, artists and citizens – to raise awareness about the pledging effort, and help create a united front against coronavirus. “United we will make history with a global response to the global pandemic”, von der Leyen concluded.

 

Find out more about the Coronavirus Global Response initiative on the website europa.eu/global-response

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Online shopping across the EU to be easier from 3 December

Commission presents ways to further strengthen the euro’s global role

Trade: EU and 16 WTO members agree to work together on an interim appeal arbitration arrangement

Rights experts call for greater protection of indigenous people during migration

What fighting malaria can teach us about linking purpose and business

E-commerce is globalization’s shot at equality

Climate change will force us to redefine economic growth

The undead banks

Why 2020 is a turning point for cybersecurity

UN Security Council offers Yemen Special Envoy ‘their full support’

Amid ongoing fighting in northeast Syria, hundreds cross Iraqi border in search of safety

The Next Web 2014, the biggest European conference on Internet so far and the Absence of Brussels from Amsterdam

Brexit update: can the UK General Election of 12 December 2019 lead to a Brexit extension to 2030?

EU confronts environmental threats as global leaders attempt to revive the global sentiment at NYC climate week

‘Chance for peace’ in South Sudan finally within reach, declares UN Peacekeeping chief

EP Group leaders on Brexit: “the agreement is not open to renegotiation”

3 reasons we should all care about biodiversity

COP21 Breaking News_04 December: Building a Sustainable Future – speech by UNEP Deputy Executive Director Ibrahim Thiaw at the LPAA Thematic Event on Buildings

Giving humanitarian help to migrants should not be a crime, according to the EP

India’s agro-food sector has made strong progress, but a new policy approach is needed to meet future challenges, says new report by OECD and ICRIER

Residents and visitors to this Dutch neighborhood could share a pool of cars and bikes

How people without running water can wash their hands

Global spotlight on world drug problem ‘is personal’ for many families, says UN chief

Accountability in Sudan ‘crucial’ to avoid ‘further bloodshed’, says UN rights office

Why the fight against nature loss should be a business priority

Iraq protests: UN calls for national talks to break ‘vicious cycle’ of violence

How can the EU hit net-zero emissions?

A European young student shares his thoughts on Quality Education

There is a mental health crisis in entrepreneurship. Here’s how to tackle it

Online marketplaces can help close Africa’s skills gap

No recovery for EU economy in sight and a Brexit can aggravate things for everyone

The West definitively cuts Russia off from the developed world

So different, so close – for two twinning cities

Draghi keeps the euro cheap, helps debt refinancing, recapitalization of banks and growth

Final turnout data for 2019 European elections announced

How young people can help respond to the coronavirus outbreak

Mobile young people create the European labour market of tomorrow

Iran cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons: Israeli Foreign Minister

The ephemerality of the public-private health boundary

South Africa still hasn’t won LGBTQ+ equality. Here are 5 reasons why

Commission supports normalisation in Greece through activation of post-programme framework

ECB bets billions on Eurozone’s economic recovery

Discussions kick off among MEPs and national MPs on economic governance

The children’s continent: keeping up with Africa’s growth

National parks give a $6 trillion boost to mental health worldwide

With 5 billion set to miss out on health care, UN holds landmark summit to boost coverage

UN condemns ‘unspeakable’ attack that leaves scores dead in central Mali

3+1 issues to haunt tomorrow’s EU Summit

6 young leaders who are improving the state of the world on International Youth Day

Lithuania needs to get rid of the victim mentality

Constitution of the 9th legislature of the European Parliament

Joint EU-U.S. statement following the EU-U.S. Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial Meeting

UN programme to help spare millions from child marriage, extended to 2023

Thursday’s Daily Brief: dire living conditions in Idlib, migrants at US southern border, end in sight for trachoma, Human Rights Council

Brexit: MEPs concerned about citizens’ rights

A silent killer: the impact of a changing climate on health

China is picking up the fight against rare diseases

Peacekeeping chief honours Tanzanian troops in Zanzibar, a year on from deadly DR Congo attacks

Turkey’s Erdogan provokes the US and the EU by serving jihadists and trading on refugees

Better sanitation for India is in the pipeline

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s