You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Coronavirus: the truth against the myths

Coronavirus: the truth against the myths

April 27, 2020 by Leave a Comment
virus coronavirus

(CDC, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Kevouy Richard Reid, a first year medical officer at a type B medical facility in St
Catherine, Jamaica. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The 2019 novel coronavirus is a betacoronavirus first identified in Wuhan city, Hubei Province in China. The virus was initially linked to a live animal and seafood market with zoonotic transmission assumed to be the primary mode of inheritance. There has since been suspected human to human transmission of the virus between patients and healthcare providers. Like other well known coronaviruses, 2019-nCov is believed to have its reservoir in bats.

The virus primarily insults  the respiratory system with symptoms ranging from a mild upper respiratory tract infection to severe respiratory compromise and need for ventilatory support..Currently, the dense air of global hysteria and panic which exists is largely embedded in misinformation sensationalized through social media platforms, unsubstantiated xenophobia and a slow response of international public health agencies in educating and alleviating the fears of the general public.

Firstly in a recent 2019 retrospective single centre case series published by Wang et al the case fatality rate for 2019-nCov was estimated at 4.3%. This essentially means that in excess of 95% of patients who contract 2019-nCov should make a full recovery. When compared to its predecessors SARS and MERS with fatality rates of 9.6% and 34.4% respectively, this new betacoronavirus is not the most fatal viral outbreak to hit mankind in recent times. The study also goes on to show that 34.1% of the patients involved in the study were discharged, 61.6% remained hospitalized with 26% of those patients requiring ICU care at the time of publishing.

The data from the above mentioned study further highlights that the patients requiring ICU care once admitted were usually older with pre-existing comorbidities which already predisposed them to a poor outcome. The 6 patients which died in the study were all patients admitted to the ICU. The small sample size of the study, lack of uniform treatment administered to patients and varied patient profile limits the extent to which the outcomes can be extrapolated to the world at large.

Like most viral respiratory tract infections there is no specific treatment for 2019n-Cov. The course of the disease is self limiting in nature with treatment being largely supportive than curative. Containment of the the spread of the infection lies in early recognition and isolation of suspected patients, appropriate and timely use of personal protective equipment by healthcare providers, rapid administration of meticulous supportive care and the dissemination of clear, concise and factual information across a single universal medium to the general public.

The prevailing view by key public health stakeholders is that there is aggressive limitation of the spread of the virus to other countries until a vaccine can likely be engineered thus preventing the world from plunging into a pandemic.

Reference

Wang, D. et al (2020, February 07). Clinical Characteristics of 138 Hospitalized Patients With 2019 Novel Coronavirus–Infected Pneumonia in Wuhan, China. Retrieved February 08, 2020, from, https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2761044

About the author

Kevouy Richard Reid is a first year medical officer at a type B medical facility in St
Catherine, Jamaica. He’s an future aspiring cardiologist with a passion for public health,
advocacy, student led government and volunteerism. His life resolve is that all things can be achieved once hard work, commitment and passion lie at the center. He’s an author, scholar, youth enthusiast, physician and family oriented individual. He’s a fervent advocate of mental health that in his spare time enjoys swimming, travelling, doing yoga, taking photographs, watching plays and going to the beach.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Online shopping across the EU to be easier from 3 December

Commission presents ways to further strengthen the euro’s global role

Trade: EU and 16 WTO members agree to work together on an interim appeal arbitration arrangement

Rights experts call for greater protection of indigenous people during migration

What fighting malaria can teach us about linking purpose and business

E-commerce is globalization’s shot at equality

Climate change will force us to redefine economic growth

The undead banks

Why 2020 is a turning point for cybersecurity

UN Security Council offers Yemen Special Envoy ‘their full support’

Amid ongoing fighting in northeast Syria, hundreds cross Iraqi border in search of safety

The Next Web 2014, the biggest European conference on Internet so far and the Absence of Brussels from Amsterdam

Brexit update: can the UK General Election of 12 December 2019 lead to a Brexit extension to 2030?

EU confronts environmental threats as global leaders attempt to revive the global sentiment at NYC climate week

‘Chance for peace’ in South Sudan finally within reach, declares UN Peacekeeping chief

EP Group leaders on Brexit: “the agreement is not open to renegotiation”

3 reasons we should all care about biodiversity

COP21 Breaking News_04 December: Building a Sustainable Future – speech by UNEP Deputy Executive Director Ibrahim Thiaw at the LPAA Thematic Event on Buildings

Giving humanitarian help to migrants should not be a crime, according to the EP

India’s agro-food sector has made strong progress, but a new policy approach is needed to meet future challenges, says new report by OECD and ICRIER

Residents and visitors to this Dutch neighborhood could share a pool of cars and bikes

How people without running water can wash their hands

Global spotlight on world drug problem ‘is personal’ for many families, says UN chief

Accountability in Sudan ‘crucial’ to avoid ‘further bloodshed’, says UN rights office

Why the fight against nature loss should be a business priority

Iraq protests: UN calls for national talks to break ‘vicious cycle’ of violence

How can the EU hit net-zero emissions?

A European young student shares his thoughts on Quality Education

There is a mental health crisis in entrepreneurship. Here’s how to tackle it

Online marketplaces can help close Africa’s skills gap

No recovery for EU economy in sight and a Brexit can aggravate things for everyone

The West definitively cuts Russia off from the developed world

So different, so close – for two twinning cities

Draghi keeps the euro cheap, helps debt refinancing, recapitalization of banks and growth

Final turnout data for 2019 European elections announced

How young people can help respond to the coronavirus outbreak

Mobile young people create the European labour market of tomorrow

Iran cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons: Israeli Foreign Minister

The ephemerality of the public-private health boundary

South Africa still hasn’t won LGBTQ+ equality. Here are 5 reasons why

Commission supports normalisation in Greece through activation of post-programme framework

ECB bets billions on Eurozone’s economic recovery

Discussions kick off among MEPs and national MPs on economic governance

The children’s continent: keeping up with Africa’s growth

National parks give a $6 trillion boost to mental health worldwide

With 5 billion set to miss out on health care, UN holds landmark summit to boost coverage

UN condemns ‘unspeakable’ attack that leaves scores dead in central Mali

3+1 issues to haunt tomorrow’s EU Summit

6 young leaders who are improving the state of the world on International Youth Day

Lithuania needs to get rid of the victim mentality

Constitution of the 9th legislature of the European Parliament

Joint EU-U.S. statement following the EU-U.S. Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial Meeting

UN programme to help spare millions from child marriage, extended to 2023

Thursday’s Daily Brief: dire living conditions in Idlib, migrants at US southern border, end in sight for trachoma, Human Rights Council

Brexit: MEPs concerned about citizens’ rights

A silent killer: the impact of a changing climate on health

China is picking up the fight against rare diseases

Peacekeeping chief honours Tanzanian troops in Zanzibar, a year on from deadly DR Congo attacks

Turkey’s Erdogan provokes the US and the EU by serving jihadists and trading on refugees

Better sanitation for India is in the pipeline

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s