COVID-19: What to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 3 April

Top stories: Worldwide confirmed cases reach 1,000,000; how supply chains keep moving through the pandemic; a first-hand account from a NYC doctor at the front line of the US epidemic epicentre.

1. How COVID-19 is impacting the globe



2. COVID-19 in Africa: insights from our media briefing with WHO

The World Economic Forum convened a question-and-answer session Thursday between journalists and senior officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Food Programme (WFP) about how Africa’s response to the crisis is likely to shape up over the coming days. “Many countries have closed schools already, and hundreds of millions of children are already not going to school in Africa,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. However, the reality that is conditions in some countries may make social distancing difficult. “[There is a] need to balance the feasibility of these social distancing measures in spaces where physical distances might be quite a challenge, and where people find it very difficult to stay indoors – where it’s hot, the space is small, or the number of people indoors is large,” she noted.

3. How to keep supply chains moving amid a pandemic – A shipping industry leader explains



With airlines grounding most of their passenger aircraft fleets, the drastic reduction in air cargo is putting even more pressure on commercial shipping lines. This has caused supply chain havoc. Quick pivots have been essential, Jim Snabe, chairman at AP Møller – Mærsk A/S, told the World Economic Forum’s COVID Action Platform last week.

“We made a global crisis management team that takes care of our customers’ supply chains,” says Snabe. “We have been able to help them to forecast, make scenario planning, prioritise critical deliveries, find alternative routes and with that I believe we can keep supply chains going.”

The coronavirus crisis offers a rare opportunity to restructure economies and reform capitalism to make it work for a broader swathe of society, according to Mariana Mazzucato, an economist and professor at University College London. Speaking at the Forum’s most recent digital International Media Council focusing on the fallout from COVID-19, Mazzucato had a special message for policymakers and national governments.

“The current moment is very unique, and my recommendation to governments is you have, for once, the upper hand” to help guarantee a fundamental shift in the system, said Mazzucato. Still, she cautioned that “it’s very important not to confuse big government with smart government.”

6. A New York doctor reports from the front line: this week’s World Vs Virus podcast