You are here: Home / European Union News / COVID-19: Budget MEPs call for quick progress on post-2020 contingency plan

COVID-19: Budget MEPs call for quick progress on post-2020 contingency plan

April 3, 2020 by Leave a Comment
covid budget

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Considering the health crisis and consequent delays to finding a timely agreement on the new long-term EU budget, Budget MEPs reiterate their call for an urgent 2021 contingency plan.

While work on establishing the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) 2021-2027 must go on, and take into account the fallout from the current health crisis in the long term, it is all the more urgent for the Commission to propose a contingency plan that will enter into force on 1st January 2021, considering the delays for a timely MFF agreement to be expected due to the COVID-19-crisis, the Chair and Coordinators of the Committee on Budgets underlined. Parliament has asked for such a contingency plan since October 2019.

The contingency plan should also be able to address the immediate consequences of the Corona emergency, in line with the positive steps being taken in the 2020 budget in terms of reorientation and reinforcements of existing instruments.

As for the MFF, the MEPs have recently, in their 26 March press release, called for an update of the current proposal from May 2018. They welcomed the positive and prompt follow-up by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen with her announcement, on Saturday, that “the Commission will propose changes in the MFF proposal that will allow to address the fallout of the coronavirus crisis. This will include a stimulus package that will ensure that cohesion within the Union is maintained through solidarity and responsibility.”

“We also urge the Commission to think “out of the box” by putting forward a revised MFF proposal that is appropriately updated compared to the original proposal of May 2018, with an adequate revision of its proposal on the reform of the own resources system if necessary to get a bigger fiscal room for manoeuvre. It should consider the potential of all programmes to provide an additional contribution to economic recovery, solidarity, public health and crisis management, while providing more flexibility. It should also reflect the political commitments of the new Commission such as Green Deal, digitalisation and a geopolitical Commission. As stated last week, pre-existing challenges do not go away and might become even more critical due to the Corona crisis,” the MEPs said.

“We recall that the Union budget is indeed part of the solution to overcome the public health, economic and social shocks, in complementarity with other instruments and initiatives at both national and European levels,” the MEPs concluded.

Background information

Members of the Committee on Budgets have asked repeatedly for a contingency plan for next year’s budget in order to provide a safety net to protect the beneficiaries of Union programmes by ensuring continuity of funding and implementation, should an agreement on the 2021-2027 MFF not be reached in time to enter into force on 1 January 2021.

As the current long-term EU budget is running out on 31 December 2020, the EU needs a new budgetary planning horizon for the next seven years. The EU Commission has thus presented plans for the next multiannual financial framework for 2021-2027 in May 2018. The European Parliament has adopted its position in November 2018, and re-confirmed it in October 2019. The Council has not been able to agree on a position yet. The Parliament must approve the MFF before it can come into force.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU Border and Coast Guard: new corps of 10 000 border and coast guards by 2027

The Cold War had an unintended side effect: It created a European wildlife paradise

DR Congo: Following second brutal assault on Ebola clinic, UN health chief vows to continue serving ‘most vulnerable’

Eurozone: Statistics don’t tell the whole story

How Britain’s backyard bird feeders are shaping evolution

EU and Amazon cut deal to end antitrust investigation over e-books deals

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into PKN Orlen’s proposed acquisition of Lotos

Our present and future tax payments usurped by banks

Why Renewable Energy is an attractive investment

Africa is set to get its first vertical forest

Myanmar: New UN envoy offers to serve ‘as a bridge’, recognizes ‘positive steps’ over Rakhine state

Ukraine pays the price for lying between Russia and the EU

Parliament backs measures to cut e-commerce VAT fraud

East Africa locusts threaten food insecurity across subregion, alerts UN agriculture agency

COP25: MEPs push for CO2 neutrality by 2050

Commissioner Hogan announces new transparency package

Anti-vaxxers are hurting vaccination campaigns. We need to fight back

‘Eco-shaming’ is on the rise, but does it work?

Sustainable development demands a broader vision, says new OECD Development Centre report

Greater transparency, fairer prices for medicines ‘a global human rights issue’, says UN health agency

Clean air is good for business

Violent disorder is on the rise. Is inequality to blame?

Crimea, a wicked game of political chess and a ‘big’ coincidence

With science ‘held back by a gender gap’, Guterres calls for more empowerment for women and girls

Transparency and tech together can safeguard taxpayers’ money

UN policewoman recognized for ‘speaking up and speaking out’ on behalf of the vulnerable

Nearly 900 children released by north-east Nigeria armed group

Security Council discusses chemical weapons use in Syria following latest global watchdog report

Successful carbon removal depends on these 3 conditions

Learn from the margin, not the center: digital innovation with social impact as transformative force bridging digital divide

Top envoy to Yemen praises ‘flexibility’ of chief negotiators as new UN mission chief is named

Latin America is a mass-transit powerhouse. But it needs fine-tuning

Guterres appeals for ‘maximum restraint’ over Jammu and Kashmir, as tensions rise

In the United States, there aren’t enough hours in the week to make rent

Chart of the day: These countries have the largest carbon footprints

European Youth Forum @ European Business Summit 2014: European Youth Unemployment

MEPs adopt new Fisheries Partnership with Morocco including Western Sahara

Amid COVID-19 constraints, UN women’s commission meets to push gender equality forward

Eurozone retail sales fall shows recession

Why the West supports the yen’s devaluation and Japanese over-indebtedness

Fairness in the food supply chain: Commission proposes to increase price transparency

These forms of exercise are best for your mental health

Support for EU remains at historically high level despite sceptics

You can make a difference in North Korea. Here’s how

The world invested almost $2 trillion in energy last year. These 3 charts show where it went

Welcome to the age of the platform nation

Mark Zuckerberg will be at the European Parliament today to meet President Tajani and the political group chairpersons

Reality Shock

Will we join hands for a tomorrow without antimicrobial resistance?

Businesses are thriving, societies are not. Time for urgent change

A Sting Exclusive: “Europe needs decisive progress for stronger cybersecurity”, EU Commissioner Gabriel highlights from Brussels

Informal meeting of heads of state or government, Sibiu, 09/05/2019

#TwitterisblockedinTurkey and so is Erdogan

As rural communities age, their public transport is shrinking. It’s time to fix this

5G and the growing need for national CTOs

Greece did it again

Families deserve answers when loved ones go missing in conflict: Security Council adopts historic resolution

Italy can stand the US rating agencies’ meaningless degrading

Global public-private collaboration tackles cybersecurity skills gap

MEPs approve EU’s spending in 2017

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s