You are here: Home / European Union News / Fact-checking Day: Fighting the virus of disinformation on Covid-19

Fact-checking Day: Fighting the virus of disinformation on Covid-19

April 2, 2020 by Leave a Comment
coronavirus19_

(Edwin Hooper, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has led to fake news and disinformation spreading, which hamper efforts to contain the pandemic.

Today 2 April, on International Fact-checking Day, Parliament is contributing to raising awareness of the dangers of disinformation, not only for citizens’ health, but also for democracy.

Whereas many battle day and night to save lives from the coronavirus, health organisations and fact-checkers have uncovered another dark side of the pandemic – organisations and individuals exploiting the crisis for political or commercial manipulation, instead of supporting those saving lives.

EU institutions have repeatedly warned of the risks linked to disinformation attempts and scams. To support factual and reliable information, a joint EU page has been set up about Europe’s response to the virus. It also busts the most common myths related to the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to a report by the EEAS anti-disinformation taskforce EUvsDisinfo, some false claims come from actors close to the US “alt” right, to China and to Russia. In these cases, the aim is political, to undermine the European Union or to create political shifts.

Parliament’s Vice-President Othmar Karas (EPP, AT) insisted that “False claims are easy to check. Proof of EU solidarity is easy to find. The EU has very limited formal powers in health matters, but EU countries and the EU as a whole are looking at ways to help the victims of the crisis. At this very moment for example, German nurses and doctors are taking care of COVID-19 patients flown in from Italy or France. Czechia sent 10.000 protective suits to both Italy and Spain. Austria and France sent millions of masks to Italy.”

“Last week, Members of the European Parliament almost unanimously adopted urgency measures to free up money to help EU countries finance healthcare, medical assistance or prevent further spread of the disease. In the other EU institutions, people are also working tirelessly to find effective and quick ways to support the victims of this crisis, be it those who are ill, healthcare workers or people who have lost their jobs or income due to the crisis”, he  concluded.

Vice-President Katarina Barley (S&D, DE) highlighted that “In times like these, lives depend on all of us listening to health authorities, and spreading lies or questioning the truth becomes even more dangerous. It is important that the institutions continue to closely cooperate with online platforms, encouraging them to promote authoritative sources, demote content that is found to be false or misleading, and take down illegal content or content that could cause physical harm.

Parliament is launching a campaign to support the EU response to the crisis and to show our citizens that this continent is filled with Europeans fighting side by side against Covid-19.”

She also called on everyone to pay specific attention to online disinformation attempts: “Today, on International Fact-checking Day, we would like to remind people of the importance of fact-checking and we are sharing fact-checking tips in all languages. Just as we respect social distancing and wash our hands, we have the duty to stop the spread of fake advice and manipulative stories”.

Vice-President Karas added: “In a crisis like this, fact-checking is not about being the wise guy finding pleasure in correcting people who make mistakes; rather, it is our civic duty to protect European citizens and the democratic society we have created.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

COP24 addresses climate change displacement ahead of crunch migration meeting

European Solidarity Corps: three years on

The Netherlands is paying people to cycle to work

Nearly $4 billion needed to protect 41 million children from conflict and disaster

Venezuela: Competing US, Russia resolutions fail to pass in Security Council

Finance for SMEs: Alternative supply mechanisms do exist

How sustainable infrastructure can help us fight climate change

OECD Secretary-General statement on Europe Day

UN welcomes Angola’s repeal of anti-gay law, and ban on discrimination based on sexual orientation

Top UN political official updates Security Council on Iran nuclear deal

These 4 leaders are working to improve integration in Southeast Asia

The EU’s Response to COVID-19

New seat projections for the next European Parliament

Universal Health Care: can it exist only in utopic society?

Crucial medical supplies airlifted to north-east Syria to meet ‘desperate need’

Tuberculosis infections declining, but not fast enough among poor, marginalised: UN health agency

IMF: The near-term outlook for the U.S. economy is one of strong growth and job creation

‘Good enough’ global cooperation is key to our survival

Children are still dying in Yemen war, despite partial ceasefire, says UNICEF chief

Eurozone economy desperately needs internally driven growth

Cyprus banks under scrutiny

UN underscores the need to celebrate indigenous peoples, not confine them

EU agricultural production no more a self-sufficiency anchor

7 surprising and outrageous stats about gender inequality

Tourism offers much to the EU gets a little

This company lets you set your own salary

Is Data Privacy really safe seen through Commissioner’s PRISM?

Cybersecurity should be a source of hope, not fear. Here are 5 reasons why

Africa-Europe Alliance: Four new financial guarantees worth €216 million signed under the EU External Investment Plan

International partners pledge $1.2 billion to help cyclone-hit Mozambique recover, ‘build back better’

MasterCard at European Business Summit 2015: A focus on innovation will drive inclusive economic growth for Europe

FROM THE FIELD: Argentina Preserving Pristine Forests

Why the ECB suddenly decided to flood banks with money?

A record number of people will need help worldwide during 2020: Global Humanitarian Overview

Coronavirus update: Countries urged to fight ‘controllable’ pandemic

Europe and the tragicomic ‘black sovranismo’

The eyes of Brazil and the world turn to the largest rainforest and largest biodiversity reserve on Earth #PrayForAmazonia.

Employment and Social Developments in Europe: 2019 review highlights that tackling climate change can be a driver for growth and jobs

Smart devices must come with trust already installed

At last Germany to negotiate the costs for a really cohesive Eurozone

Governments should renew efforts to reform support to agriculture

G20 LIVE: G20 Leaders’ Communiqué Antalya Summit, 15-16 November 2015

A Europe that Protects: Commission calls for continued action to eradicate trafficking in human beings

UN chief reaffirms commitment to untying ‘Gordian knot’ of Middle East conflict and instability

Council strongly criticised over failing to act to protect EU values in Hungary

Merkel had it her way with the refugees & immigrants but can Greece and Turkey deliver?

A Sting Exclusive: “Climate Change needs to be demystified”, Anneli Jättenmäki Vice President of European Parliament underscores from Brussels

Mexico: Helping refugees go into business, a ‘win-win situation’, says UNHCR’s Grandi

Amid Venezuela exodus, UN refugee envoy Angelina Jolie visits camps on Colombian border, appeals for humanity, more support

More taxpayers’ money for the banks

UNICEF chief hopes 2020 will be ‘a year of peace’ for Syria’s children

Discussions kick off among MEPs and national MPs on economic governance

Eurozone’s credibility rock solid

This year’s Earth Hour is going digital due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Commission criticised member states on blocking financial transaction tax

US – Russia bargain on Syria, Ukraine but EU kept out

The three biggest challenges for India’s future

EU budget: Commission helps prepare new Cohesion programmes with Regional Competitiveness Index and Eurobarometer

MEPs back first EU management plan for fish stocks in the Western Mediterranean

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s