You are here: Home / Policy / Employment & Social Affairs / The community and a decent working conditions for the young health workforce

The community and a decent working conditions for the young health workforce

April 3, 2020 by Leave a Comment
black doctor

(Francisco Venâncio, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Oluwakamisi Ayomide Adebisi, a 4th-year medical student at Ekiti state university college of medicine, Nigeria. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

It’s no doubt that a decent working condition is one of the motivating factors that drive the health workforce to give back its best to society. A decent working condition is not only for the benefit of health workers but for the patients they care for as well. Is the community ready to give to the health care system to increase the decency of the work conditions without relying on the support of the government only?

Using Nigeria my home country as an example, the health care system is solely dependent on the government for finance and resource provision. For a developing country, the annual budget for health provision is nothing to write home about and with a population of more than one hundred and forty million people, the priority is to make sure the budget is only managed. Because the system has so many patients to cater to, the facilities are quite not enough to accommodate the target.

Every year, an average of two thousand newly inducted doctors migrate out of Nigeria to the United States or Europe to work, not only because the pay outside is far higher but the working conditions are also far better. Unfortunately, the population believes the government is in the position to provide everything needed for the efficiency of the health workforce. Should we let the doctors who are to give back to their community leave because of bad working conditions?

The community! The community has a role to play in creating decent working conditions if it wants the effort it invested in training young health workers not to go to waste. The healthcare system in Nigeria is classified into the tertiary, secondary and primary levels. The primary system is the lowest and the most easily accessible in the local community. Unfortunately, health workers don’t want to be stationed in these local centers because the government barely provides the needed resources. The community has the responsibility to step in when the government fails in its responsibilities.

How can the community create decent working conditions? Provision of basic amenities through donations from average and above citizens, volunteering as skilled and unskilled assistants in the non-clinical departments like records and technicals, industrial improvising like a traditional source of heat and metal surgical equipment and so on. We really do not have to wait for sophisticated equipment and facilities to be able to carry out basic and emergency health services in the local communities before referrals. Improvising is one of the best things to be done in a developing country. The technology sector is encouraged to do better.

In conclusion, creating decent work conditions for the young health workforce is the responsibility of you and me. While we wait and depend on the government to do something, we can as well turn our local community around and do something for health workers. Be reminded that the better the condition, the higher the efficiency of the health workforce.

About the author

Oluwakamisi Ayomide Adebisi is a 4th-year medical student at Ekiti state university college of medicine, Nigeria. He is a freelance screenwriter and content creator, passionate about sexual and reproductive health rights especially for women and the minorities. He has participated in numerous IFMSA SCORA’s (Standing Committee on Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights, including HIV and AIDS) advocacy programs and sessions. He was part of the session team in the IFMSA Africa Regional Meeting in Malawi, 2019. In the bid to be well equipped in health advocacy, Oluwakamisi has taken courses in peer education, emotional intelligence, LGBTQ+ health rights, funds raising, policy making, IPAS, IPET, and many others.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Fostering global citizenship in medicine

Political consensus critical ahead of Somalia election: UN mission chief

Six steps that can help us to tackle homelessness

Spending another 3 billion euros on Turkey feels better than admitting EU’s failure

Trump aims trade offensive solely to China, renews truce with EU

World is ‘on notice’ as major UN report shows one million species face extinction

Parallel downfalls of Merkel and Deutsche Bank threaten Germany and Europe

European Development Days 2013

Consumer product quality: MEPs take aim at dual standards

Generation Z will outnumber Millennials by 2019

UN relief chief urges Security Council to back aid delivery, more funding for millions of Syrians hit by harsh weather

The Eurogroup+ is born to govern the EU Banking Union

UN and partners appeal for $920 million to meet ‘dire needs’ of Rohingya refugees

Commission concludes that an Excessive Deficit Procedure is no longer warranted for Italy at this stage

Austria: reforms will be necessary to uphold high well-being levels

EU mobilises €10 million more to respond to severe Desert Locust outbreak in East Africa

Our health systems are under pressure. Here are 9 ways to remedy that

Prolonged economic crisis and drought demands urgent response for Zimbabwe’s ‘hardest hit’: UN relief chief

Which country offers the cheapest mobile data?

Rehn ready to sacrifice part of the real economy

‘Critical test’ for North Korea’s Government as civilian suffering remains rife, warns UN rights expert

Rohingya crisis: EU strengthens humanitarian support with €10 million

Five ways to increase trust in e-commerce

Why city residents should have a say in what their cities look like

Foreign Investment Screening: new European framework to enter into force in April 2019

New energy Projects of Common Interest for the Energy Union built on European solidarity

The world’s landmine stockpiles in numbers

First-ever EU defence industry fund to finance joint development of capabilities

‘Counter and reject’ leaders who seek to ‘exploit differences’ between us, urges Guterres at historic mosque in Cairo

New skills needed for medical students in Industry 4.0

Australian homes are turning to solar power in record numbers

‘Hateful attacks’ pushing Sri Lanka backwards, UN advisers warn, urging an end to ‘discriminatory practices’ that feed intolerance

Idlib deal could save three million ‘from catastrophe’ says UN chief, as militants are urged to lay down arms

Businesses succeed internationally

‘Unique opportunity’ to resolve border dispute between Sudan, South Sudan

Britain’s Brexit election is its most volatile in memory – and 3 other superlatives about the snap poll

Finnish Presidency outlines priorities to EP committees

Millions of young people need better job skills. Here’s how businesses can help

South-South Cooperation ‘accelerates’ us toward 2030 goals, UN Chief says on International Day

Electronic cigarette – is it really a safer alternative to smoking?

EU summit: Are the London Tories planning an exit from the EU?

Ingredients for a new life: how cooking helps refugees and migrants blend in

Global trade is broken. Here are five ways to rebuild it

How to fix our planet: the pioneers fighting to bring nature back

Trade in fake Italian goods costs economy billions of euros

Clamp down on illegal trade in pets, urge Public Health Committee MEPs

Globalization 4.0 must provide for the poorest, or it risks causing chaos for everyone

Palestinian children’s education deeply impacted by ‘interference’ around West Bank schools, UN warns

Syria: Ease suffering, save lives, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator tells Security Council

Draghi reveals how failing banks will be dealt, may cut interest rates soon

New Iraqi Prime Minister-designate urged to act on reforms and accountability

Coronavirus spread now a global emergency declares World Health Organization

State aid: Commission approves €3.2 billion public support by seven Member States for a pan-European research and innovation project in all segments of the battery value chain

Stop illegal trade in cats and dogs, say MEPs

MEPs to debate priorities for 28-29 June EU summit

Western Balkans: MEPs take stock of 2018 progress

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2014: The Digital Era: A New Business Frontier

MEPs and EU ministers agree on closing information gaps to enhance security

MEPs urge the EU to lead the way to net-zero emissions by 2050

JADE Spring Meeting 2016 highlights

More Stings?

Filed Under: Employment & Social Affairs, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s