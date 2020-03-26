Coronavirus: Commission stands ready to continue supporting EU’s agri-food sector

by

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, the European Union’s agri-food sector is showing its resilience and continues to provide Europeans with high quality and safe food. Nonetheless, farmers and producers are facing difficulties and increasing pressure. Ensuring food security and an effective food supply chain across the continent remains one of the Commission’s priorities.

The Commission keeps monitoring closely all agricultural markets and trade of food products, with the EU market observatories being regularly updated. During today’s videoconference meeting, Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski presented an overview of the situation to the EU Agriculture Ministers.

Commissioner Wojciechowski said: ”We are facing an unprecedented crisis and I am ever more grateful to our farmers and producers for their continuous hard work, despite the increasing difficulties and pressure. These challenging times have shown the resilience of our food supply chain. Today’s meeting allowed us to have an overview of this fast changing situation. I listened carefully and took good note of all the suggestions and requests that the Commission will now analyse and reply to. I will continue to follow the situation in close contact with Member States. We are ready to take further action when necessary.”

Since the beginning of the crisis the following measures were adopted by the Commission to support the agri-food sector: