You are here: Home / EUGlobe / China / To Fight the Pandemic, Put Trust and Cooperation Before Politics

To Fight the Pandemic, Put Trust and Cooperation Before Politics

March 26, 2020 by 1 Comment
Ambassador Zhang Ming of Chinese Mission to EU 2020

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Head of the Chinese Mission to the EU, His Excellency Mr. Zhang Ming (Credit: Chinese Mission to EU)

This article was published first at The European Sting and was written by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Head of Mission of the People’s Republic of China to the European Union, His Excellency Mr. Zhang Ming. The opinions expressed in this article belong to our distinguished writer.

This spring is never going to be the same again. The explosive spread of COVID-19 caught the world by surprise, and it couldn’t show more clearly just how closely connected we are. As the pandemic looms large, China and the EU stand together in solidarity.

A friend in need is a friend indeed. When China’s fight against the outbreak was in a most difficult stage, the EU, its member states and their citizens extended a warm and helping hand, for which China is deeply grateful. As the situation is getting more serious in Europe, we share your worries and woes as our own and extend our deep sympathies. We are also providing support in the best way we could, despite China’s own high demand for medical supplies at home and production challenges. The Chinese central government has provided to the EU and its member states medical protective equipment in large quantities, including respirators, face masks, goggles, protective gowns, and ventilators. Chinese local governments, charity organizations and business communities are also making contributions through various channels, so are the Chinese communities living in Europe. Former Italian Prime Minister and former President of the European Commission Romano Prodi said to China, “Your donation is a signal of friendship and solidarity that we will never forget. I do hope that the world will understand that we are really in the same boat.”

In fighting the virus, China has made huge sacrifices and gained valuable experience. Such experience is a common asset, which we hope, could help save other countries from further sacrifices. Chinese and European health specialists are working closely together, both online and on the ground. The two sides share good practices via video-conferences. Chinese medical teams are fighting the pandemic shoulder to shoulder with their European colleagues in Italy and other countries, offering their experience and expertise. Their actions very much appreciated, simple are their words: “We are doctors. It’s our duty to help defend people against illness. And we’ll go wherever we are needed.” They added, “Italy was among the first to send a rescue team to China’s Sichuan Province in the wake of a massive earthquake in 2008. It’s no coincidence that China’s first medical team to Italy is mostly composed of doctors from Sichuan.”

That’s exactly why we opt for cooperation. Viruses do not discriminate on the basis of race or nationality. The best way to help oneself is to help others. Any attempt to put a Chinese or European label on the coronavirus is to despise science and life. Our fight against the virus has nothing to do with social system or geopolitics. To politicize the outbreak or view China’s efforts with suspicion is nothing but parochial and detrimental. When people’s lives and health are at stake, the only right thing to do is to put politics and prejudice aside and join the global fight against the virus.

The response to the outbreak is like a mirror, which well reflects that China-EU relations are essentially about cooperation and partnership. With well and long established dialogue mechanisms, China and the EU are stepping up cooperation on diagnostics, treatment, pharmaceutical and vaccine development, in addition to regular exchanges of information and expertise. We want to join hands to fight and defeat the pandemic.

The mirror also reflects the global significance of China-EU relations. Both supporting and upholding multilateralism, China and the EU share the belief that, in face of global challenges at a trying time, it is important to rise to the occasion together rather than blame others, pass the buck or adopt beggar-thy-neighbor policies. The G20 special summit on COVID-19 is about to be held. China and the EU need to work together to champion and facilitate international solidarity and cooperation in strengthening the weak links and seeking a long term solution to defend global health security.

When the threat of COVID-19 looms large, trust, especially a high-level of trust between the government and citizens, has underpinned China’s impressive response. By the same token, only trust will help free our minds of undue concerns and make international cooperation possible. And only trust and solidarity will give us greater strength to fight and prevail over the pandemic.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

FROM THE FIELD: Turning waste into a business in the slums of Yaoundé, Cameroon

Fairer, simpler, more flexible EU farm policy: MEPs vote on post-2020 reform

The reason the world showed limited empathy to the Orlando victims

Colombia: Santos thanks the EU for its support to the peace process

Obama, Crimea and the TTIP pill

UN celebrates books as ‘bridges across cultures’

Brexit: An orderly exit is in the interests of both parties

Renewed pressures on Berlin to adopt growth policies

FROM THE FIELD: ‘A piece of me’ was taken

European Confederation of Junior Enterprises hosts in Geneva the Junior Enterprise World Conference

As children freeze to death in Syria, aid officials call for major cross-border delivery boost

Meet the Junior Enterprise network at JEWC 2014!

Spanish vote – bad luck for Greece: Does Iphigenia need to be sacrificed for favourable winds to blow in Eurozone?

The children’s continent: keeping up with Africa’s growth

Food system failures in our age of abundance

UN spotlights wellbeing of seafarers on International Day

EU Summit: Why was Poland isolated in opposing Tusk and the ‘multi speed’ Europe

How a chocolate bar gives hope for a new economy

From landlocked to land-linked: how the UN is helping some of the world’s poorest countries

EU’s new sanctions on Russia into force “in the next few days”: strength, weakness or strategy?

The business case for diversity in the workplace is now overwhelming

Why we need to start a new pro-vaccine movement

Half the world’s population is still offline. Here’s why that matters

‘Signs of hope’ toward a political settlement in Yemen, UN special envoy tells Security Council

South Sudan: UN rights experts see little headway on peace deal amid spike in local-level violence

6th Edition of India m2m + iot Forum to open its door on 14th January, in association with The European Sting

Long-term EU budget: MEPs lay down funding priorities for post-2020 budget

Close to final agreement on the EU Banking Union

We can build an inclusive workplace, and it starts with empathy

Countries must invest at least 1% more of GDP on primary healthcare to eliminate glaring coverage gaps

UN chief ‘alarmed’ by violations of UN-backed ceasefire in Libya

European Business Summit 2014: The role of youth entrepreneurship education in EU’s Strategy for Competitiveness

Mining the deep seabed will harm biodiversity. We need to talk about it

What just happened? 5 themes from the COP24 climate talks in Poland

Bioethics: how to recover trust in the doctor-patient relationship

EU and Australia launch talks for a broad trade agreement

Countries should focus on labour market policies to help refugees and improve coordinated actions to tackle illegal immigration

Gender parity has a huge role to play in the fight to save our oceans

Failing to agree climate action would ‘not only be immoral’ but ‘suicidal’, UN chief tells COP24

India’s future as a world power depends on 4 key relationships

Businesses can lead a revolution in disability inclusion

‘Historic’ moment: Palestine takes reins of UN coalition of developing countries

It’s time we took a seat ‘at your table’: Guterres calls on world youth to keep leading climate emergency response

3 steps to making multistakeholder partnerships a powerful force

This is what great leadership looks like in the digital age

How the future of computing can make or break the AI revolution

Managing mental health during coronavirus – experts around the world share insights

How trade tariffs could help combat climate change

Building cybersecurity capacity through benchmarking: the Global Cybersecurity Index

GSMA Announces New Speakers for Mobile 360 Series – Middle East and North Africa

European Parliament and Eurovision sign partnership for European Elections

Will the EU ever tackle the migration crisis despite the lack of political will?

Ten new migratory species protected under global wildlife agreement

UN-backed intercultural dialogue forum urged to keep working to ‘bridge gap between the like-minded’

Missile strike kills at least 12 civilians, including children, in Syria’s Idlib: UN humanitarians

Sacrifice of fallen ‘blue helmet’ to be honoured with UN’s highest peacekeeping award

GSMA Announces First Keynote Speakers for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

A new generation of women leaders is making waves in the Arab world

Defence: European Commission paves the way for first joint industrial projects under EU budget

Where is heading Putin’s Russia?

More Stings?

Filed Under: China, China-EU 40 Years, Health, Policy, Sting Exclusive Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Trackbacks

  1. ChinaNews | Realtime News | China | Asia | Hongkong | USA | EU | UK says:
    March 26, 2020 at 09:47

    […] 26, 2020 ChinaNews China, EU, European Union To Fight the Pandemic, Put Trust and Cooperation Before Politics  The European […]

    Reply

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s