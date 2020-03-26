You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / 6 steps every country must take now to prevent coronavirus deaths: WHO Director-General

6 steps every country must take now to prevent coronavirus deaths: WHO Director-General

March 26, 2020 by Leave a Comment
WHO Tedros

Dr. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Credit: WHO)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Linda Lacina, Digital Editor, World Economic Forum

  • The World Health Organization held a media briefing to update the public on the COVID-19 outbreak. Streamed live at 18.30 CET on Wednesday, 25 March.
  • The Director-General outlined six steps every country must take and tailor to its unique needs to fight the virus.

With more than a billion new people on lockdown this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) had a simple request: Don’t waste this opportunity.

Physical distancing measures such as lockdowns only slow the virus’ spread, WHO officials warned. They can’t eradicate it. Cancelled events, closed schools and stay-at-home orders buy countries time to develop targeted measures to attack the virus.

Lockdowns have created a second window of opportunity, said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. But as reported cases climbed above 450,000 this week, that window is closing.

“We have overcome many pandemics and crises before,” said the Director-General. “We will overcome this one, too. The question is how large a price we will pay.”

“Already we have lost over 16,000 lives,” he added. “We know we will lose more. How many more will be determined by the actions we take and the decisions we make now.”

To that end, the Director-General outlined six steps that any country can take, regardless of its size or scenario, to fight the virus.

1. Expand, train and deploy your public health force.

2. Implement a system to find every suspected case.

3. Ramp up testing capacity and availability.

4. Identify and adapt key facilities you will use to treat and isolate patients.

5. Develop a clear plan to quarantine contacts.

6. Refocus the whole of government on suppression and containing COVID-19.

Many countries, such as the United States, have discussed lifting lockdown measures in an attempt to shore up the economy. For countries grappling with that decision, the Director-General explained that “aggressive measures to find, isolate, test, treat and trace are not only the best and fastest way out of extreme social and economic restrictions – they’re also the best way to prevent them.”

A targeted approach can avoid an “endless” cycle of lockdowns. “These measures are the best way to suppress and stop transmission, so that when restrictions are lifted, the coronavirus doesn’t resurge,” said the Director General. “The last thing any country needs is to open schools and businesses, only to be forced to close them again because of a resurgence.”

Additionally, no one solution is always a fit for every area in a country. China, officials pointed out, applied different lockdown measures in different areas of the country based on the virus’ spread. Later, it gradually lifted restrictions. The country only recently eased lockdown orders in its hard-hit Hubei province. Wuhan still faces many restrictions.

WHO officials acknowledged that the agency’s official recommendations to “test, test, test” every suspect case could seem overwhelming in areas where the virus had widespread community transmission.

Where there have been very large outbreaks, officials said, countries need to prioritize their tactics, but ensure that areas with low transmission rates are contained. “It’s overwhelming,” said Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO Technical Lead. “But there are things you can do.”

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

The Director-General stressed that 130 countries still had fewer than 100 cases. Even in countries like Italy, where the virus has overwhelmed health systems, not every area faces widespread infection.

India, newly locked-down and with just more than 600 cases, was well positioned to fight the virus and protect its 1.3 billion residents, said Michael J. Ryan, Chief Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme. India, he noted, got rid of polio with targeted measures, breaking down what was needed village by village.

“There is a way out,” he said

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

FROM THE FIELD: Turning waste into a business in the slums of Yaoundé, Cameroon

Fairer, simpler, more flexible EU farm policy: MEPs vote on post-2020 reform

The reason the world showed limited empathy to the Orlando victims

Colombia: Santos thanks the EU for its support to the peace process

Obama, Crimea and the TTIP pill

UN celebrates books as ‘bridges across cultures’

Brexit: An orderly exit is in the interests of both parties

Renewed pressures on Berlin to adopt growth policies

FROM THE FIELD: ‘A piece of me’ was taken

European Confederation of Junior Enterprises hosts in Geneva the Junior Enterprise World Conference

As children freeze to death in Syria, aid officials call for major cross-border delivery boost

Meet the Junior Enterprise network at JEWC 2014!

Spanish vote – bad luck for Greece: Does Iphigenia need to be sacrificed for favourable winds to blow in Eurozone?

The children’s continent: keeping up with Africa’s growth

Food system failures in our age of abundance

UN spotlights wellbeing of seafarers on International Day

EU Summit: Why was Poland isolated in opposing Tusk and the ‘multi speed’ Europe

How a chocolate bar gives hope for a new economy

From landlocked to land-linked: how the UN is helping some of the world’s poorest countries

EU’s new sanctions on Russia into force “in the next few days”: strength, weakness or strategy?

The business case for diversity in the workplace is now overwhelming

Why we need to start a new pro-vaccine movement

Half the world’s population is still offline. Here’s why that matters

‘Signs of hope’ toward a political settlement in Yemen, UN special envoy tells Security Council

South Sudan: UN rights experts see little headway on peace deal amid spike in local-level violence

6th Edition of India m2m + iot Forum to open its door on 14th January, in association with The European Sting

Long-term EU budget: MEPs lay down funding priorities for post-2020 budget

Close to final agreement on the EU Banking Union

We can build an inclusive workplace, and it starts with empathy

Countries must invest at least 1% more of GDP on primary healthcare to eliminate glaring coverage gaps

UN chief ‘alarmed’ by violations of UN-backed ceasefire in Libya

European Business Summit 2014: The role of youth entrepreneurship education in EU’s Strategy for Competitiveness

Mining the deep seabed will harm biodiversity. We need to talk about it

What just happened? 5 themes from the COP24 climate talks in Poland

Bioethics: how to recover trust in the doctor-patient relationship

EU and Australia launch talks for a broad trade agreement

Countries should focus on labour market policies to help refugees and improve coordinated actions to tackle illegal immigration

Gender parity has a huge role to play in the fight to save our oceans

Failing to agree climate action would ‘not only be immoral’ but ‘suicidal’, UN chief tells COP24

India’s future as a world power depends on 4 key relationships

Businesses can lead a revolution in disability inclusion

‘Historic’ moment: Palestine takes reins of UN coalition of developing countries

It’s time we took a seat ‘at your table’: Guterres calls on world youth to keep leading climate emergency response

3 steps to making multistakeholder partnerships a powerful force

This is what great leadership looks like in the digital age

How the future of computing can make or break the AI revolution

Managing mental health during coronavirus – experts around the world share insights

How trade tariffs could help combat climate change

Building cybersecurity capacity through benchmarking: the Global Cybersecurity Index

GSMA Announces New Speakers for Mobile 360 Series – Middle East and North Africa

European Parliament and Eurovision sign partnership for European Elections

Will the EU ever tackle the migration crisis despite the lack of political will?

Ten new migratory species protected under global wildlife agreement

UN-backed intercultural dialogue forum urged to keep working to ‘bridge gap between the like-minded’

Missile strike kills at least 12 civilians, including children, in Syria’s Idlib: UN humanitarians

Sacrifice of fallen ‘blue helmet’ to be honoured with UN’s highest peacekeeping award

GSMA Announces First Keynote Speakers for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

A new generation of women leaders is making waves in the Arab world

Defence: European Commission paves the way for first joint industrial projects under EU budget

Where is heading Putin’s Russia?

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s