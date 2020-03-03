You are here: Home / European Union News / EU4FairWork: Commission launches campaign to tackle undeclared work

EU4FairWork: Commission launches campaign to tackle undeclared work

March 3, 2020 by Leave a Comment
street market

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission is launching today the first European campaign for declared work. It will work hand in hand with the European Platform tackling undeclared work and the European Labour Authority. The initiative intends to raise awareness amongst workers, companies and policymakers that undeclared work does not pay off. It deprives workers of social protection, it distorts competition between businesses, and it leads to huge gaps in public finances

A new Special Eurobarometer illustrates the scale of the problem: one in ten Europeans report they have purchased goods or services in the past year that might have derived from undeclared work. A third of Europeans know somebody who works undeclared.

Nicolas Schmit, Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, said: “All work matters. All workers deserve their social rights. By launching this campaign today, we want workers, companies, and governments to come together in recognising the benefits of declared work. The EU is stepping up efforts in tackling undeclared work, encouraging cooperation between Member States and raising awareness throughout Europe. Together we can make undeclared work a thing of the past.”

The campaign to transform undeclared into declared work is kicking off on social media (#EU4FairWork). On 16 March 2020, a Week for Action for Declared Workwill start in EU Member States with a range of activities: for example, inspections in sectors at risk, information sessions, visits in secondary schools, and more. The Commission will also adopt a report on the activities of the European Platform tackling undeclared work, composed of the relevant authorities of all Member States and representatives of cross-industry social partners on EU level. The network aims to help EU countries learn from each other and engage in closer cross-border cooperation. The Platform, launched in 2016, is now on its way to becoming part of the European Labour Authority (ELA), allowing to do even more.

What does the Eurobarometer say?

  •   The 2019 Eurobarometer survey recalls that undeclared work is a persisting challenge in the EU, affecting workers, businesses and governments.
  •   One in ten Europeans report they have purchased in the past year goods or services that might include undeclared work.
  •   The most frequently purchased undeclared goods or services are home repairs or renovations (30%), hairdressing and beauty treatments (27%) and repair services (19%).
  •   A third of Europeans know somebody who works undeclared.
  •   The survey also shows that that self-employed and mobile workers are particularly at risk, and highlights emerging challenges related to the collaborative economy.
  •   Half of Europeans think that the risk of being detected is low; however, the share of respondents that perceive a high risk has increased from previous surveys.

Background

At EU level, undeclared work is defined as “paid activities that are lawful as regards their nature but not declared to public authorities, taking into account differences in the regulatory system of Member States”.

National authorities are primarily responsible to tackle undeclared work; at the same time, this is also an important policy objective of the European Employment Strategy, contributing to a fairer European labour market and to the delivery of the European Pillar of Social Rights. In the near future, the European Labour Authority will start coordinating the cooperation efforts at EU level.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A breath of fresh air: How three disused industrial areas became beautiful parks

Partnerships with civil society and youth ‘essential’ for a future that leaves no one behind: General Assembly President

EU Council: The US airlines may freely pollute the European air

Here’s how the EU is doing on gender equality

Electronic cigarette – is it really a safer alternative to smoking?

The current devaluation of primary health care professionals

Young health workforce – a core of effective primary healthcare?

Three countries losing ground and one new prime minister

Universal access to energy is a major challenge for the Arab world. Here’s why

Brexit: political groups discuss options for an orderly withdrawal

New UN agriculture agency report underscores value of fishing in fight against global hunger

10 start-ups that are helping to change the Arab world

With Caribbean island life under threat, UN chief pushes to face ‘headwinds together’

Myanmar and UN agriculture agency agree framework to improve nutrition and food security

Climate change is destroying a barrier that protects the US from hurricanes

‘Wanton destruction’ in Sudan’s Darfur region, ‘blatant violation’ of international law

The remote doctor, can it ever work?

Trump’s pounding of Iran less harsh than expected, leaves arrangement open

Sexual exploitation and abuse: latest UN quarterly update

Stop illegal trade in cats and dogs, says European Parliament

How the media can be a meaningful stakeholder in the quest to meet the SDGs

Eurozone closer to a deflation – stagnation trap

Victims of terrorism remembered

Vaccine against Ebola: Commission grants first-ever market authorisation

Eurozone: Bankers-politicians rig keeps robbing taxpayers

Bahamas: ‘Clock is ticking’ to help those who lost everything in Hurricane Dorian, says UN

Electronic Cigarettes: A booster or alternative to Smoking?

Oxford Dictionaries’ word of the year for 2019 is ‘climate emergency’

Child victims of DRC Ebola outbreak need ‘special attention and care’: UNICEF

Cutting CO2 emissions from trucks: MEPs reach deal with Council

Why the UN is investigating poverty in the United Kingdom

Global Citizen-Volunteer Internships

1.1 billion people still lack electricity. This could be the solution

Report on EU trade defence – effective protection against unfair trade

Tech must embrace teamwork to transform the world

Fleeing violence, Cameroonian refugee arrivals in Nigeria pass 30,000, reports UN refugee agency

Smart devices must come with trust already installed

DR Congo Ebola outbreak now a Public Health Emergency, UN health agency declares

The Amazon is burning and we’re all watching

Monday’s Daily Brief: the future of food and digital tech, labour justice in focus, denuclearization, and Kosovo

Tartu Call for a Healthy Lifestyle shows concrete results for EU citizens

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Bicycles for the environment, new leader for the UN General Assembly, UN values, Ebola, Syria and Libya

A skills gap is jeopardizing efforts to end energy poverty

Is Germany’s political landscape becoming a breeding ground for extremism?

Corruption In The Balkans Is Impeding EU Membership

South Sudan ‘revitalized’ peace deal must be inclusive, Security Council hears

If Macron defies Britain about the banks, Paris and London to clash over ‘La Manche’

UN condemns attack that leaves one ‘blue helmet’ dead in Central African Republic

Humanitarian aid: EU steps up support in Nigeria for conflict victims

ILO and EIB join forces for more and better quality employment

IMF’s Lagarde indirectly cautioned Eurozone on deflation

Aviation Strategy for Europe: Commission signs landmark aviation agreements with China

Rehn ready to sacrifice part of the real economy

New energy Projects of Common Interest for the Energy Union built on European solidarity

Why the internet is yesterday’s news in China’s digital leap forward

Access still an obstacle to reaching stricken communities on Indonesian island: UN agencies

Why #Wherearethewomen? is an $11 trillion question

Autumn 2018 Economic Forecast: sustained but less dynamic growth amid high uncertainty

Vulnerable children face ‘dire and dangerous’ situation on Greek island reception centres, UNICEF warns

UN News 2018 Recap: In Case You Missed It

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s