You are here: Home / European Union News / Commission reports on progress made by Albania and North Macedonia

Commission reports on progress made by Albania and North Macedonia

March 3, 2020 by Leave a Comment
skopje_

(Markus Winkler, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the Commission presented updates on the progress made by Albania and North Macedonia in further addressing rule of law related reforms, in particular in the areas set by the Council in June 2018. Both countries have delivered further tangible and sustainable results and therefore the Commission’s recommendation to open accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia remains valid.

Upon the presentation of the reports Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi commented: “After the February adoption of the revised methodology for the accession process, we are today presenting our updates on Albania and North Macedonia. They show that the countries stepped up their work and delivered further tangible and sustainable results in the key areas identified in the Council Conclusions of June 2018. The Commission stands firmly by its recommendations to open accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia and I hope that the Member States will take a positive decision in the coming weeks.”

2020 – working on a three-track approach

The Western Balkans are a priority for the Commission, which is following a three-track approach in 2020. On 5 February, the Commission has set out its proposal to drive forward the EU accession process by making it more credible, more dynamic, more predictable and give it a stronger political steer. In parallel, the Commission stands firmly by its recommendations to open accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia, as both continue to deliver on the reforms. Thirdly, in preparation of the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Zagreb on 6 and 7 May, the Commission will come forward with an economic development and investment plan for the region.

In today’s updates, the Commission factually and objectively describes the progress of both countries from June 2018 to today in the areas highlighted by the Council.

In the case of Albania, the update outlines progress in the implementation of justice reform and the vetting process of judges and prosecutors, on the track record demonstrated in the fight against corruption and organised crime, including when it comes to cannabis cultivation and hard drugs trafficking. It also points to other relevant issues, such as agreement on the way forward to electoral reform and efforts to tackle unfounded asylum claims.

In the case of North Macedonia, the update covers significant steps taken to strengthen independence of judiciary, including the recent adoption of the revised law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office. It shows an improved track record in the fight against corruption and organised crime as well as progress in the reform of intelligence services and public administration.

Background

In April 2018, the European Commission recommended to open accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia. In June 2018, the Council acknowledged progress and set out the path towards opening accession negotiations, depending on progress made in certain key areas.

Following further positive recommendations by the Commission in May 2019, the Council postponed its decision to June and then October 2019 before deciding to revert to the issue of enlargement before the Zagreb Summit in May 2020.

The General Affairs Council in March 2020 is expected to discuss the way ahead for enlargement policy, based on the revised methodology, as well as progress made by North Macedonia and Albania, with a view to opening accession talks. The European Commission will present in a few months a more detailed assessment of the general state of play in all the enlargement partners in its annual enlargement package.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

This is how many women have been nominated for best director in the Oscars’ entire history

UN General Assembly: Here are the 5 big summits to watch for

The European Agenda on Migration: EU needs to sustain progress made over the past 4 years

South Africa’s cabinet is now 50% women for the first time ever

Central Africa Republic: Violence drives thousands of refugees into neighbouring DR Congo, says UN agency

Conditions deteriorating alarmingly in Yemen, warns senior UN official

Commission’s spending totally uncontrolled

Supermarket supply chains are driving poverty and inequality. We can do better

Responsible Artificial Intelligence

Take-home pay growing at lowest level since 2008, as gender-gap persists: UN labour agency

EU Parliament: Deposit guarantee and trading platform transparency sought

UN team aids Samoa response to deadly measles epidemic

EU’s social crisis and unemployment to deteriorate

‘Ticking bomb’ health warning over deteriorating conditions facing Cyclone Idai victims

UN News 2018 Recap: In Case You Missed It

Sign language protects ‘linguistic identity and cultural diversity’ of all users, says UN chief

Ebola in DR Congo: UN chief ‘outraged’ by recent killings of civilians and health workers

6 ways to future-proof universities

Easing ‘classroom crisis’ in Côte d’Ivoire, brick by (plastic) brick

‘Bring to life’ precious moments caught on film or tape, UN agency urges on World Day

Indonesia is buzzing with entrepreneurial spirit. And others in ASEAN aren’t far behind

This is where obesity places the biggest burden on healthcare

Unlock the value proposition for Connected Insurance

VW emissions scandal: EU unable to protect its consumers against large multinationals

Climate activist Greta Thunberg urges MEPs to put words into action

10 start-ups that are helping to change the Arab world

The refugee crisis as a young Nigerian doctor sees it

An expert in the South China Sea issue on an exclusive interview at the European Sting

#EUBeachCleanUp: EU organises record number of cleaning actions worldwide

3 unexpected consequences of the US-China trade war

Trailing the US-EU economic confrontation

World must ‘step up’, match Pakistan’s compassion for refugees, says UN chief

Low productivity jobs continue to drive employment growth

The secret to Bangladesh’s economic success? The Sheikh Hasina factor

India’s economy is growing fast, but its poorest areas lag behind. Here’s why this could be about to change

We dream of being a part of the European family, says FYROM PM

‘Disaster resilient’ farming reduces agriculture risks, yields economic gains, says new UN agriculture agency report

IMF asks Europe to decide on bank resolutions and the Greek Gordian knot

Banning out-of-hours work emails could make some employees more stressed, research finds

Here’s how we can rethink the way we eat meat

Politics needs to “Youth UP” in order the ensure the future of our democracies

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2014: European Youth, Change Now Patiently

European Youth cries out: Sustainable Development Goals ambitious, but lack focus on youth

EU to give more power to national antitrust authorities in a bid to secure regulatory fines

Mental health at stake: A silent epidemic of 21st century

The age of influence: why digital platforms must come clean about political ads

Google’s hot summer never ends: EC to launch ANOTHER antitrust inquiry against the American giant

Data exchanges: Strengthening Europol cooperation with non-EU countries

Corporate tax remains a key revenue source, despite falling rates worldwide

Parlamentarians to “break up” with reality in the Google antitrust case

Forty-two countries adopt new OECD Principles on Artificial Intelligence

Innovating together: connectivity that matters at ITU Telecom World 2019 – in association with The European Sting

The road ahead to building a more sustainable world

This is how we inspire young people in the Middle East to join the fight against climate change

Millions of Afghans have ‘voted not just for a president, but also for democracy’, UN Assembly told

Summer 2019 Economic Forecast: Growth clouded by external factors

How AI and satellite imaging can stamp out modern slavery

Central Africans ‘need our help now’: UN’s deputy relief chief

The ECB accuses the politicians of inaction, continues injecting billions to banks

Italian voters put again the European Peoples in the Brussels picture

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s