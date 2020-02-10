You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / These are New York Public Library’s 10 most borrowed books

These are New York Public Library’s 10 most borrowed books

February 10, 2020 by Leave a Comment
books

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Sean Fleming, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • The New York Public Library has revealed its most-borrowed books.
  • More than half are for children.
  • One title has been borrowed almost half a million times.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar might be the greatest ‘bookworm’ of all – he or she chewed actual holes in the book – part of the story’s enduring appeal to generations of very young readers.

Eric Carle’s book makes it into the newly published top-10 of the New York Public Library’s most borrowed titles of all time, more than half which are aimed at young readers.

At number 1 is The Snowy Day. Published in 1962, it’s considered one of the first US children’s books to tell a story in a multicultural setting.

 

“At first celebrated for its bold depiction of an African American boy, then widely criticized for not being culturally specific, [The Snowy Day is now] finally regarded as a classic,” writes children’s literary review The Horn Book.

The Snowy Day
New York’s number 1 read.
Image: Puffin Picture Books

The New York Public Library Top 10

1. The Snowy Day, by Ezra Jack Keats (borrowed 485,583 times)

2. The Cat in the Hat, by Dr Seuss (469,650)

3. 1984, by George Orwell (441,770)

4. Where the Wild Things Are, by Maurice Sendak (436,016)

5. To Kill a Mockingbird, by Harper Lee (422,912)

6. Charlotte’s Web, by EB White (337,948)

7. Fahrenheit 451, by Ray Bradbury (316,404)

8. How to Win Friends and Influence People, by Dale Carnegie (284,524)

9. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, by JK Rowling (231,022)

10. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, by Eric Carle (189,550)

According to a Gallup survey, more Americans visited a library than went to the movies last year. US adults reported making on average 10.5 trips to a library in 2019 – far more than to the movies: 5.3 visits.

The same poll found women visit libraries almost twice as often as men, making an average of 13.4 visits, compared with 7.5 made by men.

What is the World Economic Forum’s Book Club?

The World Economic Forum launched its official Book Club on Facebook in April 2018. Readers worldwide are invited to join and discuss a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction. It is a private Facebook group dedicated to discussing one book every month.

Each month, we announce a new book on our social media channels. We then publish an extract and begin a chapter-by-chapter discussion with group members. Selected comments and questions are sent to the author, who in return sends us a video response.

Unlike other book clubs, the group features the direct involvement of the authors, giving you – our global audience with members all around the globe – a chance to directly connect with some of the most influential thinkers and experts in the world.

We have featured authors such as Steven Pinker, Elif Shafak, Yuval Noah Harari, and Melinda Gates.

You can join the Book Club here.

Follow us on Twitter here.

Follow us on Instagram here.

In New York, the public library system does more than just lend books. It also operates a scheme for anyone who needs to borrow something smart to wear to a formal occasion, like a wedding or a job interview. It even offers tips on how to succeed in job interviews.

Across the world, book borrowing through libraries is still immensely popular, with Tokyo leading the way – more than 100 million books are loaned out in the city every year.

books literature libraries cities
The cities where libraries are thriving.
Image: Statista

Among the books aimed at an older readership, the New York Public Library’s top 10 includes: Fahrenheit 451, by Ray Bradbury; To Kill a Mockingbird, by Harper Lee; and 1984, by George Orwell – seventh, fifth, and third in the rankings, respectively. They are all cautionary tales of authoritarian control, prejudice and tyranny.

Each of these titles has been around for six decades or more and, if the New York list is anything to go by, they’ll continue to resonate with readers for many years to come.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

GSMA Announces Final Event Lineup for Highly Anticipated 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

Protecting refugees in Europe: UNHCR calls for a ‘year of change’

Data Protection Regulation one year on: 73% of Europeans have heard of at least one of their rights

GSMA Mobile 360 – Latin America at Mexico City: Intelligently Connecting to a Better Future, in association with The European Sting

CO2 emissions on the rise for first time in four years, UN agency warns

US-China trade war is a ‘lose-lose’ situation for them and the world, warn UN economists

Why nature is the most important stakeholder of the coming decade

International community renews commitment to multilateral efforts to address tax challenges from digitalisation of the economy

MWC 2016 LIVE: Ericsson/Cisco partnership on track, insist execs

Gender equality within junior enterprises: the effect of President’s gender

This Dutch company makes environmentally-friendly paint

Cohesion Policy: EU invests €880 million to improve Poland’s railway system

European Commission requests that Italy presents a revised draft budgetary plan for 2019

Syria: Thousands of children ‘hemmed in’ by ‘brutal and gratuitous’ spike in violence

UN announces roadmap to Climate Summit in 2019, a ‘critical year’ for climate action

EDRi @ European Business Summit 2014: Digital Citizenship in Brussels – the case of Net Neutrality

Commission: Raising the social issues that can make or break the monetary union

UN chief welcomes G20 commitment to fight climate change

Adriatic Sea: MEPs adopt multiannual plan for fisheries

Over $39 million earmarked by UN-backed fund to combat effects of climate change in Nepal

Monday’s Daily Brief: UN chief talks climate action at G7, WFP official visits camp in Central African Republic, Deadly violence at Lesvos migrant centre, Security Council meets on AU-UN Darfur mission

3 things to know about our Sustainable Development Impact Summit

UN launches Facebook Messenger-powered bot to take on climate change

4 steps towards wiping out cervical cancer

How Islamic finance can build resilience to climate change

‘Being open about my mental health created a better work culture’

Making the most of the Sustainable Development Goal 3: its overlooked role in medical education

As Marvel’s first comic book fetches $1.26 million, here are five things to know about the superhero business

Saudi Arabia, China, among 14 nations under UN human rights spotlight: what you need to know

Libya’s migrants and refugees with tuberculosis ‘left to die’ in detention centres

Amid strong outlook for U.S. economy, risks abound

Entrepreneurship in a newly shaped Europe: what is the survival kit for a young Catalan and British entrepreneur in 2018?

A seafood fraud investigation DNA tested fish sold in the US. Here’s what they found

European Semester 2019 Spring Package: Commission issues recommendations for Member States to advance sustainable and inclusive economic growth

Latest leaked TTIP document confirms EU sovereignty may be under threat

Security spillovers from Trump’s trade wars: China, Germany prepare for global disorder

Migration crisis update: mutual actions and solidarity needed as anti-migrant policies thrive

‘12 million’ stateless people globally, warns UNHCR chief in call to States for decisive action

UN sees progress in fight against tobacco, warns more action needed to help people quit deadly product

Italy’s rescue operation Mare Nostrum shuts down with no real replacement. EU’s Triton instead might put lives at risk

Cédric in India

Apparently the EU Digital Single Market passes necessarily from China’s Digital Silk Road

90% of fish stocks are used up – fisheries subsidies must stop

This is what the gender pay gap looks like in eight countries

Online platforms: improving transparency and fairness for EU businesses

Eurozone needs more than some decimals of growth

Women in video games: ‘Accept it, or don’t buy the game’

Banks get new capital for free and citizens pay the bill

Future of Insurance Claims in Focus at Fourth Annual Connected Claims Europe Summit

5 things you probably didn’t know about global health

Marking international day, UN experts call for urgent action to end racial discrimination, in wake of New Zealand anti-Muslim attack

G7 summit: Trump Vs. G6 leaders on trade and climate change

New seat projections for the next European Parliament

Privatization and public health: a question of Human Rights

DR Congo: Following second brutal assault on Ebola clinic, UN health chief vows to continue serving ‘most vulnerable’

UN agency chiefs issue ‘call to action’ on behalf of refugee children

A day in the life of a refugee: the wait

How dearly will Germany pay for the Volkswagen emissions rigging scandal

Digital Assembly 2019: new actions on quantum, EU-Africa taskforce report and digital start-ups

MEPs condemn criminalisation of sex education in Poland

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s