You are here: Home / European Union News / State aid: Commission approves €53 million public support scheme for charging stations for low emission vehicles in Romania

State aid: Commission approves €53 million public support scheme for charging stations for low emission vehicles in Romania

February 10, 2020 by Leave a Comment
cars electric

(Vlad Tchompalov, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has found Romanian plans to support the creation of a network of recharging stations for electric vehicles to be in line with EU State aid rules. The measure will contribute to reducing CO2 and other pollutant emissions without unduly distorting competition in the single market.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “Romania will contribute to the fight against global warming, in line with the European Green Deal’s objectives. This scheme will reduce harmful car emissions and improve the health of citizens, without unduly distorting competition”.

The scheme, which will have a budget of €53 million covering the period from 2020 to 2025, is expected to stimulate investments into recharging stations for hybrid and battery electric motor vehicles in Romania. It will cover urban, sub-urban and rural areas and aims to develop a network of recharging stations that will cover the entire country.

The scheme is open to all economic operators meeting certain criteria, for example in terms of plug equipment. The beneficiaries will be selected through an open and transparent tender procedure and the support will be awarded in the form of grants.

The Commission assessed the measure under EU State aid rules, and in particular Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union which allows Member States to support the development of certain economic activities which pursue a common interest, under certain conditions.

The Commission considers that the measure will encourage a significant uptake of low-emissions vehicles, thus making a major contribution towards the reduction of CO2 and pollutant emissions, in line with the EU’s climate and environmental objectives and the goals set by European Green Deal.

Furthermore, the Commission found that the aid will be granted through a competitive bidding process and the necessary safeguards limiting the aid to the minimum will be in place.

The Commission concluded that the contribution to EU environmental and climate goals of the scheme outweighs any potential distortion of competition and trade brought about by the support.

On this basis, the Commission approved the measure under EU State arid rules.

Background

The European Green Deal, presented in December 2019, sets out how to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. To achieve climate neutrality, a 90% reduction in transport emissions is needed by 2050.

The non-confidential version of the decision adopted today will be made available under the case number SA.49276 in the State aid register on the Commission’s competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. The State Aid Weekly e-News lists new publications of state aid decisions on the internet and in the Official Journal.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

6 ways to drive funding to transform the fashion industry

“Financial crisis will not happen in China!”, the Chinese Premier underlines from Switzerland; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

Ebola Outbreak in Democratic Republic Congo is ‘largely contained’: WHO

Four lessons from Africa on building effective business ecosystems

Do not confuse food charity with ‘right to food’, UN expert tells Italians, labelling food system exploitative

Wages are flatlining around the world – is automation to blame?

Do doctors need to know their patients’ sexual orientation and gender identity?

Medical deserts in the European Union: the practicalities of universal health coverage

World food security increasingly at risk due to ‘unprecedented’ climate change impact, new UN report warns

Hunger, displacement and disease: 4.3 million people remain in dire need of aid in Chad

Girls groomed for suicide missions fight back against the extremists of Lake Chad

Infrastructural and system barriers to Universal Health Coverage: get in my patient’s shoes

‘Cataclysmic events’ in Hiroshima, Nagasaki, began ‘global push’ against nuclear weapons says Guterres, honouring victims

How much time has the ‘European Union of last chance’ left?

Parliament backs new CO2 emissions limits for cars and vans

UN and civil society team up to make cities more sustainable and inclusive

Trash bin at the top of the world: can we prevent Arctic plastic pollution?

A small group of world leaders are standing together against inequality

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: #NoTobacco Day, China’s economy, family farming, #ClimateAction

Meet the man who drove from the Netherlands to Australia without visiting a gas station

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: from cardboard beds to recycled medals, how the Games are going green

State aid: Commission approves €3.2 billion public support by seven Member States for a pan-European research and innovation project in all segments of the battery value chain

Europe enters uncharted waters with Kiev-Moscow standoff

This is how India can become the next Silicon Valley

EU Commission accuses Germany of obstructing growth and the banking union

EU Budgets: Europe hoping for Xmas gifts

Who gains when the US and China fight over trade?

Energy: new ambitious targets on renewables and energy efficiency

Brexit: Ensuring a smooth transition for car producers and safety on the roads

Aid used for trade is helping developing countries diversify

More Germans are swapping planes for trains because of climate worries

Ocean Conference has potential to be a ‘global game-changer’

Brexit: UK business fear of a no-deal scenario preparing for the worst

Alice in Colombia

Economic recovery won’t tackle youth unemployment problem

The EU Diplomacy in North Korea promotes peace or war?

Pumping more money into banks but leaving them unregulated doesn’t help

To retire at 65, American millennials need to save almost half their paycheck

Climate change: ‘A moral, ethical and economic imperative’ to slow global warming say UN leaders, calling for more action

‘Real change’ involving women in peace and security, still too slow, Guterres tells Security Council

Want to cut greenhouse gas emissions? Look to digital technologies

Migration crisis update: Greece could probably say goodbye to Schengen really soon

Job automation risks vary widely across different regions within countries

Does research make sense any more? The dire need for new ways to measure success

Stress, overtime, disease, contribute to 2.8 million workers’ deaths per year, reports UN labour agency

State of the Union 2017: Juncker’s optimism about EU growth and Brexit’s impact

Sweden must urgently implement reforms to boost fight against foreign bribery

JADE Spring Meeting Live Coverage: Entrepreneurial skills in the digital markets

What does strategy have to do with a platform approach?

A good night’s sleep ‘washes’ your brain, scientists say

UN agency hails Brazil ‘milestone’ decision over Venezuelan refugees

ITU Telecom World 2019 will take place on 9-12 September in Budapest, Hungary

Fostering global citizenship in medicine

Tuberculosis infections declining, but not fast enough among poor, marginalised: UN health agency

If you live in a big city you already smoke every day

Brexit: reciprocal visa-free access for EU and UK nationals

Europe’s forests are booming. Here’s why.

Drug laws must be amended to ‘combat racial discrimination’, UN experts say

EU security and defence industry prepares positions for ‘producers’ and ‘customers’

A free press is ‘cornerstone’ for accountability and ‘speaking truth to power’: Guterres

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s