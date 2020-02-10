You are here: Home / Business / The best companies to work for in 2020, according to Glassdoor

The best companies to work for in 2020, according to Glassdoor

February 10, 2020 by Leave a Comment
companies

(Austin Distel, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Johnny Wood, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Job-seeker site Glassdoor reveals its list of the best places to work in 2020.
  • Workers across nine countries reviewed and rated their jobs, work culture and employers.
  • HubSpot was voted the best place to work in the US, Google topped the list in the UK, and SAP was the preferred employer in Argentina.

A little job satisfaction goes a long way towards retaining happy, productive workers, but a lot of job satisfaction goes much further. This year’s Employees’ Choice Awards, hosted by the recruitment site Glassdoor, reveal which companies have the most satisfied employees.

Big tech companies, such as Microsoft and Facebook, continue to attract favourable reviews to make the US top 20 list, but smaller software company HubSpot was voted the top employer. The businesses impressing their employees today are more of a mixed bag than in recent years, pushing Silicon Valley’s dominant players further down the list of favoured employers.

Now in its 12th edition, the Best Places to Work in 2020 awards are decided by the workers, who review their job, the workplace buzz (or lack of it) and their employer. The employees then submit ratings based on a five-point scale, ranging from 1.0 for very dissatisfied (must try harder), right up to 5.0 for very satisfied (good work).

You can find out more about the methodology here.

A culture-first ethos

While the survey features responses from nine countries, HubSpot tops the ranking for large (1000+ employees) companies in the US.

Having made the list on five previous occasions, this year marked the first time it’s taken the top spot.

According to Glassdoor, the sales and marketing software company has embraced a culture-first ethos, which drives employee engagement and helps create a workplace that people like to come to each day.

best places to work US Glassdoor employment work
The best large places to work in the US
Image: Glassdoor

In third place in the US list, previous winner DocuSign is one of many businesses in the top 25 list with headquarters in Silicon Valley and northern California. According to Glassdoor, the company is focused on empowering employees, investing in a sound work culture and professional development for staff members. It’s one of a handful of smaller tech companies that ranked ahead of giants including Google (11th), LinkedIn (12th), Microsoft (21st) and Facebook (23rd).

Technology aside, the business interests of high-performing companies also include healthcare, retail, travel and tourism, consulting and finance.

Boston-based consulting group Bain & Company took the second spot in the US list, while fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger earned a company rating of 4.6 to rank fourth. Further down the top 10, staff at education company VIPKids (9th) and those at Southwest Airlines (10th) were both impressed with their employers.

Newcomers to the US top 100 list include SurveyMonkey (33rd), Dell Technologies (67th) and software company Slack (69th).

Working around the world

Global technology behemoths were in force on lists outside of the US. Microsoft headed the list of Best Places to Work 2020 in Canada, ahead of customer relationship software company Salesforce, with VIPKids in third.

Google topped the UK list and took top honours in Singapore, beating Facebook (2nd) and Amazon (4th).

In Brazil, Google placed third, behind German software company SAP, which was voted the best place to work in Argentina.

Salesforce was voted best employer in France, with Hermès in second, while German workers chose a favorite closer to home, selecting car manufacturer Porsche as their preferred employer.

“In addition to putting culture and mission at the core of how they operate, this year’s winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities and providing work driven by impact and purpose,” Glassdoor president Christian Sutherland-Wong said.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The ASEAN Community sees the light: the genesis of a new powerful economic and political bloc and EU’s big opportunity

India’s agro-food sector has made strong progress, but a new policy approach is needed to meet future challenges, says new report by OECD and ICRIER

EU Trust Fund Bêkou for the Central African Republic extended until 2020

5 surprising ways major cities are going green

European car industry: The Germans want it all

EU-Turkey relations: Will Turkey manage to revive the EU accession process talks?

The business case for diversity in the workplace is now overwhelming

In 1975 NASA envisioned future life in space would look like this

EU confronts environmental threats as global leaders attempt to revive the global sentiment at NYC climate week

Capital Markets Union: Commission reports on progress achieved ahead of European Council

EU Parliament: Deposit guarantee and trading platform transparency sought

International trade statistics: trends in first quarter 2019

10 reasons why today’s cyber leaders are tomorrow’s world leaders

Here’s how the global financial crisis is still affecting your wages

4 things President Trump could learn from Jimmy Carter

Innovation is the key to the pay-TV industry’s long-term growth

UN agencies urge Brunei to repeal new ‘extreme and unjustified’ penal code

“Be aware where you put your I Agree signature on and something else”; now Facebook by default opts you in an unseen private data bazar

Humanitarian Aid: EU mobilises €6 million for people in need in Colombia

End Syria fighting to avoid ‘even greater humanitarian catastrophe’

Hardware is a cybersecurity risk. Here’s what we need to know

Here are three ways blockchain can change refugees’ lives

The Khashoggi affair: A global complot staged behind closed doors

How traditional Islamic giving can play a role in the future of aid

DR Congo: UN food agency triples aid in strife-hit Ituri province

Monday’s Daily Brief: Nigeria massacre, Libya shelling condemned; recycled plastic used to build classrooms in Côte d’Ivoire

What we’ve learned about mental health from young people

Refugee crisis update: EU lacks solidarity as migration figures drop

25 years on from landmark conference, millions of women and girls still in danger: UN deputy chief

Food system failures in our age of abundance

China by numbers: 10 facts to help you understand the superpower today

Draghi: Germany has to spend if Eurozone is to exit recession

Sub10 Systems @ MWC14: Bridging the Ethernet of the Future

The Changing Scope of International Economic Relations – Chinese Leadership in the 21st Century

It ain’t over until Google says it’s over

European Commission Joint Research Centre opens world-class laboratories to researchers

It’s time for the world to stand up behind South Africa

Only one in five countries has a healthcare strategy to deal with climate change

‘Open, cordial, and frank discussions’ held over future Somalia-UN relationship

European Commission calls on national political parties to join efforts to ensure free and fair elections in Europe

On Kristallnacht anniversary, UN chief urges renewed fight against ‘crime’ of anti-Semitism

Investors have a role in securing our shared digital future

Innovations for Content Professionals at the DCX exhibition 2018 in Berlin, in association with The European Sting

Acute food insecurity ‘far too high’ UN agency warns, as 113 million go hungry

Parliament endorses landmark EU-Japan free trade agreement

ECB reaches the boundaries of its mandate to revive the entirety of Eurozone

‘Wanton destruction’ in Sudan’s Darfur region, ‘blatant violation’ of international law

Towards a tobacco free India

Russia won’t let Ukraine drift westwards in one piece

Could switching between summer and winter time end in 2021?

Drone regulation is necessary to democratize the sky for humanity

Mergers: Commission approves Varta AG’s acquisition of Energizer’s divestment business, subject to conditions

Blockchain is not a magic bullet for security. Can it be trusted?

An economist explains how to value the internet

UNESCO food and culture forum dishes up fresh serving of SDGs

A very good morning in European markets

European Parliament approves new copyright rules for the internet

Who is to pay the dearest price in a global slowdown?

This wall of shoes is for the women killed by domestic violence

State of the Union 2017: Juncker’s optimism about EU growth and Brexit’s impact

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s