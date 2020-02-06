You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / These 8 countries have perfect scores for women’s rights at work

These 8 countries have perfect scores for women’s rights at work

February 6, 2020 by Leave a Comment
women__

(Omar Lopez, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Douglas Broom, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Women only have three-quarters of the employment rights of men worldwide.
  • In Middle East and North African women still have half the rights of men.
  • Much remains to be done to deliver equality according to a World Bank report.

In every region of the world, discriminatory laws still prevent women from fulfilling their potential, undermining their economic security by limiting their ability to work and pursue a career.

 

The World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law index reveals wide variations in women’s rights at work. Overall, it says women have only three-quarters of the employment rights that men enjoy.

The nations with a perfect score in the Index are Belgium, Denmark, France, Iceland, Latvia, Luxembourg, Sweden and, joining the list this year, Canada, which recently improved parental leave rights. In these countries, the index shows, women who work are on an equal legal standing with men, measured on indicators including access to jobs and protections on gender discrimination and sexual harassment in the workplace.

Although there have been improvements in many areas, with 40 nations enacting reforms to improve gender equality in the past three years, in the Middle East and North Africa, women workers still have just half the legal rights of their male colleagues.

Results of the Women, Business and Law 2020 Index
The wage gap between men and women is shrinking and their role in the labor force is increasing.
Image: World Bank

But the index shows that countries most in need of improvement are making the fastest progress. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates head the list of most improved nations, having occupied the bottom two places in the global ranking in the 2019 edition.

Equality equals prosperity

The report makes clear that giving equal employment rights and increasing female participation in labour markets has clear economic benefits. Those countries at the top of the equality league table are outperforming those where women have fewer rights.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the gender gap?

The World Economic Forum has been measuring gender gaps since 2006 in the annual Global Gender Gap Report.

The Global Gender Gap Report tracks progress towards closing gender gaps on a national level. To turn these insights into concrete action and national progress, we have developed the Closing the Gender Gap Accelerators model for public private collaboration.

These accelerators have been convened in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Panama and Peru in partnership with the InterAmerican Development Bank.

In 2019 Egypt became the first country in the Middle East and Africa to launch a Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator. While more women than men are now enrolled in university, women represent only a little over a third of professional and technical workers in Egypt. Women who are in the workforce are also less likely to be paid the same as their male colleagues for equivalent work or to reach senior management roles.

France has become the first G20 country to launch a Gender Gap Accelerator, signalling that developed economies are also playing an important role in spearheading this approach to closing the gender gap.

In these countries CEOs and ministers are working together in a three-year time frame on policies that help to further close the economic gender gaps in their countries. This includes extended parental leave, subsidized childcare and removing unconscious bias in recruitment, retention and promotion practices.

If you are a business in one of the Closing the Gender Gap Task Force countries you can join the local membership base.

If you are a business or government in a country where we currently do not have a Closing the Gender Gap Task Force you can reach out to us to explore opportunities for setting one up.

The World Economic Forum’s 2020 Gender Gap Report found that, although there has been progress in some areas, it will be a century before women the world over enjoy equal rights with men.

The global top 10 gender gap index rankings, 2020
The global top 10 gender gap index rankings, 2020
Image: World Economic Forum Gender Gap 2020

The index ranks nations by how close they are to completely closing the gender gap. The top countries are all in the Nordics, led by Iceland followed by Norway, Finland and Sweden. Pakistan, Iraq and Yemen have the largest gender gaps.

“Without the equal inclusion of half of the world’s talent, we will not be able to deliver on the promise of the Fourth Industrial Revolution for all of society, grow our economies for greater shared prosperity or achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” says Forum Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab.

“At the present rate of change, it will take nearly a century to achieve parity, a timeline we simply cannot accept in today’s globalized world, especially among younger generations who hold increasingly progressive views of gender equality.”

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Vienna has the world’s best quality of living

‘Terror and panic’ among Rohingya who may be forced to return to Myanmar – UN rights chief

European Youth Forum welcomes the European Commission’s proposed revision of the Union Code on Visas, however it does not go far enough

The Sting’s Mission

Should Europe be afraid of the developing world?

This start-up is 3D-printing an entire neighbourhood in Mexico

3 ways to nurture collaboration between universities and industry

Brexit talks: Today the world to hear of a predictable failure

Can indoor farming feed the world?

Tunisia wants to change inheritance rules to boost gender equality

EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa: new actions of almost €150 million to tackle human smuggling, protect vulnerable people and stabilise communities in North Africa

First-ever EU defence industry fund to finance joint development of capabilities

China repels EU allegations of export subsidies

‘Forgotten crisis’ in Cameroon, with attacks on the rise, millions in need of ‘lifesaving assistance’

Easier Schengen Visas for non-EU holiday makers: A crucial issue for south Eurozone countries

Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders ready for talks with UN chief on improved relations

Commission issues guidance on the participation of third country bidders in the EU procurement market

90% of plastic polluting our oceans comes from just 10 rivers

Canada leading the way on women’s inclusion and empowerment, says OECD

Those who produce food are among world’s hungriest – UN rights expert

IMF: Sorry Greece, Ireland, Portugal we were wrong!

How climate change exacerbates the refugee crisis – and what can be done about it

Drinking coffee could help you live longer, research finds

Draghi reveals how failing banks will be dealt, may cut interest rates soon

UN chief calls for ‘a fair globalization’ with first-ever Global Goals Summit

U-turns on Global Compact ‘reflect poorly’ on countries concerned: senior UN migration official

Why 2020 is a turning point for cybersecurity

NASA has released new photos of the Apollo 11 moon landing

World Health Organization calls crisis meeting over deadly Ebola outbreak in DR Congo

Europe’s forests are booming. Here’s why.

The Italian ‘no’ and France’s Fillon to reshape Europe; Paris moves closer to Berlin

Decades of progress ‘can be wiped out overnight,’ UN chief laments at climate session in Yokohama

We can build an inclusive workplace, and it starts with empathy

Our healthcare systems are ailing. Here’s how to make them better

Universal Health Coverage in the EU: Are we really leaving no one behind?

What young people can teach world leaders about mental health in 2020

5 ways to #BeatAirPollution

Paris agreed with Berlin over a loose and ineffective banking union

Airships, solar planes and Soviet-era sea skimmers … here’s how we fix air travel

How AI is shaping financial services

Everyone has ‘a moral imperative’ to uphold the rights of persons with disabilities, says UN chief

Four things Turkey did for business in the G20

Nagasaki is ‘a global inspiration’ for peace, UN chief says marking 73rd anniversary of atomic bombing

UN chief welcomes prisoner exchange between the Russia and Ukraine

Financial Transaction Tax: More money for future bank bailouts?

We can’t rid Asia of natural disasters. But we can prepare for them

Devastating storms like Hurricane Florence ‘unusual this far north’: UN weather agency

More efforts needed to boost trust in business and finance

Central Mali: Top UN genocide prevention official sounds alarm over recent ethnically-targeted killings

The real cost of addiction

Protect women’s rights ‘before, during and after conflict’ UN chief tells high-level Security Council debate

FROM THE FIELD: Malawi farmers diversify to fight climate change

IMF’s Lagarde: Estimating Cyber Risk for the Financial Sector

The future of international election observation missions

Brussels Vs. Google: The €1 bn EU fine and the US response

Trump’s MAGA policy remains unchanged as EU warns to impose additional retaliation tariffs on US products

The influence of the multilateral agreement on migrant health

The UK remains in the EU until a new Brexit date is set

Macron crowned king of Europe in Washington D.C.; just a working meeting with Trump for Merkel

New rules for temporary border controls within the Schengen area

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s