You are here: Home / Economy / How AI is shaping financial services

How AI is shaping financial services

February 6, 2020 by Leave a Comment
robots power

(Arseny Togulev, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Lukas Ryll, Research Affiliate, Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, the University of Cambridge Judge Business School & Mary Emma Barton, Research and Analysis, Financial and Monetary Systems, World Economic Forum & Bryan Zheng Zhang, Executive Director, Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, the University of Cambridge Judge Business School

  • Global AI in Financial Services Survey, supported by EY and Invesco, shows the impact AI will have on financial institutions, from business models to changes in the workforce;
  • By 2030, FinTechs anticipate AI will have expanded their workforce by 19%;
  • Data quality and access to data, as well as access to suitable talent, are all seen as major obstacles to implementing AI.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is in the process of transforming a variety of models in the global financial services industry, a global survey jointly conducted by the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School and the World Economic Forum suggests.

The study, supported by EY and Invesco, demonstrates that AI is changing how financial institutions generate and utilize insights from data, which in turn propels new forms of business model innovation, reshapes competitive environments and workforces, engenders new risk dynamics and poses novel challenges to firms and policy-makers alike.

Advancing towards mass adoption

The survey, which gleaned responses from 151 financial institutions, including both incumbent firms and FinTechs hailing from more than 30 countries, confirms AI as a crucial business driver across the industry in the short term. Notably, AI adopters do not appear to have specific modi operandi for implementing AI; instead, 64% expect to become mass adopters within two years, proving the growing potential of AI to stimulate innovation and growth across a wide range of business functions.

FinTechs and incumbents alike are moving from mainly using AI to reduce costs to utilizing its capabilities for revenue generation, albeit pursuing different AI strategies to achieve this. Most incumbents primarily use AI to enhance existing products and services, whereas many FinTechs use it to create new value propositions, as shown in the chart below.

How financial service companies are using AI
How financial service companies are using AI (only including FinTechs with annual revenue ≥$100m to control for different product portfolio maturities)

This strategy is concomitant with selling AI as-a-service, with 45% of all FinTechs (excluding B2B-only companies) offering AI-based B2B solutions compared to only 21% of incumbents.

EY’s Global AI Leader, Nigel Duffy recognizes the importance of understanding the implications of mass adoption: “AI is transforming the Financial Services industry and we can expect widespread adoption to continue. As the technologies give way to new revenue streams and transform business functions, it’s increasingly important for organizations to focus on the long-term implications of AI adoption.”

In the wake of mass adoption, survey participants’ perceptions indicate that AI may replace nearly 9% of incumbent financial services jobs by 2030, while FinTechs anticipate AI will expand their workforce by 19% in the same time frame. Reductions are expected to be highest in investment management, with participants anticipating a net decrease of 10% within five years and 24% within 10 years.

Where will AI create jobs in the financial services sector?
Where will AI create jobs in the financial services sector?

New models, new challenges

In the race to adoption, companies face similar hurdles. Data quality and access to data, as well as access to suitable talent, are all seen as major obstacles to implementing AI by more than 80% of respondents. The cost of hardware/software, market uncertainty and technological maturity appear to represent lesser hindrances.

What are the obstacles blocking adoption of AI?
What are the obstacles blocking adoption of AI?

Yet, even when these implementation hurdles are overcome, the proliferation of AI poses a range of challenges for all parties involved in the financial services landscape:

  • AI implementation is expected to lead to an exacerbation of certain market-wide risks and biases. For instance, firms expect AI to create or exacerbate bias in credit analytics, especially when non-traditional datasets are used;
  • While views of regulatory influence on AI implementation diverge, most firms feel impeded by data-sharing regulations between jurisdictions and entities as well as regulatory uncertainty and complexity;
  • Nearly half of all respondents see Big Tech firms, such as Google or Tencent, using AI capabilities to enter the financial services market as a major competitive threat.

Apart from underpinning these findings with empirical quantitative data, the study also identifies strategy-related aspects which can be generalized across different sectors and entity types. Indeed, synthesizing survey results allows for the conclusion that any firm seeking to develop a successful AI strategy will need to secure sustainable and (ideally) exclusive sources of training data. While underlying algorithms and systems may be complex, they are amenable to commoditization and represent a lesser differentiator than unique datasets.

The universal need for data at scale encourages the creation of digital platform models which integrate AI-enabled products and services, forming data-rich interfaces between buyers and suppliers. This is already visible in critical tech sector players such as Google who have taken advantage of the self-reinforcing characteristic of AI at scale to establish dominance in search.

It remains unclear, however, in which direction the power dynamic between incumbents, FinTechs and Big Tech will evolve, especially given the complementary capabilities they bring to the table. Being able to gain a comprehensive overview of these overarching developments will require further in-depth research on the mechanics of early adopter advantages in AI, the burden of legacy infrastructure for incumbents, AI-empowered network effects and AI-induced biases and risks.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the Fourth Industrial Revolution?The World Economic Forum was the first to draw the world’s attention to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the current period of unprecedented change driven by rapid technological advances. Policies, norms and regulations have not been able to keep up with the pace of innovation, creating a growing need to fill this gap.

The Forum established the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network in 2017 to ensure that new and emerging technologies will help—not harm—humanity in the future. Headquartered in San Francisco, the network launched centres in China, India and Japan in 2018 and is rapidly establishing locally-run Affiliate Centres in many countries around the world.

The global network is working closely with partners from government, business, academia and civil society to co-design and pilot agile frameworks for governing new and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles, blockchain, data policy, digital trade, drones, internet of things (IoT), precision medicine and environmental innovations.

Learn more about the groundbreaking work that the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network is doing to prepare us for the future.

Want to help us shape the Fourth Industrial Revolution? Contact us to find out how you can become a member or partner.

Despite these challenges, Invesco’s Chief Technology Officer, Donie Lochan, notes the incredible opportunities AI creates for financial services: “The report highlights the amazing opportunity ahead of us in financial services for using artificial intelligence and machine learning to the benefit of our customers and our organizations. Technological advances such as leveraging intelligence to define investments for customers tied to their personalized goals, improving customer experience through the use of intelligent bots, additional alpha generation via insights from alternative datasets, and operational efficiencies through machine learning automation, will soon become the norm for our industry.”

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Vienna has the world’s best quality of living

‘Terror and panic’ among Rohingya who may be forced to return to Myanmar – UN rights chief

European Youth Forum welcomes the European Commission’s proposed revision of the Union Code on Visas, however it does not go far enough

The Sting’s Mission

Should Europe be afraid of the developing world?

This start-up is 3D-printing an entire neighbourhood in Mexico

3 ways to nurture collaboration between universities and industry

Brexit talks: Today the world to hear of a predictable failure

Can indoor farming feed the world?

Tunisia wants to change inheritance rules to boost gender equality

EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa: new actions of almost €150 million to tackle human smuggling, protect vulnerable people and stabilise communities in North Africa

First-ever EU defence industry fund to finance joint development of capabilities

China repels EU allegations of export subsidies

‘Forgotten crisis’ in Cameroon, with attacks on the rise, millions in need of ‘lifesaving assistance’

Easier Schengen Visas for non-EU holiday makers: A crucial issue for south Eurozone countries

Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders ready for talks with UN chief on improved relations

Commission issues guidance on the participation of third country bidders in the EU procurement market

90% of plastic polluting our oceans comes from just 10 rivers

Canada leading the way on women’s inclusion and empowerment, says OECD

Those who produce food are among world’s hungriest – UN rights expert

IMF: Sorry Greece, Ireland, Portugal we were wrong!

How climate change exacerbates the refugee crisis – and what can be done about it

Drinking coffee could help you live longer, research finds

Draghi reveals how failing banks will be dealt, may cut interest rates soon

UN chief calls for ‘a fair globalization’ with first-ever Global Goals Summit

U-turns on Global Compact ‘reflect poorly’ on countries concerned: senior UN migration official

Why 2020 is a turning point for cybersecurity

NASA has released new photos of the Apollo 11 moon landing

World Health Organization calls crisis meeting over deadly Ebola outbreak in DR Congo

Europe’s forests are booming. Here’s why.

The Italian ‘no’ and France’s Fillon to reshape Europe; Paris moves closer to Berlin

Decades of progress ‘can be wiped out overnight,’ UN chief laments at climate session in Yokohama

We can build an inclusive workplace, and it starts with empathy

Our healthcare systems are ailing. Here’s how to make them better

Universal Health Coverage in the EU: Are we really leaving no one behind?

What young people can teach world leaders about mental health in 2020

5 ways to #BeatAirPollution

Paris agreed with Berlin over a loose and ineffective banking union

Airships, solar planes and Soviet-era sea skimmers … here’s how we fix air travel

How AI is shaping financial services

Everyone has ‘a moral imperative’ to uphold the rights of persons with disabilities, says UN chief

Four things Turkey did for business in the G20

Nagasaki is ‘a global inspiration’ for peace, UN chief says marking 73rd anniversary of atomic bombing

UN chief welcomes prisoner exchange between the Russia and Ukraine

Financial Transaction Tax: More money for future bank bailouts?

We can’t rid Asia of natural disasters. But we can prepare for them

Devastating storms like Hurricane Florence ‘unusual this far north’: UN weather agency

More efforts needed to boost trust in business and finance

Central Mali: Top UN genocide prevention official sounds alarm over recent ethnically-targeted killings

The real cost of addiction

Protect women’s rights ‘before, during and after conflict’ UN chief tells high-level Security Council debate

FROM THE FIELD: Malawi farmers diversify to fight climate change

IMF’s Lagarde: Estimating Cyber Risk for the Financial Sector

The future of international election observation missions

Brussels Vs. Google: The €1 bn EU fine and the US response

Trump’s MAGA policy remains unchanged as EU warns to impose additional retaliation tariffs on US products

The influence of the multilateral agreement on migrant health

The UK remains in the EU until a new Brexit date is set

Macron crowned king of Europe in Washington D.C.; just a working meeting with Trump for Merkel

New rules for temporary border controls within the Schengen area

More Stings?

Filed Under: Economy, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s