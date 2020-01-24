This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum. Author: Briony Harris, Senior Writer, Formative Content Gender equality is an issue for both men and women

Climate change is the biggest risk facing humanity

Gender parity is an ongoing and daily battle

When Sanna Marin became the Prime Minister of Finland at age 34 in 2019, two things attracted global attention: her age and her gender.

It so happened that the new female prime minister’s coalition government was formed with all five party leaders also being women, and the majority of them under the age of 40.

Marin is hoping that her gender and age will stop attracting quite so much attention and become the “new normal.”

Here are her top quotes from the World Economic Forum’s 2020 Annual Meeting in Davos.

On government…

“Maybe it’s not such a big deal in Finland that we have five women in power….hopefully in the future we have people from all kinds of backgrounds making the decisions in powerful places.”

On climate…

“Finland is committed to being climate neutral by 2035 – we see that climate change is the biggest risk humanity faces. But fighting climate change is a big opportunity for our technology, our businesses, creating new jobs, creating wellbeing. So, it’s short term to look at the melting of the Arctic as a possibility for businesses.”

On breaking down stereotypes…

Referring to the fact that there are not enough women working in the technology sector and not enough men in care or healthcare sectors, Marin said:

“We do have a problem with women, but we also have a problem with men. It’s very important that we realise it’s not a women’s issue, it’s a people issue.”

And on the fight for gender equality…