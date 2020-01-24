You are here: Home / United Nations News / Health services for Syrian women caught up in war, foster safety and hope: UNFPA

Health services for Syrian women caught up in war, foster safety and hope: UNFPA

January 24, 2020 by Leave a Comment

UNFPA Syria/2019 The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) is providing services to displaced women and girls across northeast Syria.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

Continued displacement from conflict-affected areas in northeast Syria leaves women and girls in urgent need of safe spaces, shelter and reproductive health services, according to a Flash Update this week from UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund.

More than 70,000 people from the northeast remain displaced in Al-Hasakah, Ar-Raqqa and Aleppo governorates due to ongoing conflict in the area. Over 17,500 of the IDPs are women of reproductive age.

In addition to continued drops in temperature, women face hazardous living conditions and increased risks.

And without adequate health care and other services, internally-displaced women and girls are more likely to suffer gender-based violence.

“Women and girls face multiple protection and reproductive health risks in northeast Syria. The risk of gender-based violence is particularly high in camps such as Al Hol, where 96 per cent of the camp population are women and children”, explained Karen Daduryan, UNFPA Representative in Syria.

Furthermore, “women with disabilities are particularly vulnerable and require special attention”, he said.

Hope in crisis

UNFPA, through its implementing partners, operates six “safe spaces” for women and girls in the wartorn region, to ensure safety and support.

They provide essential services to address gender-based violence, including psychosocial support, case management, awareness raising, vocational training, and access to more specialized services such as mental health and reproductive healthcare.

The safe spaces serve newly-displaced women, as well as those living in host communities, and there are also mobile teams and clinics, taking treatment to where it’s needed most.

Lifelines for women in need

Asma’a Al Issa, 32, was one of many women who received life-saving access to reproductive healthcare through UNFPA and partner organizations.

“I was worried before giving birth”, explained Ms. Al Issa. First displaced three years ago when her house in Al Qadisia Village was demolished, she now lives in Al Tapqqa, a city in Raqqa governorate, in a home which is still being rebuilt.

Ms. Al Issa received maternal health services from a clinic operated by the non-profit organization Al Mawada with support from UNFPA. She went into labour on 25 October, amid rising hostilities in the area.

With the skilled care provided by Hanan, a midwife at the clinic, her pregnancy went smoothly despite the violence and turmoil around her.

“Asma’a gave birth without any complications,” Hanan later explained. “It is a great mission to have saved her and her new baby’s life.”

“Now I am very happy to have a baby girl,” Ms. Al Issa told UNFPA. She was discharged with her and her daughter in healthy condition and high spirits.

More than 42,000 women beneficiaries

Since October last year, UNFPA and partners have provided reproductive health services, including safe childbirth, antenatal and postnatal care and family planning, to over 42,000 women of reproductive age. More than 39,000 services were provided to prevent, mitigate and respond to gender-based violence.

People living in 45 shelters and four IDP and refugee camps throughout the region were helped and between October and mid-January, UNFPA supported 40 deliveries.

“Asma’a is not a special case or an exception,” explained Dr. Adnan, a reproductive health coordinator working in the area. She’s proud of the healthcare that has been provided through international humanitarian efforts.

A sense of safety and hope, is another vital byproduct of the access to care that women have been given, amidst too much violence and despair: “She is one of thousands displaced and deprived families that we serve every day.”

Between March 2019 and mid-January, 189,463 services were provided in the Al-Hol camp alone.

Reproductive health and gender-based violence services as well as sanitary napkins and dignity kits have been provided, and literacy courses, in coordination with UNICEF.

“In certain cases, UNFPA and its partners deal with radical cultural and social norms while delivering gender-based violence and reproductive health services. And this requires tailored and innovative ways of reaching out to affected women and girls” noted the agency’s Syria Representative, Mr. Daduryan.

Dedication to safety and access

Relocations and continued displacement create obstacles for healthcare access, in addition to insufficient supplies of materials and overcrowding.

“The scope and severity of needs, as well as geographic spread in the northeast, require urgent scale-up of UNFPA’s humanitarian response”, he added.

“Due to generous support of multiple donors and dedicated work of partners, UNFPA has been able to reach out to most vulnerable women and girls with lifesaving and life sustaining reproductive health and gender-based violence services.”

UNFPA cites a number of challenges to continued support for women in North East Syria. These include overcrowding in collective shelters, insufficient supply of winterized clothes and limited specialized expertise in the provision of services to respond to gender-based violence.

“It is time to assess the results and gaps in outreach and quality of services to ensure that women and girls who need these services in camps, shelters, out-of-camp settlements and communities, have access to quality gender-based violence and reproductive health services and supplies,” urged Mr. Daduryan.

“We count on continued support of our donors and partners in this challenging task of ensuring health and dignity of all women affected by the crisis in northeast Syria.”

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Statement by Cecilia Malmström, Member of the EC in charge of Trade, on the successful conclusion of the final discussions on the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) – Brussels, 08 Dec 2017. (Copyright: European Union; Source: EC - Audiovisual Service; Photo: Georges Boulougouris)

The EU and Japan seal free trade pact that will cover 30% of global GDP

5 charts that explain big challenges facing Italy’s new government

EU gas market: new rules agreed will also cover gas pipelines entering the EU

GSMA Announces First Keynote Speakers for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

Consultant in Forensic Technology – 1969

From farms to supermarkets: MEPs approve new EU rules against unfair trading

3 ways to fight stress at work

Water supply a human right but Greeks to lose their functioning utilities

Your smartphone may know more about your mental health than you

Norway is known for its cold weather – but it’s been in the grip of a severe heatwave

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is about to hit the construction industry. Here’s how it can thrive

Glasgow and Edinburgh race to become the UK’s first net-zero emissions city

We have solutions to crime. We just need to scale them

MEPs and European Youth Forum call on EU to Invest in Youth

An economist explains what happens if there’s another financial crisis

Tobacco in Pakistan: is it worth to burn your money?

Millions at risk if Syria’s war moves to last redoubt of Idlib, warns senior aid official

Keep Africa’s guns ‘from firing in the first place’, UN political chief urges

Joint UN, OSCE engagement can address crisis in Ukraine, other ‘dark spots of conflict’ in Europe

Strengthen inclusion, participation of people with autism to ‘achieve their full potential’ says UN chief

‘Abhorrent’ ambulance attack in Libyan capital imperils life-saving work, warns UN

Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown

These are the world’s best universities for recycling and sustainability

IMF launches a new offensive against Germany

We finally have a life-saving vaccine for Ebola

‘Multiplicity’ of rights violations in Ukraine as fifth winter of conflict bites

Agreement reached on new EU measures to prevent electricity blackouts

UN General Assembly President upholds value of multilateralism in speech closing annual debate

Righting a wrong: UN Fund helps thousands of sex abuse survivors rebuild their lives

GSMA Announces First Keynote Speakers for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

The big five EU telecom operators in dire straights

As many as 330,000 displaced by heavy fighting in south-west Syria – UN agency

Chronic illnesses: UN stands up to stop 41 million avoidable deaths per year

Will the EU ever tackle the migration crisis despite the lack of political will?

I cycled over 6,000km across the United States to document climate change. Here’s what I learned

The vicious cycle of poverty and exclusion spreads fast engulfing more children

This is how we make cancer care sustainable and available for all

Libya’s migrants and refugees with tuberculosis ‘left to die’ in detention centres

Pakistan has just planted over a billion trees

EU budget: Commission proposes to increase funding to support the environment and climate action

One Hundred Years of Qipao History: from Shanghai to EU

Cholera prevention efforts underway to protect millions in Sudan’s Khartoum state

Meet Cipta: the comic book hero using her powers to tackle bullying in schools

5 surprising ways to reuse coffee grounds

This is the life of a refugee: the constant destruction and construction of dreams every day

How electrification can supercharge the energy transition

A shocking new report reveals what we’ve done to the natural world

Travel the world, find yourself

Venezuela migrant crisis begs a ‘coherent, predictable and harmonized’ response: UNHCR

Use space technology to build a better world for all, urges UN chief

Blockchain is facing a backlash. Can it survive?

Technological innovation can bolster trust and security at international borders. Here’s how

Libya: Heavy shelling and civilian deaths ‘blatant violation’ of international law – UN envoy

Greece will probably stay in the Eurozone but at what cost?

Climate experts pledge to scale up high-altitude fight against mountain melt

Pedal power makes ‘positive impact on climate’, urges UN on World Bicycle Day

There is a way for Eurozone to reach a sustainable growth path

These are the countries with the highest inflation

The economic cost of anti-vaccination movements in Italy

Human trafficking cases hit a 13-year record high, new UN report shows

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s