You are here: Home / United Nations News / FROM THE FIELD: Niger supporting the most vulnerable, as crises mount

FROM THE FIELD: Niger supporting the most vulnerable, as crises mount

January 24, 2020 by Leave a Comment

UNOCHA/Eve Sabbagh The UN refugee agency has launched cash-for-work programmes which employ youth from host communities in Awaradi, Niger, to make bricks.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

The number of people requiring humanitarian assistance in Niger, a country which the UN humanitarian agency, OCHA, says is “being assaulted on all fronts”, is expected to increase in 2020.

Currently, around 10 per cent of the population of the West African country, around 2.3 million people, requires humanitarian aid to survive.

Conflict, climate change and the arrival of refugees from neighboring countries have all combined to drive up the number of people who are not getting enough to eat, in what is already one of the world’s poorest nations.

But now, the Nigerien government, with the support of UN agencies, is helping the most vulnerable people.

The UN humanitarian agency’s Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Ursula Mueller, recently travelled to Niger to meet some of the those who are benefitting. Read more about their stories here.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Groundbreaking cancer-fighting drugs now included in updated UN list of essential medicines

Korea should adapt its migration programmes to ensure continued success in the face of expected challenges

Cyprus banks under scrutiny

COP25: Italy and Mexico pave the way on climate education

Chernobyl nuclear disaster-affected areas spring to life, 33 years on

Education in Emergencies: EU announces record humanitarian funding for 2019 and launches #RaiseYourPencil Campaign

New skills needed for medical students in Industry 4.0

Eurozone hasn’t escaped the deflation danger

Closing VAT loopholes for sales through online platforms

EU on track to end use of chemicals harming the ozone layer

Connected Claims returns to London in 2018

‘Multiplicity’ of rights violations in Ukraine as fifth winter of conflict bites

How much is nature worth? $125 trillion, according to this report

Berlin favours economic and social disintegration in certain Eurozone countries

COP21 Breaking News: “We must accelerate the process”, Laurent Fabius cries out from Paris

MWC 2016 LIVE: Ford trumpets new in-vehicle system, “fundamentally rethinks” transportation

Is Europe misjudging its abilities to endure more austerity and unemployment?

How to make primary healthcare a favourable career choice for medical students: strategies and reflections

Iraqis paying an ‘unthinkable price’ to be heard, UN envoy tells politicians in Baghdad

Eurozone banks to separate risky activities: Can they stay afloat?

It’s a lie Eurozone isn’t competitive

FROM THE FIELD: Balancing act for Philippines farmers

‘Global sisterhood’ tells perpetrators ‘time is up’ for pandemic of violence

UN conference agrees better ways for Global South countries to work together on sustainable development

Further reforms will promote a stronger and more inclusive Hungarian economy

More than half of world’s refugee children ‘do not get an education’, warns UNHCR

Don’t take African generosity towards refugees for granted, says UN refugee chief

UN chief calls for ‘green and clean’ development in message for Africa Industrialization Day

Russia won’t let Ukraine drift westwards in one piece

Brexit: Is there anybody supporting a non-violent separation?

Rising landmine blast toll in Afghanistan highlights long-term care needs of survivors

UN urges ‘restraint’ in Bangladesh’s post-presidential election violence

A sterilised EMU may lead to a break up of Eurozone

International World Summit Award calls for outstanding digital applications with impact on society from 178 UN member states

Successful carbon removal depends on these 3 conditions

Amid ‘unprecedented combination’ of epidemics, UN and partners begin cholera vaccination campaign in DR Congo

UNIDO promotes post-harvest excellence for mangoes in the Mekong River Delta of Viet Nam

The EU stops being soft with 10 Downing Street about Brexit

Memoirs from a unique trip to China: “my new old dragon” (Part I)

Libya: Attack on foreign ministry, an attack on all Libyans, stresses UN envoy

What will it take for the world’s third-largest economy to empower women?

A conceptual approach to Violence Against Healthcare in Turkey from SDG’s

World is ‘on notice’ as major UN report shows one million species face extinction

‘Global clarion call’ for youth to shape efforts to forge peace in the most dangerous combat zones

Sustainable Development Summit: ‘We must step up our efforts – now’, Guterres declares

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: prizewinning journalists freed in Myanmar, new tracking tool for suspected terrorists, and a global bid to stop snakebite deaths

New Zealand has unveiled its first ‘well-being’ budget

How tech is helping the agriculture sector curb carbon emissions

Four revolutionary technologies that are now obsolete

Trump’s self-centered politics unravels

EU Trust Fund Bêkou for the Central African Republic extended until 2020

UN standing with Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique as Southern Africa death toll from deadly cyclone mounts

Fair Taxation: New EU-wide system to resolve tax disputes between Member States applies from today

How robotics can help humanitarians bridge the digital divide

Rise in number of children killed, maimed and recruited in conflict: UN report

FROM THE FIELD: Saving the tree kangaroos of Papua New Guinea

‘Abhorrent’ ambulance attack in Libyan capital imperils life-saving work, warns UN

Climate Change: A Healthcare Emergency

The AI doctor won’t see you now

Innovation and entrepreneurship can cut waste and deliver the circular economy

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s