You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Infrastructural and system barriers to Universal Health Coverage: get in my patient’s shoes

Infrastructural and system barriers to Universal Health Coverage: get in my patient’s shoes

January 22, 2020 by Leave a Comment
healthcare__

(Olga Guryanova, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Dr Zayithwa Fabiano, a  medical doctor from Malawi with over three years working experience in clinical medicine and public health research, focusing on improving health service delivery. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) means that everyone have access to the health services they need, when and where they need them, without financial hardship (WHO). As a young energetic passion doctor I was excited about my work. In 2018, as a medical intern, I was rotating through pediatric surgery.

Malawi had less than 10 practicing pediatric surgeons; the pediatric clinic was busy, the wards full and the theatre lists long. Everyone worked hard to provide optimal care to each one of these children who needed surgical care. 9 months after my pediatric rotation, I was doing some public health evaluation work across the country. This took me deep into the rural areas of the country. Places with poor roads, no bridges, poor network, no electricity and no efficient transport network.

One rural health center evaluation visit took us to one of the most difficult places to access I have ever been. We left Blantyre, the city with the surgical pediatric ward I interned at, at 5:00am, we arrived at this health facility at about 3:00pm. The distance is about 280 kms/1740 miles from Blantyre city.

However it took so long to get there because the dirt roads were muddy and slippery to navigate. We found one bridge had been washed away with the heavy rains, Malawi was experiencing floods due to Cyclone Idai during this time, as such we had to find another road to get to the health center. Eventually we made it.

Upon arrival, we carried out the evaluation. A woman carrying a baby called out to me “Doctor, what are you doing her? Do you remember me?’ After a chat and looking at her baby, I remembered who she was and my heart sank. This mother and her baby had been coming to the pediatric surgical department in Blantyre during my time there. Her baby had Hirschsprung’s disease.

The initial surgery had been done but she had had her babies subsequent surgeries cancelled at least 3 times, because the theater list was too long and we did not have the capacity, both human and material to operate on her baby. When I thought about how difficult it was for our team; young, healthy, with a 4 wheel drive vehicle and no baby, struggled to reach the facility…my heart broke…how much more had she suffered to come to the hospital in Blantyre city and had been sent back without assistance.

Her situation and experience was the very opposite of what universal health coverage was. I suddenly realized that in all the clinical work I had been doing I had to think about all the non-clinical factors that are barriers to people accessing health services, and that in my practice as a health worker and for all health workers we must think broadly about what UHC is and the barriers to UHC in our contexts and generate innovative solutions to address them.

About the author

Dr Zayithwa Fabiano is a medical doctor with over three years working experience in clinical medicine and public health research, focusing on improving health service delivery. Currently Zayithwa is working as a Clinical Trial Study Coordinator at John Hopkins Research Project in Malawi. Zayithwa holds a Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery degree from the College of Medicine, University of Malawi. She is a Mandela Washington Fellow and African Changemakers Fellow. She is the founder of Health
Access Initiative Malawi which works to improve access to health information and services to the populace.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Eurozone set to abandon monetary and incomes austerity and adopt growth friendly policies

EU tourism industry expects a new record year in 2014

Commission goes less than mid-way on expensive euro

Berlin ‘orders’ the EU Parliament to compromise

Sweden’s forests have doubled in size over the last 100 years

Industrial policy: recommendations to support Europe’s leadership in six strategic business areas

The Schengen area is at a crossroads

‘Unprecedented terrorist violence’ in West Africa, Sahel region

Activist investors are more powerful than ever. Here’s what that means for the economy

Humanitarian migration falls while labour and family migration rises

UN condemns ‘heinous’ suicide attack on education centre in Afghanistan

Brexit: No withdrawal agreement without a “backstop” for the Northern Ireland/Ireland border

5 ways Denmark is preparing for the future of work

Gloomy new statistics signify no end to Eurozone’s economic misery

ECB describes in detail how it exploits the poor

The European Parliament double-checks the EU 2014-2020 budget

Final turnout data for 2019 European elections announced

A Sting Exclusive: “Digital iron curtain makes no sense in 5G era”, by China’s Ambassador to EU Mr. Zhang Ming

‘Reasons to hope’ for sustainable peace in Central African Republic – UN Mission chief

‘No-deal’ Brexit: European Commission takes stock of preparations ahead of the June European Council (Article 50)

UN ‘determined to lead by example’ on disability rights: Guterres

Can the Notre-Dame fire freeze the ‘Yellow Vests’ uprising?

4 innovative renewable energy projects powering Europe’s green future

OECD strengthens co-operation with Morocco – Renews Morocco Country Programme Agreement

Trump systematically upsets global order and trade: Where does this end?

Madagascar villagers learn dangers of outdoor defecation

EU budget: Reinforcing Europe’s cultural and creative sectors

Grexit no longer a threat but how to manage a “tutti frutti” government if not with fear?

10 ways central banks are experimenting with blockchain

Israeli security forces’ response to Gaza protests ‘a recipe for more bloodshed’, says UN expert

Myanmar military target civilians in deadly helicopter attack, UN rights office issues war crimes warning

Obese people more likely to smoke, says new gene research: WHO

Erdogan’s Turkey in dire straits for flip flop policies in the Middle East

Migration policy affects attractiveness of OECD countries to international talent

Why the foundations of the modern world are costing the earth

The Europe we want: Just, Sustainable, Democratic and Inclusive

EU on track to end use of chemicals harming the ozone layer

Protests and civil unrest show ‘renewed sense of patriotism’ in Iraq, UN envoy tells Security Council

World’s 1.8 billion youth must ‘have a say in the future of the planet’

Young people struggling in digital world, finds latest OECD PISA survey

UN chief encouraged by release of Cameroon opposition leader

Tuberculosis infections declining, but not fast enough among poor, marginalised: UN health agency

Myanmar willing to repatriate ‘verified returnees’ from Bangladesh

10 tonnes of trash was taken off Everest – and repurposed

Release of prize-winning Reuters journalists in Myanmar welcomed by UN

One Day in Beijing

Growing up near green space is good for your mental health as an adult

Brexit negotiations: Can May’s Britain bounce back?

Digital Assembly 2019: new actions on quantum, EU-Africa taskforce report and digital start-ups

COP21 Breaking News: “There is an ecological debt that the world needs to pay back to Africa”, French President Francois Hollande promises 2 Billion euros by 2020 from Paris

Who really cares for the environment?

Trust links up supply chains. How do you establish it in the digital era?

Keep Africa’s guns ‘from firing in the first place’, UN political chief urges

UN’s Bachelet addresses progress and setbacks in human rights worldwide

Here’s how data can shine a light on financial crime

Afghanistan: top UN official denounces ‘extreme’ suffering of civilians in Ghazni

8 things we need to do to tackle humanitarian crises in 2019

EU deal on electricity market rules to benefit both consumers and environment

Future Forces Forum: Prague will be hosting the most important project in the field of Defence and Security

How a more integrated approach could help to end energy poverty

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s