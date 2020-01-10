This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.
You are here: Home / United Nations News / Protecting refugees in Europe: UNHCR calls for a ‘year of change’
Protecting refugees in Europe: UNHCR calls for a ‘year of change’
January 10, 2020 by United Nations Leave a Comment
Featured Stings
Frontline workers vaccinated in Uganda over Ebola fears, as top UN officials visit outbreak epicentre in DR Congo
Somalia: UN urges steps to ensure future elections not ‘marred’ by rights abuses seen in recent polls
Security Council must ‘come together’ to address the plight of children trapped in armed conflict, says UN envoy
A Europe that Protects: Commission calls for continued action to eradicate trafficking in human beings
Colombia: Rights experts condemn killing of reintegrated former rebel fighter, call for respect of peace process
European Commission launches infringement proceedings against the UK following its failure to name a candidate for EU Commissioner
UN chief outlines ‘intertwined challenges’ of climate change, ocean health facing Pacific nations on the ‘frontline’
Mergers: Commission fines Canon €28 million for partially implementing its acquisition of Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation before notification and merger control approval
Transition between education and employment: how the internship culture is threatening the foundations of our education
More Stings?
Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: The European Sting, The Sting, United Nations
Speak your Mind Here