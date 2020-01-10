You are here: Home / United Nations News / Secretary-General upholds value of UN Charter for a world in turmoil

Secretary-General upholds value of UN Charter for a world in turmoil

January 10, 2020 by Leave a Comment

UN Photo/Amanda Voisard Senior UN officials hold copies of the UN Charter at UNHQ in New York.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

Amid an era of rising geopolitical tensions and declining trust between nations, the United Nations Secretary-General has encouraged countries to “come home” to a defining document of the international community: the UN Charter.

António Guterres was addressing the Security Council which on Thursday held a debate on upholding the founding treaty of the UN, nearly 75 years since its adoption.

“At this time when global fault-lines risk exploding, we must return to fundamental principles; we must return to the framework that has kept us together; we must come home to the UN Charter”, he said.

Foundation of international relations

Signed in June 1945, the UN Charter promised to save future generations from the devastation of war.

It reaffirmed the equal rights of all people, respect for national self-determination, the need for peaceful settlement of disputes, and contained clear rules governing the use of force.

These values and objectives endure today, the Secretary-General observed.

“These principles are not favours or concessions. They are the foundation of international relations.  They are core to peace and international law. They have saved lives, advanced economic and social progress and, crucially, avoided a descent into another world war,” he said.

“But when these principles have been flouted, put aside or applied selectively, the result has been catastrophic: conflict, chaos, death, disillusion and mistrust.  Our shared challenge is to do far better in upholding the Charter’s values and fulfilling its promise to succeeding generations.”

Threats to multilateralism

Although the world is facing the “existential threats” of nuclear proliferation and the climate crisis, collective global response is being undermined by nationalism and populism, said former Irish President Mary Robinson.

She was speaking as chair of The Elders, an independent group of prominent global citizens that has been working for peace, justice and human rights worldwide since 2007.

The Elders issued a statement last month underlining that effective multilateralism—basically, getting countries to cooperate—is in the national interest of all world leaders.

Mrs. Robinson stated that this collaborative approach is at the heart of the UN Charter and is especially critical now due to the escalating situation in the Middle East.

“Indeed, it is my understanding that Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was due to address this chamber today. He was going to speak about the role of the UN Charter in supporting international peace and security  but has been prevented from doing so because tensions have arisen between Iran and the United States”, she said.

“This is highly regrettable. It is precisely in times such as these that we need to hear the voices of all concerned.”

Never take peace for granted

The Secretary-General issued a special message to the 15 ambassadors in the Security Council.

As members of the chamber, they have a vital responsibility for upholding the UN Charter, particularly in preventing and addressing conflict.

Present and past disagreements must not be an obstacle to action to address current threats, he stated.

“War is never inevitable; it is a matter of choice – and often it is the product of easy miscalculations,” he stated.  “And peace, too, is never inevitable; it is the product of hard work and we must never take it for granted.”                      

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How the world’s best teacher is changing lives in Africa

Four ways Europe can become a global innovation leader

‘Champion for multilateralism’ readies to hand over UN General Assembly gavel

Brussels Vs. Google: The €1 bn EU fine and the US response

Here are 4 tips for governing by design in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

We can’t tell if we’re closing the digital divide without more data

New UN rights chief pledges to push back on ‘centuries of prejudice and discrimination’

Frontline workers vaccinated in Uganda over Ebola fears, as top UN officials visit outbreak epicentre in DR Congo

COP21 Breaking News_05 December: Carbon Price Needed for Climate Change Success

Can technology save life on Earth?

Art has the power to change the world, says this renowned Iranian muralist

Inflation down to 0.7%, unemployment up at 12.2%: Bad omens for Eurozone

Somalia: UN urges steps to ensure future elections not ‘marred’ by rights abuses seen in recent polls

Security Council must ‘come together’ to address the plight of children trapped in armed conflict, says UN envoy

MWC 2016 LIVE: EC adds Brazil to partner tally

Parliament makes it easier to organise a European Citizens’ Initiative

Reusable packaging: 6 benefits beyond sustainability

10 cities are predicted to gain megacity status by 2030

A Europe that Protects: Commission calls for continued action to eradicate trafficking in human beings

Ebola Outbreak in Democratic Republic Congo is ‘largely contained’: WHO

Colombia: Rights experts condemn killing of reintegrated former rebel fighter, call for respect of peace process

European Commission launches infringement proceedings against the UK following its failure to name a candidate for EU Commissioner

Globalization is changing. Here’s how your business can adapt

Removing sweets from supermarket checkouts could help fight obesity

Facebook engineer working at the company’s HQ, Menlo Park, CA (Copyright: Facebook Inc., Source: Facebook Inc.’s website, newsroom)

Facebook goes under formal EU privacy scrutiny after latest massive data breach

Malta and Slovakia: serious shortcomings in the rule of law

Fostering defence innovation through the European Defence Fund

No tears for Cyprus in Brussels and Moscow

UN chief outlines ‘intertwined challenges’ of climate change, ocean health facing Pacific nations on the ‘frontline’

World Pride underscores that all people are born ‘free and equal’ in dignity and human rights

The European Sting writes down the history LIVE from G20 Leaders’ Summit in Turkey

The psychology of pandemics

Investing in health workers yields ‘triple dividend’, WHO chief says in New Year’s message

Tech companies could achieve much more by serving the common good. Here’s 3 steps they should take

West Africa ‘shaken by unprecedented violence’, UN envoy tells Security Council

Half the world’s refugee children not in school, UN agency finds

Judicial independence under threat in Nigeria, warns UN rights expert

Water is a growing source of global conflict. Here’s what we need to do

New York’s rooftop farms provide fresh local produce – and help stop a sewage problem

US prosecutors now target Volkswagen’s top management, upsetting Germany

Health & Sustainable Development Goals: it’s about doing what we can

Britain’s May won the first round on the Brexit agreement with the EU

Dieselgate: Parliament calls for mandatory retrofits of polluting cars

This company lets you set your own salary

One Hundred Years of Qipao History: from Shanghai to EU

Mergers: Commission fines Canon €28 million for partially implementing its acquisition of Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation before notification and merger control approval

COP24: Huge untapped potential in greener construction, says UN environment agency

World is closer than ever to seeing polio disappear for good

Berlin ‘orders’ the EU Parliament to compromise

Strawberries and child support; a Thai partnership

Nearly $4 billion needed to protect 41 million children from conflict and disaster

YouTubers are teaming up to plant 20 million trees

These are the top 10 emerging technologies of 2019

Is poor generational intelligence holding you back at work?

2014 will bring more European Union for the big guys and less for the weak

MEPs call on EU countries to end precarious employment practices

Largest joint UN humanitarian convoy of the war, reaches remote Syrian settlement

The first-ever climate telethon has raised $2.6 million for new forests

Transition between education and employment: how the internship culture is threatening the foundations of our education

Impressions of China

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s