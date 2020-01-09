You are here: Home / United Nations News / More international support needed to curb deadly measles outbreak in DR Congo

More international support needed to curb deadly measles outbreak in DR Congo

January 9, 2020 by Leave a Comment

© UNICEF/Karel Prinsloo A mother holds her 3-month-old baby as he receives a vaccination against measles at a health centre in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

Countries are being asked to step up assistance to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) which is facing the world’s worst measles epidemic, with more than 6,000 deaths since the start of last year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said some 310,000 suspected cases of the disease have been reported since then.

The UN agency and its partners have worked with the authorities to vaccinate more than 18 million children under five during 2019. However, coverage remains low in some areas, with under-fives accounting for a quarter of cases.

“We are doing our utmost to bring this epidemic under control. Yet to be truly successful we must ensure that no child faces the unnecessary risk of death from a disease that is easily preventable by a vaccine”, said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

Challenges to response

Last month, the UN agency trained 60 health workers to conduct community engagement, health education and surveillance, who will be deployed this week.

The outbreak is occurring as the DRC is battling other epidemic-prone diseases, including its worst ever Ebola epidemic, in the east of the country.

WHO said the situation is further “aggravated” by weak public health systems and difficulty in accessing vulnerable populations, while insecurity has hampered efforts in some areas.

So far, more than $27 million has been mobilized for the response.  However, another $40 million is needed for a six-month plan that would extend vaccination to children aged six to 14 years.

The funding also will help with improving treatment, health education and community engagement, in addition to strengthening the health system, among other measures.

“We recognize the Government’s engagement in the efforts to end the outbreak and we are grateful for the generosity of our donors. But we still need to do more”, said Dr Amédée Prosper Djiguimdé, Officer in charge of WHO’s office in the DRC.

“Thousands of Congolese families need our help to lift the burden of this prolonged epidemic from their backs. We cannot achieve this without adequate finances.”

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

IMF: The near-term outlook for the U.S. economy is one of strong growth and job creation

Why ignoring women is costing financial services money

Turkey’s Erdogan provokes the US and the EU by serving jihadists and trading on refugees

Leveraging digital for high quality internships

‘Step backwards’ for Bosnia’s autonomous Serb region as assembly reneges on Srebrenica genocide report

Appreciation of euro to continue

MWC 2016 LIVE: 5G to trigger disruption, claim industry leaders

South Sudan: UN condemns ‘brutal’ sexual assaults on roads to Bentiu

This tool shows you which cities will flood as ice sheets melt

Schengen: MEPs ready for negotiations on temporary checks at national borders

Supermarket supply chains are driving poverty and inequality. We can do better

On the detention of children in the United States of America

Safer roads: EU lawmakers agree on life-saving technologies for new vehicles

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2014: European Youth, Change Now Patiently

Bigotry makes politicians ‘complicit in the violence that follows’ : UN independent experts

Fairness in the food supply chain: Commission proposes to increase price transparency

The European Sting @ European Business Summit 2014 – the preview

Human rights in Brussels and in Beijing: a more balanced approach needed

Trump ‘used’ G20 to side with Putin and split climate and trade packs

Politics needs to “Youth UP” in order the ensure the future of our democracies

Marco Polo’s Dream

Sustainable development demands a broader vision, says new OECD Development Centre report

First aid in six months reaches families in western Yemen, ‘timelines’ slip over Hudaydah ceasefire talks

Lack of access to clean water, toilets puts children’s education at risk, says UN

Peace icon Mahatma Gandhi’s message of ‘mutual understanding, equality’ reverberates on Day of Non-Violence

My ‘’cultural’’ contacts with China

Yemen agreement to end southern power struggle ‘important step’ towards peace: UN Special Envoy

WHO reports ‘very strong progress’ in battling DR Congo Ebola outbreak

The costs of corruption: values, economic development under assault, trillions lost, says Guterres

The 4 types of leader who will thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Our tourism system is broken – time to customize

Celebrating Gaston Ramon – the vet who discovered vaccinology’s secret weapon

UN chief of peace operations honours fallen Chadian ‘blue helmets’ serving in northern Mali

As children in Ebola-affected areas of DR Congo head back to school, UNICEF ramps up support

Is this a turning point in the fight against slavery?

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Employment contracts today are a reducing share of the workforce”, scientists worry in Davos that the 4th industrial revolution threatens employment globally

The ECB ‘accidentally’ followed IMF‘s policy advice for growth and job creation by printing more money

The AI doctor won’t see you now

Children’s rights: combatting exploitation, forced marriage and sexual abuse

This is how India can become the next Silicon Valley

Greferendum: the biggest political gaffe in western modern history to tear Europe apart? #Grexit #Graccident

5 reasons to be more cheerful about the future of the oceans

Teamgum @ TheNextWeb 2014

UN honours fallen colleagues and friends who ‘risk all to promote peace’

EU-China relations under investigation?

Asking for more restriction on intra EU immigration: Unproductive and politically dangerous

Here’s how to bring agility into the boardroom

FROM THE FIELD: One teen’s journey from refugee camp to US school principal

Myanmar Government side-lining democratic reform, resorting to military era repression: UN expert

New UN report on families in a changing world puts ‘women’s rights at their core’

Fairer, simpler, more flexible EU farm policy: MEPs vote on post-2020 reform

Newly displaced fleeing attacks in northeast Nigeria, top 2,000

Eurozone: Disinflation engulfs the industrial goods sector

Who is to pay for Trump’s trade war against China?

EU strengthens cooperation with Ethiopia

Canada and EU officially sign the trade agreement that could open-up the road to TTIP

‘Informing is not a crime’ UN chief calls for better protection of journalists, press freedom

Travel the world, find yourself

Concern rising over fate of Rohingya refugees sent home by India: UNHCR

EU job-search aid worth €9.9 million for 1,858 former Air France workers

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s