You are here: Home / European Union News / Visa Facilitation and Readmission: the European Union and Belarus sign agreements

Visa Facilitation and Readmission: the European Union and Belarus sign agreements

January 9, 2020 by Leave a Comment
minsk

Oktyabrskaya square , Minsk, Беларусь (ALIAKSEI LEPIK, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Union and Belarus signed a visa facilitation agreement and a readmission agreement. The agreements represent an important step in EU-Belarus relations and pave the way for improved mobility of citizens, contributing to closer links between the EU and its Eastern Partnership neighbours. At today’s signing ceremony, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, together with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Croatia as Council Presidency, Davor Božinović, signed for the EU, while Belarus was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vladimir Makei.

Commissioner Johansson said: “These agreements between the European Union and Belarus are a significant step forward in our cooperation. They will improve the mobility of our citizens in a well-managed and secure environment and help build closer links between the European Union and Belarus. From the European side, we will now move ahead rapidly with ratification procedures, so citizens can feel the benefits as soon as possible.”

The visa facilitation agreement will make it easier for Belarusian citizens to acquire short-term visas to come to the European Union. Once the visa facilitation agreement enters into force, the visa fee will be reduced to €35. In addition, the service fee will be limited and the deadline for consulates to take a decision on a visa application will be shortened. Several categories of travellers, including journalists, students and members of official delegations, will be able to receive multiple-entry visas with increasingly longer validity, while having to submit less supporting documents to prove their purpose of travel. Belarus has unilaterally introduced measures to facilitate short-term visa-free travel for EU citizens arriving in Minsk.

The main objective of the EU-Belarus readmission agreement is to establish, on the basis of reciprocity, procedures for the safe and orderly return of persons who reside irregularly in the EU or Belarus, in full respect of their rights under international law.

Next steps

Following today’s signature, the agreements will be submitted to the European Parliament for consent. The Council will then be able to formally conclude the ratification of both agreements. A ratification procedure is also required on the Belarusian side, through approval from Belarus National Assembly. The agreements could enter into force in June 2020 (on the first day of the second month following conclusion). Both agreements will enter into force on the same day.

Background

Negotiation of the EU-Belarus Visa Facilitation Agreement formally started in 2014. In February 2015, the Council amended its negotiating directives by including the possibility to negotiate a reciprocal visa waiver for the holders of diplomatic passports. At the sixth round of talks held on 26 March 2019, the parties reached final agreement on both texts, which were initialled on 17 June 2019.

Over the past years, there has been progress in EU-Belarus relations. Belarus has been participating actively in the multilateral formats of the Eastern Partnership. The EU-Belarus Coordination Group meets twice a year to steer cooperation and oversee further development of relations. The bilateral relationship will be strengthened through the EU-Belarus Partnership Priorities, which are currently being negotiated. This will set the strategic framework for cooperation in the coming years. Tangible steps taken by Belarus to respect universal freedoms, the rule of law and human rights will remain fundamental for shaping EU’s policy towards Belarus.

Since 2006, the EU has concluded visa facilitation agreements with Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cape Verde, North Macedonia, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, Russia and Ukraine.

Formal readmission agreements or practical arrangements on return and readmission are in place with 24 countries.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Parliament cuts own spending to facilitate agreement on EU budget

Berlin to pay at the end for Eurozone banks’ consolidation

UN must provide redress for minorities placed in toxic Kosovo camps, says rights expert

Fed, ECB take positions to face the next global financial crisis; the Brits uncovered

Why do medical students need to go abroad to become a doctor in 2017?

UN General Assembly President defends ‘landmark’ migration compact

Road safety: Data show improvements in 2018 but further concrete and swift actions are needed

Oslo leads the way in ‘Breathe Life’ campaign for cleaner cities in climate change era

International co-operation vital to improve integration of refugees

Food finally features in the climate debate. Now what?

Q&A on the 19th China-EU Summit to be held on 01-02 June 2017 in Brussels

Why I stopped taking the lift

This is why Dutch teenagers are among the happiest in the world

Afghanistan extends ceasefire with Taliban; UN urges both sides to work towards lasting peace

UN agencies call for action to bolster rights of Europe’s stateless children

‘Well-being of two million’ in Gaza at stake as emergency fuel runs dry: UN humanitarian coordinator

World must avoid a new Cold War, UN chief tells economic forum in Russia

Financing fossil fuels risks a repeat of the 2008 crash. Here’s why

Amidst ‘high political tension’, UN chief appeals to G20 leaders for stronger commitment to climate action, economic cooperation

Why the world is not as globalized as you think

ECB steadily continues monetary easing policy as EU economy gains momentum

“An open China brings opportunities to Europe”, a Sting Exclusive by China’s Ambassador to EU

Boris ‘single-handed’ threatens mainland Europe; can he afford a no-deal Brexit?

MWC 2016 LIVE: Zuckerberg warns mobile industry not to ignore the unconnected

EU and Japan agree on free-trade deal and fill the post-TPP void

The sustainable fashion revolution is well underway. These 5 trends prove it

GSMA head urges regulators to help Europe regain leadership

Greater support needed for refugees and migrants from Venezuela – UN

Water is a growing source of global conflict. Here’s what we need to do

5 lessons from China on how to drive sustainable growth

‘Foreign children’ in overwhelmed Syrian camp need urgent international help, says top UN official

‘All efforts must be made’ to ensure peaceful elections for Guinea-Bissau, Security Council hears

Gender Science: A sneaky healthcare risk factor

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Bicycles for the environment, new leader for the UN General Assembly, UN values, Ebola, Syria and Libya

The missiles fired against Damascus, Syria divided Europe deeply

David Cameron’s formal letter/threat that officially opens pandora’s box for the UK

Fighting for minds of youth in Latvia

Afghanistan: UN envoy urges further extension of ceasefire with Taliban, as Eid ul-Fitr gets underway

Joint U.S.-EU Statement following President Juncker’s visit to the White House

Banks must take bold action to fight climate change. This is how they can do it

UN calls for funds to ease ‘deteriorating’ humanitarian situation in Gaza and West Bank

Security Union: Significant progress and tangible results over past years but efforts must continue

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Employment contracts today are a reducing share of the workforce”, scientists worry in Davos that the 4th industrial revolution threatens employment globally

Cancer is a growing global threat and prevention is key, UN study shows

Peace icon Mahatma Gandhi’s message of ‘mutual understanding, equality’ reverberates on Day of Non-Violence

Fail fast, fail better: 3 ways companies can master innovation

Hollande decisively rebuffs Merkel’s and Rehn’s austerity policies

This Japanese TV show about work-life balance is a big hit – here’s why

This brewery is ditching plastic six-pack rings to save marine life

Amazon sinks while our breath sinks

Aid funding for Occupied Palestinian Territories at ‘all-time low’

Girls still being treated as aliens in medicine in the 21st century

Africa is creating one of the world’s largest single markets. What does this mean for entrepreneurs?

Deadly life at sea: UN partners spotlight depths of danger in fishing industry

Why Trump’s tariffs are good news for US garlic farmers

The Ecofin Council creates officially the clan of ‘undead’ banks

Universities need strategic leadership. Here’s what it looks like

Central Asia bloc has important role in ‘peace, stability and prosperity’ beyond region, says Deputy UN chief

UN rights chief says ‘bar must be set very high’ for investigation of murdered Saudi journalist

MEPs back EU partnership agreement with Armenia

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s