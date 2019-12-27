You are here: Home / Policy / Health / It is now the era to evolve mutually as the bacteria do

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Alikya Chipurupalli, a 3rd year medical student studying her undergraduate from European University, Georgia. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Anti-Microbial Resistance is an emerging, worldwide, devastating issue which if paid no heed could lead to a situation where even the most curable infections could become life threatening. According to the recent estimates, WHO declares that Drug resistant microbes now account for 700000 deaths annually which when not acted upon timely could increase to 10 million deaths each year. There should be a joint venture from health care workers and the consumer themselves to be able to solve this problem.

The necessity of knowing the consequences of this threat to humanity will only lead to education of the public. Pharmacists can play an influential role in this endeavor as we all are aware of the over use of over the counter medications. It is also important that the pharmacists are well qualified and aware of ongoing scenario.

But there might be a possibility that even if our educated consumers act responsibly, evolution might be in favor of the super- bugs. In this case, we health professionals need to evolve our strategies as well. The key is to develop novel diagnostics methods and stop prescribing wide spectrum antibiotics. By using the molecular techniques, as it is the genes where we all differ, the main causative agent should be targeted. Treatment should be more specific and definite not making the other strains and species of microbes aware about our ammunition. A well-defined treatment for the particular agent would only work when the diagnosis made penetrates the root of the condition.

“Diamonds cut Diamonds” is a famous quote which means that there must be some species similar existing in nature which would be able to terminate another one’s life. Based on this the first ever antibiotic was developed from a ‘Penicillium’ mold, then why cannot we accept the bacteriophages. Phage therapy can kill the deadliest bacteria Acinetobacter Baumanii. The phages are narrow spectrum organisms and this is a great advantage as we should not look for a temporary solution by applying wide spectrum treatment making the simplest bacteria resistant 100 years after again. Clinical trials for the efficacy of phages should be initiated at a larger level. So since it’s a time consuming process to isolate and determine phages which are effective against the particular bacterial strain, why not try genetically engineered phages. Combination and integration of Molecular Science and living organisms would be an innovative way to give a start.

Equally involved should be the Agricultural and Livestock members to limit and maintain the use of antibiotics. Proper training in administering the dose is essential. Therefore, Anti- Microbial resistance is a definitive issue, but we need to help our bodies in a natural yet smart way and hence bring it to a stop.

About the author

Alikya Chipurupalli is a 3rd year medical student, studying her undergraduate from European University, Georgia. She is a member of GMSA. Her active participation in many of the scientific conferences and events has given her opportunities to write about a variety of issues. She, being a student, takes AMR as a serious global threat and wants
her ideas to be shared with the audience.

