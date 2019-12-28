You are here: Home / Policy / Environment / We can use plastics to change the world for the better

We can use plastics to change the world for the better

December 28, 2019 by Leave a Comment
plastic

(Tanvi Sharma, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Lesley Van Staveren, Co-founding director, ReGen Plastics

Plastic is often referred to as a material that needs to be eradicated.

There is no doubt that the way we use plastics and our understanding of it as a resource have to change drastically. Yes, there is too much virgin material being produced and too many natural resources are used in the process; combine that with the way the average consumer uses and disposes of plastic, and our current attitudes come as no surprise.

Ironically, plastic was first invented to solve environmental problems – to reduce hunting for ivory, for example, and to provide sheaths for electrical wiring. And it remains an extraordinary resource – if we can raise awareness of the potential in using what is already in existence.

It is the ideal material for long-term applications. As a pure material, plastic can continue to be reused, recycled and remanufactured. But to do this, we need to change our thinking.

 

Plasticity of approach

One major barrier to the growth of new industries in remote or rural areas is the sheer distance between towns – but herein lies one example of the opportunities that a new plastics economy could create, with higher levels of employment, a consistent output and a true example of the circular economy in action. Growth in these areas will in turn create more opportunities for the next generation, who are seeking roles in which they can not only innovate and build a career but can also make a positive difference to our planet all while strengthening the economy.

By capturing the plastic we already have in circulation by developing clusters of direct collaboration along the supply chain, can not only strengthen local relationships but also capture value and create higher levels of transparency along the line.

Food manufacturers and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) containers offer one example of how regional loops might be created. This principle will be the same for other plastics similar to HDPE, with each having specific behavioural characteristics that can be applied to other long-term uses.

A food manufacturer will review their production process to ensure the plastic used for packaging containers is a pure resin (that is, not cheap, low-grade material) – which demonstrates the value of specific plastics vs cheap, low-performance products that continue to end up in landfill.

An ‘end of service’ partnership is created with a local plastic-processing facility, to which consumers can take their used containers either to be sterilized to food-grade quality and returned to the food manufacturer – or to be shredded, washed and manufactured into pellets that can then be recycled. This establishes the first local loop.

The pellets then go to the next partner in the supply chain; an end-market manufacturer, who can either manufacture more containers out of the recaptured material, or alternatively they could produce high-performance parts that can support other industries such as construction, marine or aviation.

These parts that were then utilized in complimenting industries can then be remanufactured again at the end of their service for that particular use.

Is there opportunity in this crisis?
Is there opportunity in this crisis?
Image: Janet A Beckley / University of Georgia

Challenges

The biggest challenge? Throughout Australia, where our company is based, there are minimal plastic processing or manufacturing facilities.

This problem is compounded by the long distances that the majority of products we purchase have to be transported. This has substantial impacts, as resources are transported back and forth unnecessarily, generating needless emissions and road wear, not to mention freight costs.

Plastic

What is the World Economic Forum doing about plastic pollution?

More than 90% of plastic is never recycled, and a whopping 8 million metric tons of plastic waste are dumped into the oceans annually. At this rate, there will be more plastic than fish in the world’s oceans by 2050.

The Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP) is a collaboration between businesses, international donors, national and local governments, community groups and world-class experts seeking meaningful actions to beat plastic pollution.

It aims to show how businesses, communities and governments can redesign the global “take-make-dispose” economy as a circular one in which products and materials are redesigned, recovered and reused to reduce environmental impacts.

But through direct investment and innovation, and by designing infrastructure that is scalable to cope with the current and future volumes of plastic that are used and produced in each region, we can do the following:

· Capture what is already in existence

· Create full transparency and accountability for manufactured plastic

· Develop complementary relationships between industries.

· Dramatically reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in landfill or oceans

· Communicate that plastic is a valuable resource

· Reduce the amount of virgin material being produced

· Educate local communities about the differences between low grade and high-grade plastic

· Develop jobs and industries to give regions a greater influence over the sustainability of their local economy

Plastic isn’t just rubbish: it could actually be a driver for transforming regional relationships and inspiring true collaborations founded on circular economy principles. The opportunity is there; we just have to look through a different lens.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN Children’s Fund chief condemns ‘horrific’ Kabul bomb attack

Does the world have strong enough institutions to handle risks like Trump and Brexit?

Draghi drafts a plan to donate more money to bankers, the era of ‘money for nothin’ is flourishing

Bring killers of journalists to justice: UN agency seeks media partners for new campaign

The Amazon is burning and we’re all watching

EU and India re-open talks over strategic partnership while prepare for a Free Trade Agreement

UN chief condemns deadly attacks in Pakistan

UN space-based tool opens new horizons to track land-use on Earth’s surface

Google and Apple suddenly realise that doing business in EU is tough?

Parliament: Last compromise on bank single resolution mechanism

34 million Americans know someone who died after being unable to pay for medical treatment

Strength in unity: Commission makes recommendations for the EU’s next strategic agenda 2019-2024

From cheeseburgers to coral reefs, the science of decision-making can change the world

“There are many converging visions and interests between the One Belt One Road initiative and the Juncker Investment Plan”, Ambassador Yang of the Chinese Mission to EU highlights from Brussels

MEPs demand an end to migrant deaths across the Mediterranean Sea

Guterres condemns killing of Bangladeshi peacekeeper in South Sudan, during armed attack on UN convoy

What washing your hands can teach you about global change

What Mary Poppins teaches us about behavioural economics

Here’s how we can make innovation more inclusive

Colombia: Rights experts condemn killing of reintegrated former rebel fighter, call for respect of peace process

Wars have rules: 5 things the UN humanitarian chief wants countries to tackle so human suffering in conflict can be minimized

FROM THE FIELD: facing up to the extreme mental health pressures of conflict

18th European Forum on Eco-innovation live from Barcelona: What’s next for eco-labelling?

German synagogue shooting ‘another tragic demonstration of anti-Semitism’: UN chief

Parliament ready to fight for a different EU budget

The German automotive industry under the Trump spell

EU mobilises further €15.2 million humanitarian support for food safety, epidemics preparedness and support to people in conflict areas in Latin America and Caribbean

We’re facing a ‘cold crunch,’ and it’s nothing to do with the polar vortex

3 reasons why business leaders can’t afford to ignore diversity

Europe had a record year for Measles – and it’s partly down to anti-vaccine campaigners

What can stop the ‘too big to fail’ bankers from terrorising the world?

The EU Diplomacy in North Korea promotes peace or war?

Biblioburro: The amazing donkey libraries of Colombia

UN chief expresses ‘full confidence’ in top Somalia official following Government expulsion

7 of the world’s 10 most polluted cities are in India

India can soar in the robot age. This is how

These countries are home to the highest proportion of refugees in the world

Why it’s time to celebrate migrants

India is building a high-tech sustainable city from scratch

Thomas Cook bankruptcy: Better consumer and employee protection needed

Stress, overtime, disease, contribute to 2.8 million workers’ deaths per year, reports UN labour agency

MEPs propose measures to combat mobbing and sexual harassment

EU to relocate 40,000 migrants across the bloc: first step of a long due substantial reform?

China dazzles the world with her Silk Road plan to connect, Asia, Europe and Africa

The European brain drain and the deteriorating medical workforce

Britain declares trade war on mainland Europe

Mozambique: UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom meets the child cyclone survivors who’ve lost everything

The new assembly lines: Why AI needs low-skilled workers too

Embrace ‘people-centered multilateralism,’ UN-civil society forum urges

New OECD work to support citizen engagement with governments

Iraq: Over 150,000 children endangered by ‘freezing’ temperatures, warns UNICEF

France is bringing back national service

Jo Cox’s murderer believed the ‘leave’ campaign leaders that the ‘remain’ vote is treason

DR Congo: ‘New waves of violence’ likely, UN warns, unless State acts to prevent intercommunal reprisals

COP21 Paris agreement: a non legally-binding climate pact won’t stop effectively global warming while EU’s Cañete throws hardest part to next Commission

Commission presents ways to further strengthen the euro’s global role

Chinese “BeiDou” GPS goes to market

Europe is now practically divided as in the Cold War

European Youth Forum celebrates 20 years of fighting for youth rights

Davos participants call for digital trade deal

More Stings?

Filed Under: Environment, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s