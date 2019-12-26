You are here: Home / European Union News / Rohingya crisis: EU strengthens humanitarian support with €10 million

Rohingya crisis: EU strengthens humanitarian support with €10 million

December 26, 2019 by Leave a Comment
rohingya_.jpg

UNHCR/Roger Arnold Thousands of new Rohingya refugee arrivals cross the border near Anzuman Para village, Palong Khali, Bangladesh.

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission is releasing a further €10 million in humanitarian aid to address the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh and Myanmar. This comes on top of the €33 million funding already announced earlier this year and aims to ensure life-saving assistance to refugees, displaced people and host communities across Myanmar’s Northern Rakhine State and the border district of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh.

“The EU’s support has helped save countless lives over the last two years since the crisis began, but cannot stop now as hundreds of thousands of Rohingya rely on humanitarian aid to survive. Today’s additional funding is another clear sign that the EU remains committed to stand by the side of the Rohingya for as long as it takes. We will continue to support both refugees and host communities in Cox’s Bazar, as well as the vulnerable Rohingya people left in Myanmar. At the same time, the EU continues to work to secure the conditions for the safe, dignified and sustainable return of the Rohingya to Myanmar” said Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič.

The additional funding will focus on providing quality health care and help address the undernutrition for the one million Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh, after living conditions further deteriorated over the last months.

It will also provide food nutrition and protection for all displaced people living in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, where the humanitarian situation has further deteriorated this year due to the escalation of violence in the region.

Background

September 2019 marked two years since the massive influx to Bangladesh of over 740,000 Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar’s Northern Rakhine state. In total, almost 1 million refugees are living in camps in the Cox’s Bazar district, fully reliant on humanitarian assistance.

Since 2017, the European Union has provided over €140 million in aid to respond to the Rohingya crisis both in Myanmar and in Bangladesh. This includes basic humanitarian assistance for Rohingya populations (both for those who have been living in displacement in Bangladesh for many years, and for the newly arrived), and host communities living close to the refugee settlements. The EU provides shelters, health care, water and sanitation support, nutrition assistance, education, and protection services.

Approximately 600,000 remaining Rohingya people in Myanmar’s Rakhine continue to suffer from a protracted humanitarian crisis, with very limited access to basic services and viable livelihood opportunities due to strict movement restrictions and denied citizenship and rights. In 2019, anew conflict between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army (an ethnic Rakhine armed group) has caused new displacement of the Rakhine population and other ethnic minorities. The total number of new internally displaced persons in Rakhine State has risen to 70,000 spread over 106 sites.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Acute food insecurity ‘far too high’ UN agency warns, as 113 million go hungry

Catalonia secessionist leader takes Flemish ‘cover’; Spain risks more jingoist violence

Investment, not debt, can kick-start an entrepreneurial Europe

A woman would have to be born in the year 2255 to get equal pay at work

Senior UN officials call for return to sea rescues, after ‘the worst Mediterranean tragedy of this year’

Palestine refugees’ relief chief warns Security Council money to fund Gaza operations will run out in mid-June

Taxation: Commission refers Poland to Court for failing to remove certain tax exemptions on the use of energy products by highly polluting businesses

Can the EU last long if it cuts Cyprus out?

This is the state of the world’s health, in numbers

35th ACP-EU Assembly: migration and demographics will dominate the debate

South Korea once recycled 2% of its food waste. Now it recycles 95%

Cape Town almost ran out of water. Here’s how it averted the crisis

How can education empower youth to become tomorrow’s leaders

Yemen blast kills 14 children, leaves others fighting for their lives in Sana’a

From ‘strength to strength’ UN-African Union security partnership growing, Security Council hears

Refugee crisis update: EU seeks now close cooperation with Africa while Schulz is shocked to witness live one single wreck full of immigrants

The European Union continues to lead the global fight against climate change

Tackling ‘deeply worrying’ global rise in anti-Semitism is a job for all societies everywhere, says UN chief

Security Council unanimously agrees to extend UN Cyprus Mission amid political impasse

Finland must focus on integrating migrant women and their children to boost their contribution to the economy and society

‘Wanton destruction’ in Sudan’s Darfur region, ‘blatant violation’ of international law

ECB offers cheaper money despite reactions from Germany

Europe’s top court hears Intel and sends € 1.06 bn antitrust fine to review

Is the advent of nationalism to destroy economic neo-liberalism?

#Travelgoals: why Instagram is key to understanding millennial tourism

South Sudan ‘heading towards lasting peace and stability’, UN General Assembly told

Amazon fires: Health Effects, Near and Far

Greece did it again

Towards a seamless internal EU market for industrial goods

After Brexit and Grexit, Brussels to deal with Poloust

New labour laws in Qatar benefiting migrant workers a ‘momentous step forward’: ILO

Sweden must urgently implement reforms to boost fight against foreign bribery

Why medical students decide to study abroad?

An Easter Special: Social protection of migrants in Europe as seen through the eyes of European youth

Here are five things to know about the future of being human

EU: 13 major banks may pay fines 10% of worldwide turnover

Snowden is the “EU nomination” for this year’s Oscars

UN forum spotlights cities, where struggle for sustainability ‘will be won or lost’

Terrorist content online should be removed within one hour, says EP

London wants new skyscrapers to protect cyclists from wind tunnels

An open letter from business to world leaders: “Be ambitious, and together we can address climate change”

To win combat against HIV worldwide, ‘knowledge is power’, says UNAIDS report

Soil pollution ‘jeopardizing’ life on Earth, UN agency warns on World Day

GSMA Mobile 360 Series –Digital Societies, in association with The European Sting

Eurozone: Bank resolution proposal gains wider interest

Debunked: 5 myths about the future of work

Does the Greek deal strengthen the Eurozone? Markets react cautiously

How to help companies become global defenders of LGBTI rights

GSMA announces speakers for Mobile 360 Series-West Africa

Heat-resistant crops, ‘green’ infrastructure, can prepare Near East and North Africa to better tackle droughts – UN agency

The world’s landmine stockpiles in numbers

A Young student assesses the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

The 3 traps when it comes to blockchain and business – and how to avoid them

FROM THE FIELD: Murals help heal wounds of bloody conflict in Guatemala

The EU bows to Turkey in view of the talks for a political settlement in Syria

The latest emoji are more inclusive – but who approves them?

Opening – EP remembers Nelson Mandela and mourns attacks on Roma in Ukraine

‘Continue working together’ UN chief urges DR Congo, as country heads to polls

Three ways China can make the New Silk Road sustainable

Fairer food supply chain: Agriculture MEPs clamp down on unfair trading

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s