The Healthcare Dilemma: Balancing Quality and Access in a Rapidly Increasing World Population

As the world population continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, the effects of this immense demographic phenomenon are felt across various sectors, including healthcare provision. It has presented significant challenges and opportunities for healthcare provision. The healthcare system faces mounting pressure to meet the needs of an unparalleled populace. This article explores the effect of the increasing world population on healthcare provision.

1. Expanding demands for Healthcare: According to the United Nations the world population is projected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050, and 11.2 billion by 2100. The expanding figures directly translate into a growing demand for healthcare services. This surge places an alarming burden on healthcare systems, escalating the requirement for medical professionals, facilities, and resources. Particularly in developing countries, where population growth rates are often highest, limited healthcare infrastructure and resources can lead to discrepancies in access.

2. Compromised Healthcare Standard: Increasing world population means overcrowding healthcare facilities and staggering medical staff which will eventually lead to longer waiting times, narrowing consultation times with compromised care for patients.

3. Inadequacy of infrastructure and resources: Rising global population puts a strain on healthcare infrastructure and resources. The current rate of population growth has outpaced the present number of hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities. The field of healthcare is in urgent need of adequate funding and investment. It requires building more hospitals, clinics as well as upgrading the exciting facilities. Low-income regions remain at a disadvantage in this regard.

4. Burden on Healthcare Workforce: The supply of healthcare professionals often lags behind the current demand of the increasing population. This puts the healthcare workforce under great pressure because of the increasing demands of patients and long duty hours. Moreover, the burden on healthcare providers leads to fatigue, burnout, and decreased job satisfaction, potentially affecting the overall quality of care provided. A study conducted among employees of a Czech and Slovak university hospital, between November 2021 and January 2022, during covid-19, suggested that 53.2% of the respondents are facing emotional exhaustion and 33% are facing depersonalization. Adding insult to injury, The United States is projected to face a shortage of 124,000 physicians by 2034, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. We are not ready to face another pandemic.

5. Impending Epidemiological Shifts: As the global population grows, so does the risk of disease outbreaks and epidemics. Increasing world population, urbanization, and globalization contribute to the rapid spread of air-borne infections and other diseases. This calls for the healthcare systems to be prepared to respond effectively to such challenges by strengthening disease surveillance, promoting public health initiatives, and investing in research and development.

In the final analysis, growing population compels the healthcare systems to pursue a futuristic approach to tackle the challenges it has fabricated for the provision of smooth healthcare services.Despite the daunting challenges, on the bright side, the increasing population generates ways for opportunities like technological advancement in the healthcare field including telemedicine and artificial intelligence, enabling the better provision of healthcare facilities in remote areas through e-consultations, ultimately improving healthcare outcomes.

