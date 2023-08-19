Healthcare Provision in a Crowded World: Opportunities and Challenges

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Jared Kipkoech Ronoh, a fourth-year medical student at Mount Kenya University. He is affiliated with the Bangladesh Medical Students’ Society (BMSS). International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

In the age of information, we are best positioned to play active roles in the innovation of healthcare. There are countries having technological advancements with challenges in providing affordable healthcare, while there are countries with challenges delivering basic healthcare services.

From challenges in doctor to patient ratio, and nurse to patient ratios in most countries globally. According to the WHO, there was severe shortage of healthcare workers before the COVID-19 pandemic and this is expected to double by 2030. There is urgent need to pool resources and channel them to realization of Universal Healthcare. With prior unexpected disease outbreaks, there is need to advance our preparedness to face such adversities. This calls for improved food security and availability of more essential workers to our economies.

Despite challenges, the 21st century has made promising strides to advance healthcare promotion through various intioatives, and in consideration of One Health. We should be vigilant to foster growth of initiatives that are in line with sustainable developmental goals and local goals of our governments. We can all advocate for the best services to be delivered and champion proper resource allocation.

About the author

Jared Kipkoech Ronoh is a fourth-year medical student at Mount Kenya University. He serves as the President of the Mount Kenya University Medical Research Club and Treasurer of the Mount Kenya University Health Students’ Association. Jared is passionate about universal healthcare provision and has demonstrated his impact and value by organizing and successfully holding the Inaugural Mount Kenya University Medical Research Clubs’ conference and multiple advoc. He is motivated by advocacy and active involvement in health promotion, with a goal to be part of the policy-making and research stakeholders in his country. Jared also started a small business while in medical school.