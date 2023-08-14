How to create an inclusive executive search process that promotes diversity in the boardroom

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Silvia Wiesner, Consultant, Leadership Advisory, Egon Zehnder

The search strategy: As part of the search strategy, overly precise search criteria can have a drastic impact on the diversity of the candidate pool because of the law of small numbers – the reality that underrepresented candidate pools are not numerous in senior leadership ranks. When it comes to role specifications, it is important to note that cognitive biases can flow through writing styles, for example, by choosing masculine forms of words. Certain words may trigger some candidates, evoke an emotional reaction, or cause offense.The ‘shortlist’. As far as the search execution is concerned, candidate profiles should be presented with focus on what matters most. The most recent work experiences should have more weight and appear before, for example, age or nationality. Interviews should not commence before there is a diverse pool of candidates. Egon Zehnder analysis shows that if a “short list” is diverse, it materially increases the chances of a diverse hire. For example, having just one female interviewee creates a 30% chance of a female hire, increasing to 45% when there are two and 60% with three.

The interview. There is much more to be taken into consideration during the interview phase: candidates’ lived experiences that go beyond what can be seen on a CV should be valued as they can be catalysts for personal and professional growth. Diversity statistics can help ensure focus. Interview processes must be structured so that each candidate answers the same questions in the same order, preferably enriched by work sample tests. Effective candidate calibration requires awareness of potential biases and should involve calibration templates for structured discussion.The final decision. Finally, once a hiring decision has been made, inclusive terms and conditions must be crafted, and active support for integration in the first 180 days should be offered to the senior leader joining an organization. Ultimately, inclusivity should be the starting point, not an afterthought in executive search processes. Hiring companies and executive search firms are already experimenting with the inclusive rework of their search initiatives, and others should follow suit. BP has implemented a number of data-led initiatives, one of which, “hiring inclusively”, is already showing positive impact. The executive search industry and their clients must ensure that inclusivity is a priority on all hiring mandates. Testing and refining these efforts are crucial for a truly inclusive leadership appointment process and more diverse